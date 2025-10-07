LONDON, ON, Oct. 7, 2025 /CNW/ - If you are a Canadian resident who purchased a PIEPS DSP Sport, a PIEPS DSP Pro, or a PIEPS DSP Pro Ice in Canada from January 1, 2013 to April 12, 2021, your legal rights may be affected by a proposed settlement.

The Class Action alleges that PIEPS branded Beacons were not safe for their intended use and the Defendants failed to warn consumers about the risks of a defective locking mechanism on the Beacons which caused the Beacons to unexpectedly change modes from "send" to "search" or "off." The proposed settlement does not include claims for personal injury or death in relation to the Beacons.

The settlement is a compromise of disputed claims and is not an admission of liability or wrongdoing or fault by any of the Defendants.

On June 13, 2025, the BC Supreme Court certified the Class Action for the purpose of settlement. The proposed settlement of the Class Action must be approved by the Court to become binding. A further Court hearing will be held to seek approval of the Settlement Agreement by the Court. The Settlement Approval Hearing will take place on December 5, 2025.

If the Court approves the proposed settlement, it will be binding on all Class Members who do not opt out of the proceeding. The full settlement terms and court documents are available at www.AvalancheBeaconsSettlement.ca .

If you do not want to participate in the settlement, you may exclude yourself ("Opt Out") from this Action. Any Class Member who elects to Opt Out of the settlement of this Action and does so successfully will have the option to start their own individual action against the Defendants at their own expense. If you Opt Out, you will not be able to make a claim for compensation under the proposed settlement.

In order to Opt Out, you must complete and sign an Opt-Out form and deliver it to the Claims Administrator (Verita) by pre-paid mail, courier, or email no later than November 24, 2025. The Opt-Out form is available at www.AvalancheBeaconsSettlement.ca .

The Opt-Out form must be emailed to [email protected] or mailed or couriered to:

BLRQ Claims Administrator

c/o Verita Global

1480 Richmond St., Unit 204

London, ON N6G 0J4

All Class Members have the right to let the Court know of any objection they have to the approval of the Settlement Agreement, claims administration and distribution protocol, Class Counsel fees, disbursements, administration expenses or the payment of an honorarium to the Representative Plaintiff. To make an objection, you must deliver a letter or written objection by pre-paid mail, courier, or email to the Claims Administrator (Verita) no later than 5:00 p.m. PST on November 24, 2025. More information on how to object is available at www.AvalancheBeaconsSettlement.ca .

If you are not sure whether you are included in the Class, you can ask for free help by calling the Claims Administrator at 1-833-777-7763 for more information.

You can also visit www.AvalancheBeaconsSettlement.ca for more information or a copy of the Settlement Agreement, or send an email to [email protected] .

The publication of this notice was authorized by the Supreme Court of British Columbia.

