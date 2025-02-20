Aviso steps up for wildlife as presenting sponsor of the 2025 WWF Climb for Nature

Aviso employees will also be climbing and volunteering at the annual fundraising event

TORONTO, Feb. 20, 2025 /CNW/ - World Wildlife Fund Canada is pleased to welcome Aviso as the presenting sponsor of the 2025 WWF Climb for Nature.

WWF-Canada's flagship fundraising event—which began at the CN Tower more than 30 years ago—has grown to include events at BC Place Stadium in Vancouver and an Anywhere Climb for Nature, allowing supporters across the country to take part. Each year, thousands of people join in to challenge themselves and to raise more than $1 million for the conservation of nature and wildlife.

In addition to serving as the presenting sponsor, Aviso's employees will unite to support WWF-Canada by fundraising, climbing in Toronto and Vancouver and volunteering their time to make the event a success.

"Aviso's sponsorship of the WWF Climb for Nature goes beyond financial support — it's about empowering our employees to take meaningful action. Whether they're fundraising, climbing, volunteering, or raising awareness, our team is passionate about making a difference," said Ariana Sairafi, Internal Communication Manager and member of Aviso's Philanthropy Committee that selected WWF-Canada as Aviso's national charity partner. "This partnership fits well with our corporate sustainability pillars — People, Products, and Planet — and reflects the values that are important to our employees."

Heading up Aviso's climb team is Mark Nicholson, Senior Vice President, Client Experience, Marketing & Communications.

"As a previous participant in the Climb for Nature, I'm thrilled to see our partnership with WWF-Canada come to life. This event inspires hands-on involvement for our employees and reflects Aviso's deep commitment to sustainability and environmental stewardship. It's a powerful way for our employees to connect with a cause they care about, champion our shared values, and contribute to creating a more sustainable future," Nicholson said.

"Employees can make a world of difference by championing nature and wildlife — and there's an extra impact when leadership gets involved and supports these efforts," Megan Leslie, president and CEO of WWF-Canada, said.

"We are excited to have found not only a sponsor, but a true partner in Aviso. Their support, along with the incredible enthusiasm and dedication of Aviso team members, will undoubtedly make an impact for species and habitats across Canada."

The WWF Climb for Nature will take place at the CN Tower on April 5 and 6 and at BC Place Stadium in Vancouver on May 10. People can also step up for wildlife from anywhere in Canada between April and June with the self-directed WWF Anywhere Climb for Nature. Interested individuals and teams can register at wwf.ca/climb.

About the WWF Climb for Nature



The WWF Climb for Nature raises more than $1 million annually towards WWF-Canada's 10-year plan to bring back nature, reverse wildlife loss, fight climate change and Regenerate Canada. In 2024, climbers from across Canada took a combined 11,407,479 steps for nature.

About WWF-Canada

WWF-Canada is committed to equitable and effective conservation actions that restore nature, reverse wildlife loss and fight climate change. We draw on scientific analysis and Indigenous guidance to ensure all our efforts connect to a single goal: a future where wildlife, nature and people thrive. For more information visit wwf.ca.

About Aviso

Aviso is a leading wealth services provider for the Canadian financial industry, with over $145 billion in total assets under administration and management. We're building a technology-enabled, client-centric wealth management ecosystem. Our clients include our partners, advisors and investors. We're a trusted partner for nearly all credit unions across Canada, in addition to a wide range of portfolio managers, investment dealers, insurance and trust companies, and introducing brokers. Our partners depend on Aviso for specific solutions that give them a competitive edge in a rapidly evolving, highly competitive industry. Our dual-registered investment and mutual fund dealer and our insurance services support thousands of investment advisors. Our asset manager oversees a growing lineup of investment solutions, including NEI funds and portfolios, and separately managed accounts with our Managed Assets Program. Our online brokerage, Qtrade Direct Investing®, empowers self-directed investors, and our fully automated investing service, Qtrade Guided Portfolios®, serves investors who prefer a hands-off approach. Aviso Correspondent Partners provides custodial and carrying broker services to a wide range of firms. Aviso is backed by the collective strength of our owners: the credit union Centrals, Co-operators/CUMIS, and Desjardins. We're proud to power businesses that empower investors. For more information visit aviso.ca.

Aviso Wealth Inc. ('Aviso') is a wholly owned subsidiary of Aviso Wealth LP, which in turn is owned 50% by Desjardins Financial Holding Inc. and 50% by a limited partnership owned by the five provincial credit union Centrals and The CUMIS Group Limited. The following entities are subsidiaries of Aviso: Aviso Financial Inc. (including divisions Aviso Wealth, Qtrade Direct Investing, Qtrade Guided Portfolios, Aviso Correspondent Partners), Aviso Insurance Inc., Credential Insurance Services Inc. and Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. NEI Investments is a registered trademark of Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. ("NEI LP"). Northwest & Ethical Investments Inc. is the general partner of NEI LP and a wholly owned subsidiary of Aviso Wealth Inc. Online brokerage services are offered through Qtrade Direct Investing. Mutual funds and other securities are offered through Aviso Wealth. Qtrade Direct Investing, Qtrade Guided Portfolios and Aviso Wealth are divisions of Aviso Financial Inc.

