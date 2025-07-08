Avant Technologies and Partner, Ainnova, Launch Transformative Preventative Care Model for Chronic Patients Across Latin America

LAS VEGAS, July 8, 2025 /CNW/ -- Avant Technologies, Inc. (OTCQB: AVAI) ("Avant" or the "Company"), and its JV partner, Ainnova Tech, Inc., (Ainnova), a cutting-edge healthtech company leveraging artificial intelligence (AI) for early disease detection, today announced the launch of a new preventive care model that is reshaping how—and where—chronic patients receive care in Latin America.

At the heart of this model is a seamless experience for diabetic patients, who can now receive free retinal risk screenings at their neighborhood pharmacies, which will eliminate the barriers to an early diagnosis. This approach moves care out of the hospital and into every day, high-traffic locations—bringing timely early disease detection to the patient at a point of convenience.

Avant's partner, Ainnova, is spearheading this model across Latin America by successfully aligning key players in the healthcare ecosystem on a single, patient-centered mission, including pharmacy chains, health clinics, insurance companies, and pharmaceutical partners. All four groups are being integrated into this model, while a growing network of medical specialists receives timely referrals of patients identified as "at risk" through Ainnova's AI platform. It's an approach that enables earlier treatment, better clinical outcomes, and a more efficient use of healthcare resources.

This breakthrough is addressing one of the biggest challenges in chronic care: many patients, especially those with diabetes, lack awareness of the risks associated with their condition and do not seek specialist care until complications are advanced. Ainnova's solution is changing the industry—identifying risk before symptoms appear, and doing so in a way that is frictionless for the patient. By activating those with the strongest incentive to intervene early, Ainnova has found a sustainable, scalable formula for delivering high-value preventive care—at no cost to the patient—and unlocking powerful new lines of collaboration across the industry.

With commercial agreements and pilot programs underway in several countries, the company is forecasting explosive revenue growth and a greater reach in both 2025 and 2026.

The launch of this preventive care model and the growth of Ainnova's revenue and reach is significant to Avant because the two companies formed Ai-Nova Acquisition Corp. (AAC) to develop and market Ainnova's technology portfolio, which includes its AI platform. AAC has the worldwide licensing rights for Ainnova's technology portfolio. The licensing rights include Latin America where this preventative model is being launched.

About Ainnova Tech, Inc.

Ainnova is a Nevada-based healthtech startup with headquarters in San Jose, Costa Rica, and Houston, Texas. Founded by an experienced and innovative team that is dedicated to leveraging artificial intelligence for early disease detection. Recognized with multiple global awards and renowned partnerships with hospitals and medical device companies, we proudly introduce Vision AI – our cutting-edge platform designed to prevent blindness and detect the early onset of diabetes. Explore how Ainnova is revolutionizing healthcare through advanced technology and proactive solutions.

About Avant Technologies, Inc.

Avant Technologies Inc. is an emerging technology company developing solutions in healthcare using artificial intelligence and biotechnologies. With a focus on pushing the boundaries of what is possible in AI and biotechnology, Avant serves a diverse range of industries, driving progress and efficiency through state-of-the-art technology.

