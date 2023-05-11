CALGARY, AB, May 11, 2023 /CNW/ - Avanti Software, a leading provider of Canadian HCM solutions with over four decades of payroll experience, is pleased to announce that all of their clients have been successfully migrated to the cloud. This marks a major milestone for the company and its clients, offering greater flexibility and scalability, all while delivering innovative product enhancements and an enhanced user experience for hundreds of Canadian clients.

The migration process was completed early 2023, and all client data has been securely transferred to the cloud. This means clients can now access their data anywhere, anytime, using any device with an internet connection. They no longer need to worry about maintaining expensive and complex on-premise servers, as all data and applications are now hosted in the cloud.

"We are thrilled to announce that all of our clients have been migrated to the cloud," said Amin Lalani, Co CEO of Avanti. "As a leading Canadian HCM provider, we understand the challenges our clients face, which is why we've made it our mission to be the supportive partner they need at every stage of their growth. This was a major undertaking and we believe this move will help our clients become more efficient, more secure, and more flexible in their operations."

Avanti Software's HCM solution includes highly configurable Canadian payroll software, native time and attendance, and HR and onboarding. The migration to the cloud will enable Avanti to provide its clients with even greater configurability, security, and automation, while also allowing for faster product innovation and releases. Clients of Avanti can now take advantage of these benefits, knowing that their data is secure in the cloud.

"We would like to thank our clients for their cooperation and support throughout the migration process," added Elisha Elliott, VP, Client Experience. "We understand change can be difficult but we are confident this move to the cloud will further enhance our ability to provide exceptional service to our clients. We look forward to continuing our partnership to ensure they achieve their business goals."

About Avanti Software: Avanti Software is a leading Canadian HCM provider, offering highly configurable Canadian payroll and people management software, serving Canadian clients from coast to coast. With over four decades of experience, Avanti understands the challenges Canadian businesses face and is committed to excellence, client care, and being a supportive partner at every stage of their growth. For more information, visit www.avanti.ca.

