TORONTO, Nov. 18, 2021 /CNW/ - Following extreme weather in British Columbia, Aviva Canada is donating $50,000 to the Canadian Red Cross to support disaster relief efforts in the province. The funds will go towards the Canadian Red Cross' British Columbia Floods and Extreme Weather Appeal. Aviva Canada will also double match all employee donations towards this cause.

"The devastating situation in B.C. is yet another reminder that climate change is making Canadians extremely vulnerable - physically, emotionally and financially. As insurers, we must help Canadians mitigate and adapt to climate change and bend the curve on these alarming trends," said Jason Storah, Chief Executive Officer of Aviva Canada. "We are here to support impacted customers in these challenging times and are committed to get them back into their homes and businesses as soon as conditions permit."

Canadians wishing to help people impacted by this disaster can donate to the Canadian Red Cross at www.redcross.ca, or by calling 1-800-418-1111.

