LONDON, ON, Feb. 3, 2026 /CNW/ - IF YOU PURCHASED PIEPS BRANDED AVALANCHE BEACONS IN CANADA FROM JANUARY 1, 2013 TO APRIL 12, 2021, YOU MAY BE ENTITLED TO RECEIVE MONEY OR AN ONLINE STORE CREDIT.

What is this Class Action About?

The Class Action alleges that PIEPS branded Beacons were not safe for their intended use and the Defendants failed to warn consumers about the risks of a defective locking mechanism on the Beacons which caused the Beacons to unexpectedly change modes from "send" to "search" or "off."

This lawsuit has ended in settlement. The settlement is a compromise of disputed claims and is not an admission of liability or wrongdoing or fault by any of the Defendants.

Am I included in this Class Action?

This class action lawsuit has ended with a settlement for:

All persons resident in Canada, except for the Defendants and their officers and directors and any of the heirs, successors and assigns of the Defendants and their officers and directors (the "Excluded Persons"), who purchased electronic avalanche transceivers in one of the following three (3) models: 1) PIEPS DSP Sport, 2) PIEPS DSP Pro, or 3) PIEPS DSP Pro Ice (the "Beacons") in Canada from January 1, 2013 to April 12, 2021 (the "Class Period").

("Class Members")

As a possible Class Member, you may be eligible to receive a share of the Settlement Benefits. However, there is a deadline for making a claim (see next heading).

Settlement Benefits valued at $170,000 (after deductions) are available to eligible Class Members. The Settlement Benefits consist of compensatory payments (up to $300 per eligible claim, subject to a $120,000 cap) and compensatory credits ($50 online store credit eligible claim, subject to a $50,000 cap).

The settlement does not cover claims for personal injury or death related to the Beacons. Individuals wishing to pursue such claims must do so independently.

Deadline for Making a Claim

Important: The deadline for making a claim is May 4, 2026.

All claims must be received by the Claims Administrator, NO LATER THAN 150 days after the settlement of the Class Action has been approved, or May 4, 2026.

For more information visit www.AvalancheBeaconsSettlement.ca or reach out to Claims Administrator:

BLRQ Claims Administrator

c/o Verita Global

1480 Richmond St., Unit 204

London, ON N6G 0J4

1-833-777-7763

[email protected]

