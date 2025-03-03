Aviso Partners with FP Canada™ to Support Credit Unions with Industry-Leading Financial Planning Education

The partnership will provide increased access for credit union advisors to complete technical education courses and selected programs leading to Certified Financial Planner® certification or Qualified Associate Financial Planner™ certification.

TORONTO, March 3, 2025 /CNW/ - FP Canada is thrilled to announce a partnership with Aviso, a leading wealth services supplier, that will provide Canadian credit unions with increased access to industry-leading financial planning education leading to best-in-class certifications.

Aviso is a trusted partner to most of the country's credit unions and is well positioned to support aspiring planners who work within these vital organizations. Aviso is demonstrating that support by working with FP Canada to encourage credit union advisors and other team members to complete technical education courses and select technical and professional education programs that fulfill CFP® certification and QAFP® certification requirements. This education, which is offered through the FP Canada Institute™, enables aspiring planners to earn certifications that demonstrate their rigorous knowledge, skills, and ethical understanding to clients.

Credit union employees who complete the Institute's thorough, end-to-end education will have the opportunity to continue building on their existing knowledge through robust technical education courses designed by CFP professionals and QAFP professionals. Through technical and professional education courses, they'll also take part in interactive exercises to enhance their professional, relationship-building, and human behaviour skills through the Institute's CFP Professional Education Program or QAFP Professional Education Program.

"We're excited to work with Aviso to make exceptional financial planning education more accessible for aspiring planners at credit unions," said Tashia Batstone, President and CEO of FP Canada. "In so doing, we're working together to ensure that more Canadians receive the high-quality financial planning advice they need to achieve financial well-being," Batstone added.

"Aviso is dedicated to helping Canadian credit unions continue to deliver the high level of service that their members have come to expect," says Nancy Schafer, Vice President, Wealth & Insurance Advisory Services at Aviso. "This partnership with FP Canada is another way we support credit unions as they deliver comprehensive financial advice to meet the diverse needs of their communities."

About FP Canada

Established in 1995, FP Canada is a national not-for-profit education, certification and professional oversight organization working in the public interest. FP Canada is dedicated to championing better financial wellness for all Canadians by leading the advancement of professional financial planning in Canada. For more information, visit fpcanada.ca.

About the FP Canada Institute

The FP Canada Institute, a division of FP Canada, is dedicated to elevating the practice of financial planning through education and practice support that is affiliated with Canada's most trusted partner in professional financial planning. Well-suited to a changing, fast-paced world, the Institute offers individuals and industry partners a new, direct, end-to-end learning path that integrates technical and professional skills education in support of QAFP certification and CFP certification.

About Aviso

Aviso is a leading wealth services provider for the Canadian financial industry, with over $145 billion in total assets under administration and management. We're building a technology-enabled, client-centric wealth management ecosystem. Our clients include our partners, advisors and investors. We're a trusted partner for nearly all credit unions across Canada, in addition to a wide range of portfolio managers, investment dealers, insurance and trust companies, and introducing brokers. Our partners depend on Aviso for specific solutions that give them a competitive edge in a rapidly evolving, highly competitive industry. Our dual-registered investment and mutual fund dealer and our insurance services support thousands of investment advisors. Our asset manager oversees a growing lineup of investment solutions, including NEI funds and portfolios, and separately managed accounts with our Managed Assets Program. Our online brokerage, Qtrade Direct Investing®, empowers self-directed investors, and our fully automated investing service, Qtrade Guided Portfolios®, serves investors who prefer a hands-off approach. Aviso Correspondent Partners provides custodial and carrying broker services to a wide range of firms. Aviso is backed by the collective strength of our owners: the credit union Centrals, Co-operators/CUMIS, and Desjardins. We're proud to power businesses that empower investors. For more information visit aviso.ca.

Aviso Wealth Inc. ('Aviso') is a wholly owned subsidiary of Aviso Wealth LP, which in turn is owned 50% by Desjardins Financial Holding Inc. and 50% by a limited partnership owned by the five provincial credit union Centrals and The CUMIS Group Limited. The following entities are subsidiaries of Aviso: Aviso Financial Inc. (including divisions Aviso Wealth, Qtrade Direct Investing, Qtrade Guided Portfolios, Aviso Correspondent Partners), Aviso Insurance Inc., Credential Insurance Services Inc. and Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. NEI Investments is a registered trademark of Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. ("NEI LP"). Northwest & Ethical Investments Inc. is the general partner of NEI LP and a wholly owned subsidiary of Aviso Wealth Inc. Online brokerage services are offered through Qtrade Direct Investing. Mutual funds and other securities are offered through Aviso Wealth. Qtrade Direct Investing, Qtrade Guided Portfolios and Aviso Wealth are divisions of Aviso Financial Inc.

