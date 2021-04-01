Creates one of the largest commercial real estate firms in the region

MONTREAL, April 1, 2021 /CNW/ - Avison Young today announced it has completed bringing its Montreal operations together with Devencore in Montreal, creating one of the largest commercial real estate firms in the region under the Avison Young brand. The move brings together Devencore's 70-person real estate advisor and broker professionals with Avison Young's 30 real estate professionals in Montreal, resulting in a 100-person team with diverse breadth and depth of experience to deliver innovation and insights to clients.

For additional information, please read more here.

About Avison Young

Avison Young creates real economic, social and environmental value as a global real estate advisor, powered by people. As a private company, our clients collaborate with an empowered partner who is invested in their success. Our integrated talent realizes the full potential of real estate by using global intelligence platforms that provide clients with insights and advantage. Together, we can create healthy, productive workplaces for employees, cities that are centers for prosperity for their citizens, and built spaces and places that create a net benefit to the economy, the environment and the community.

Avison Young is a 2020 winner of the Canada's Best Managed Companies Platinum Club designation, having retained its Best Managed designation for nine consecutive years.

