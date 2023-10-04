MONTREAL, Oct. 4, 2023 /CNW/ -AVENIR GLOBAL, the Montreal-based holding and management company of public relations and communications firms, bolsters its Canadian operations with the acquisition of Time & Space, one of Canada's leading independent media agency headquartered in Halifax.

Founded in 1988, Time & Space holds an enviable reputation as a thought leader and go-to consultancy for innovative marketing and advertising solutions in Canada. The agency employs more than 40 people and has a diverse portfolio of work and clients at the regional, national, and global levels across multiple sectors. For over 35 years, Time & Space has been recognized for its entrepreneurial spirit and the passion of its team for creating success and value for its clients.

This transaction reflects AVENIR GLOBAL's ambition to continue expanding its footprint in Canada while bringing together the best resources to address its clients' modern communications challenges. Time & Space's expertise in consumer insights, paid media, and analytics will build on the service offering of NATIONAL Public Relations, AVENIR GLOBAL's flagship brand in Canada and the largest public relations firm in the country with 9 offices and 300 employees.

Time & Space has been a consistent partner of NATIONAL for the past 20 years. The agencies share a history of successful collaborations resulting in award-winning work for multiple clients, including Medavie Blue Cross, CAA, and Tourism New Brunswick. The transaction will enhance this partnership, while allowing Time & Space to benefit from the reach and strength of both NATIONAL and the AVENIR GLOBAL network to grow and expand in Canada and abroad.

"The addition of Time & Space to our portfolio will provide our clients with access to the most comprehensive communications and advertising toolbox in Canada. Time & Space boasts an entrepreneurial spirit and values that align perfectly with our culture. We know that this transaction will provide great benefits to the clients of both firms, and lead to new business and growth opportunities across our global network," said AVENIR GLOBAL President and CEO Jean-Pierre Vasseur.

Time & Space will maintain its brand identity and will continue to operate independently and serve its clients as part of AVENIR GLOBAL. The company will remain under the leadership of Founder and CEO Donna Alteen and President Shawn Lowe.

This alignment is a testament to both firms' steadfast commitment to delivering exceptional services and unlocking opportunities for growth and innovation.

"We have consistently devoted ourselves to fostering success for our clients, empowering our dedicated team, and contributing positively to the communities we are privileged to serve. Joining the AVENIR GLOBAL family of distinguished brands propels us into an exciting future, solidifying our capacity to create a broader and more significant impact. As an organization, we are excited for the opportunities that lie ahead," said Time & Space Founder and CEO Donna Alteen.

ABOUT AVENIR GLOBAL

AVENIR GLOBAL is a Montreal-based holding and management company with an active operations mindset and a hands-on approach to all its investments. A global powerhouse of specialist communications firms, AVENIR GLOBAL has 1,000 staff and offices in 22 locations across Canada, the U.S., Europe and the Middle East, and ranks among the top 25 largest communication firms in the world.

In Canada, AVENIR GLOBAL owns NATIONAL Public Relations, the country's leading public relations firm, servicing clients across a wide range of sectors. In the United States, AVENIR GLOBAL owns SHIFT Communications, a data-driven integrated communications agency; and the public relations and communication company Padilla, which includes the brand consultancy Joe Smith and the food and nutrition experts at FoodMinds. In Europe, AVENIR GLOBAL owns the London-based strategic communications consultancy Madano and Hanover, one of the EMEA's leading strategic communications and public affairs consultancies, with offices in London, Brussels, Dublin, Dubai and Abu Dhabi. Hanover Group also includes creative communications agency The Playbook. The AVENIR GLOBAL network also includes healthcare specialists AXON Communications, with offices in Toronto, the U.S., the U.K. and Europe and healthcare creative agency Cherry, based in London.

ABOUT TIME & SPACE

Time & Space, a Halifax-based media agency, is dedicated to understanding and shaping consumer behaviour. Founded in 1988, we've become a leader in Canada's media landscape, serving regional, national and global brands. With a team of over 40 specialized media professionals, we champion our client's vision hands on expertise in consumer insight, media strategy, execution and data analysis. Time & Space proudly partners with brands across diverse sectors to achieve their business goals.

