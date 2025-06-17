Avant Technologies’ JV Partner, Ainnova, Begins Diabetic Retinopathy Screenings with Leading Pharmacies.

LAS VEGAS, June 17, 2025 /CNW/ -- Avant Technologies, Inc. (OTCQB: AVAI) ("Avant" or the "Company"), and its JV partner, Ainnova Tech, Inc., (Ainnova), a leading healthcare technology company focused on revolutionizing early disease detection using artificial intelligence (AI), today announced that screenings for diabetic retinopathy begin this week in collaboration with Grupo Dökka and its leading pharmacy subsidiaries, Fischel Pharmacies and La Bomba Pharmacies located in Central America.

Both Fischel and La Bomba Pharmacies have asked their diabetic customers to schedule a free screening as part of a collaborative program where Ainnova will use its cutting-edge AI platform, Vision AI, to help identify changes in the retina using a quick and non-invasive scan of the patient's retina.

Vinicio Vargas, Chief Executive Officer at Ainnova and a member of the Board of Directors of Ai-nova Acquisition Corp., a joint venture company created by both Avant and Ainnova, said of the benefits for the collaboration, "As we begin similar initiatives in Mexico, our goal is to close the patient care loop with timely treatment—connecting every step of the journey. We are integrating pharma, retail, ophthalmologists, and our technology into a unified experience, all driven by one incentive: the well-being of the diabetic patient. Projects like this allow us to validate the model across diverse populations and sectors as part of our strategy to reach the market in a smarter, more efficient way—where the biggest winners are the patients."

Diabetic retinopathy is one of the main causes of vision loss in people with diabetes. Although, in its early stages, it may not present symptoms, it can be detected with a simple and quick screening. The screenings are important for:

Prevention: Screenings will detect changes in the retina before they affect vision.

Speed: Each screening takes only a few minutes.

Peace of Mind: Patients will receive the results of the screening in a secure and timely manner.

Grupo Dökka, which operates in Costa Rica, Nicaragua, and Panama with expansion expected into other Central American countries, has created numerous innovative platforms, including storage and distribution, pharmacies, and marketing and sales, that provide access to comprehensive health and well-being solutions for all people.

About Ainnova Tech, Inc.

Ainnova is a Nevada-based healthtech startup with headquarters in San Jose, Costa Rica, and Houston, Texas. Founded by an experienced and innovative team that is dedicated to leveraging artificial intelligence for early disease detection. Recognized with multiple global awards and renowned partnerships with hospitals and medical device companies, we proudly introduce Vision AI – our cutting-edge platform designed to prevent blindness and detect the early onset of diabetes. Explore how Ainnova is revolutionizing healthcare through advanced technology and proactive solutions.

About Avant Technologies, Inc.

Avant Technologies, Inc. is an emerging technology company developing solutions in artificial intelligence in healthcare. With a focus on pushing the boundaries of what is possible in AI and machine learning, Avant serves a diverse range of industries, driving progress and efficiency through state-of-the-art technology.

More information about Avant can be found at https://avanttechnologies.com

Forward-Looking Statements

Contact:

Avant Technologies, Inc. [email protected]

Video: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2712681/Avant_Technologies.mp4

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2370694/5373988/Avant_Technologies.jpg

SOURCE Avant Technologies Inc.