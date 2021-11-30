Aviso Wealth joins Vancity campaign to support flood relief for communities in need

New donations to the Vancity Humanitarian Fund will be matched dollar for dollar until December 19, 2021, up to $100,00

VANCOUVER, BC and TORONTO, Nov. 30, 2021 /CNW/ - Aviso Wealth Inc. is partnering with Vancity to support relief organizations working to help Abbotsford, Merritt, Princeton and other British Columbia communities dealing with the devastating impact of severe rainfall, flooding and mudslides. Aviso Wealth is making a $30,000 donation to the Vancity Humanitarian Fund held at Vancity Community Foundation, which Vancity will match dollar for dollar, bringing the total donation to $60,000.

By partnering with Vancity, a values-based financial co-operative, Aviso Wealth is demonstrating its commitment to supporting local communities throughits credit union partners across Canada. "At Aviso Wealth, partnership is in our DNA," said President and CEO Bill Packham. "Care, empathy and integrity apply not just to the way we do business, but to the way we respect and support our local communities."

"Once again, our communities are experiencing the devastating impacts of the climate crisis firsthand. A huge thanks to our partner Aviso Wealth for this incredibly generous donation, and to all of our members and the public who have contributed so far," said Allison Felker, interim Executive Director Vancity Community Foundation. "The campaign is open until December 19, 2021, and I encourage anyone who's in a position to do so to contribute to relief efforts during this challenging time."

Through the Humanitarian Fund, Vancity will distribute donations to various organizations carrying out flood relief and recovery activities in and around the affected regions. The organizations include the Canadian Red Cross, Abbotsford Disaster Relief Fund and Watari Counselling & Support Services Society, among others.

British Columbia has been in a state of emergency since mid-November, when record rainfalls, severe flooding and mudslides brought devastation to the region. Aviso Wealth has deep roots in the province and maintains a large corporate office in Vancouver.

"We have a decades-long association with Vancity, and we're grateful to Vancity for increasing the impact of our donation," said Packham. "Our hope is that other companies and individuals will also be inspired to make a contribution."

Anyone interested in making a donation to the Vancity Humanitarian Fund may do so at this link: https://www.vancitycommunityfoundation.ca/give/donor-advised-funds/vancity-humanitarian-fund.

About Aviso Wealth

Aviso Wealth is one of Canada's largest independent wealth management firms, with over $100 billion in assets under administration and management. Aviso Wealth is backed by the collective strength of our owners, the credit union Centrals, The Co-operators/CUMIS, and Desjardins. Our MFDA-regulated dealer, full-service IIROC-regulated dealer, and insurance agencies support thousands of financial advisors at credit unions across Canada. Our asset manager, NEI Investments, is a Canadian leader in responsible investment funds and portfolios, which are available through a national network of financial advisors. Our award-winning online brokerage, Qtrade Direct Investing, and our automated investing platform, VirtualWealth, empower self-directed investors to build their wealth with confidence. Aviso Correspondent Partners provides custodial services and carrying broker services to independent financial organizations, including portfolio managers, investment dealers, insurance and trust companies, and introducing brokers. For more information, visit aviso.ca.

About Vancity

Vancity is a values-based financial co-operative serving the needs of its more than 550,000 member-owners and their communities, with offices and 55 branches located in Metro Vancouver, the Fraser Valley, Victoria, Squamish and Alert Bay, within the territories of the Coast Salish and Kwakwaka'wakw people. With $30.5 billion in assets plus assets under administration, Vancity is Canada's largest community credit union. Vancity uses its assets to help improve the financial well-being of its members while at the same time helping to develop healthy communities that are socially, economically and environmentally sustainable.

About the Vancity Humanitarian Fund

Vancity developed the Vancity Humanitarian Fund in September 2015 in response to the Syrian refugee crisis and to provide ongoing support for organizations that address this and other humanitarian causes. To date this year, the Fund has donated to the India Covid-19 Response Appeal through the Canadian Red Cross, contributed $100,000 to the Indian Residential School Survivors Society crisis line, and $25,000 to the Canadian Red Cross 2021 British Columbia Fires Appeal. In total, the fire appeal received donations from members and the public totaling $149,880.83.



* Online donations made through the Vancity Humanitarian Fund by credit card will receive a tax receipt immediately by email. For all other donations, tax receipts will be sent by mail or email within 3 to 6 weeks. To receive a tax receipt for the current calendar year, donations must be received by Vancity Community Foundation on or before December 31.

SOURCE Aviso Wealth Inc.

