Aviva Canada appoints new Chief Financial Officer

TORONTO, Nov. 21, 2022 /CNW/ - Aviva Canada is pleased to announce that Nav Dhillon will join Aviva Canada as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) from December 2022.

Dhillon has served in senior leaderships roles in financial planning & analysis for RSA Canada Group and most recently, Intact Financial Corporation. He also previously held leadership positions in E&Y's insurance advisory practice serving clients across North America and Europe.

"I'm delighted to welcome Nav into Aviva's executive leadership team. Nav brings with him a broad range of experience in corporate strategy, investor relations and performance management and I'm looking forward to him playing a key role in our continued growth and success," says Jason Storah, Chief Executive Officer of Aviva Canada.

"I'm thrilled to join Aviva Canada, a fantastic brand within the Canadian marketplace. I look forward to working with my colleagues across the business to help Aviva achieve its potential as a best-in- class operator for our customers, partners and shareholders," says Dhillon.

About Aviva Canada

Aviva Canada is one of the leading property and casualty insurance groups in the country, providing home, automobile, lifestyle, and business insurance to 2.4 million customers. A subsidiary of UK-based Aviva plc, Aviva Canada has more than 4,000 employees focused on creating a bright and sustainable future for our people, our customers, our communities, and our planet. Launched in 2019, Aviva Canada is investing in safer communities through Aviva Take Back Our Roads, which uses data driven solutions and strategic collaborations to make safer roads a reality for all. In 2021, we announced our plan to become a net zero carbon emissions company by 2040, the most demanding target of any major insurance company in the world.

For more information, visit aviva.ca or Aviva Canada's blog, Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn pages.

SOURCE Aviva Canada Inc.