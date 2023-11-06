Under-served communities from coast to coast

can now apply for Level 2 charging stations

TORONTO, Nov. 6, 2023 /CNW/ - Aviva Canada is pleased to announce it is expanding its Charged for Change program across Canada for 2024, to benefit even more communities without sufficient access to electric vehicle (EV) public charging stations.

In partnership with Earth Day Canada, Aviva's Charged for Change program is an initiative that aims to bring chargers to communities that lack EV infrastructure. Through this $3M partnership, communities can apply for funding to receive Level 2 electric vehicle chargers.

"Nominations for our 2024 program open today and run through to February 22. We look forward to expanding our program's reach across Canada to make a difference for people who own EVs or are considering switching to an EV, and who live in communities without adequate charging infrastructure," said Aviva's Chief Distribution Officer Ben Isotta-Riches.

The three-year Charged for Change program delivered Level 2 charging stations to seven Ontario communities in its inaugural year of 2023 including the Town of Pelham, Township of Selwyn, The County of Prince Edward, Town of Thessalon, East Ferris, Township of Manitouwadge, and Township of Essa.

The Town of Pelham, Town of Thessalon, East Ferris, Township of Manitouwadge, and Township of Essa, are receiving their very first public EV chargers for their communities, with the funding. Following the program's first year, Aviva is expanding the program to all of Canada.

Aviva works with municipalities and utility suppliers to install the charging station infrastructure in selected communities, with the goal of helping to level the playing field and remove barriers to EV adoption. Communities across Canada are encouraged to apply for year two funding now via the Charged for Change homepage.

"Urgent action is needed to counter climate change. Charged for Change provides tangible solutions for Canadians, especially those who live in smaller communities who are looking to make the transition to EV but are deterred by the lack of public infrastructure and resources available," said Valérie Mallamo, Executive Director, Earth Day Canada.

To help more Canadians transition to EVs, Aviva's EV insurance solution offers customers up to 10 per cent off their premium when they insure an EV.1



________________________________

1 Terms and conditions apply. Please visit www.aviva.ca for more details.

About Aviva Canada

Aviva Canada is one of the leading property and casualty insurance groups in the country, providing home, automobile, lifestyle, and business insurance to 2.4 million customers. As a subsidiary of UK-based Aviva plc, Aviva Canada has more than 4,000 employees focused on creating a sustainable future for our people, our customers, our communities and our planet. In 2021, Aviva plc announced Aviva's global ambition to become a net zero carbon emissions company by 2040.

For more information, visit aviva.ca or Aviva Canada's blog, Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn pages.

*Note: Media may arrange interviews by contacting:

Media Contact: Parveen Singh, Communications Specialist, Aviva

Email: [email protected]

Tel: 437-221-3492

SOURCE Aviva Canada Inc.