Aviva Canada further reduces personal auto rates, passing on savings to drivers in Ontario

TORONTO, March 19, 2021 /CNW/ - Aviva Canada auto insurance customers in Ontario can expect up to 20 per cent premium reduction when their policies renew on or after June 15, 2021. Currently, Aviva Canada personal auto insurance customers in Ontario already receive a 5 per cent reduced premium, introduced last August. The new reduced premium will also apply to new customers from May 1, 2021 onwards.

"We continue to see a reduced level of claims in Ontario, and we are passing these savings on to our customers," said Phil Gibson, Managing Director of Personal Insurance at Aviva Canada. "This is the second time we will reduce our personal auto rates for Ontario customers since the start of the pandemic."

No action needed

There is no action required from customers. Customers will see their reduced premiums when they apply for a new policy or when their existing policy renews.

Last year, Aviva Canada provided customers with $147 million in relief across a range of measures, such as premium reductions and payment deferrals.

These changes do not apply to Aviva Canada Lifestyle products.

These changes apply to auto insurance policies underwritten by Aviva Insurance Company of Canada , Scottish & York Insurance Co. Limited, Aviva General Insurance Company, S&Y Insurance Company and Traders General Insurance Company.

