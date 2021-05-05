Deloitte lists Averna a Best Managed New Winner for 2021.

MONTREAL, May 5, 2021 /CNW/ -- Averna, a leading global Test & Quality Solutions provider, announced today it has been selected by Deloitte Canada for this distinguished award. Canada's Best Managed Companies is Canada's leading business awards program, recognizing excellence in private Canadian-owned companies.

"This year's Best Managed winners demonstrate the organizational grit required to thrive in these increasingly uncertain times," said Peter Brown, Partner, Deloitte Private and Co-Leader, Canada's Best Managed Companies program. "By putting their people first, and showing the courage to experiment and take risks, they were able to overcome some of today's most pressing challenges. This year's winners were able to succeed because they weren't afraid to fail."

Annually, hundreds of Canadian-owned and managed companies undergo a rigorous application process reviewed by Deloitte, the Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CIBC) and a judging panel. In turn, they base their selection on overall business performance and sustained growth across four categories: strategy, capability, commitment and return on investment (ROI).

"It is truly an honor to accept this award on behalf of our team," said Francois Rainville, President & CEO of Averna. "Despite the challenges 2020 brought to the table, our teams around the world worked relentlessly to service our customers and deliver the highest quality for them. These everyday actions rest on 4 pillars representing Averna's core values: teamwork and commitment, innovation and knowledge, performance and leadership and customer satisfaction. We used these pillars as a compass to navigate the troubled waters of the pandemic. I am thrilled to see everyone's efforts acknowledged in this way."

For more information on the Best Managed Companies program, please visit Deloitte's website in either English or French.

About Averna

As a global Test & Quality Solution integrator, Averna partners with product designers, developers and OEMs to help them achieve higher product quality, accelerate time to market and protect their brands. Founded in 1999, Averna offers specialized expertise and innovative test, vision inspection, precision assembly and automated solutions that deliver substantial technical, financial and market benefits for clients in the aerospace, automotive, consumer, defense, life sciences, semiconductor, telecom and other industries. Averna has offices around the world, numerous industry certifications such as ISO 9001:2015, ITAR registration, and is partnered with National Instruments, PTC, Keysight Technologies and JOT Automation. www.averna.com

About Canada's Best Managed Companies

Canada's Best Managed Companies continues to be the mark of excellence for Canadian-owned and managed companies with revenues over $25 million. Every year since the launch of the program in 1993, hundreds of entrepreneurial companies have competed for this designation in a rigorous and independent process that evaluates their management skills and practices. The awards are granted on four levels: 1) Canada's Best Managed Companies new winner (new winners selected each year); 2) Canada's Best Managed Companies winner (award recipients that have re-applied and successfully retained their Best Managed designation for two additional years, subject to annual operational and financial review); 3) Gold Standard winner (after three consecutive years of maintaining their Best Managed status, these winners have demonstrated their commitment to the program and successfully retained their award for 4-6 consecutive years); 4) Platinum Club member (winners that have maintained their Best Managed status for seven years or more). Program sponsors are Deloitte Private, CIBC, Canadian Business, Smith School of Business, and TMX Group. For further information, visit http://www.bestmanagedcompanies.ca.

For more information, please contact:

[email protected]

www.bestmanagedcompanies.ca

Media contact information:

Myriam Duchaine

Marketing & Communications Director

514-842-7577

[email protected]

www.averna.com

© Copyright 2021 Averna. All rights reserved. Information subject to change without notice. Averna is a trademark of Averna Technologies Inc.

SOURCE Averna

Related Links

www.averna.com

