MONTREAL, Aug. 30, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - Auxico Resources Canada Inc. (CSE: AUAG) is pleased to announce that the Board of Directors of Auxico has appointed BDO LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants as the auditor of the Company, effective immediately, following the resignation of Guimond Lavallée.

The principal reason for the change in auditor is that Auxico now has operations in several countries, primarily in Latin America, and Guimond Lavallée no longer has the resources to respond to Auxico's needs. The Board thanks Guimond Lavallée for their work as auditor over the past several years. At the same time, the Board of Auxico is pleased to appoint as its auditor BDO, which has a global organization that extends across 164 countries and territories.

Auxico advises that there were no reservations in the auditor's report with respect to the audited financial statements for the year ended September 30, 2021. To the knowledge of the Company, there were no "reportable events" (as defined in National Instrument 51-102 – Continuous Disclosure Obligations) between the Company and Guimond Lavallée.

The Notice of Change of Auditor, together with the required letters from BDO and Guimond Lavallée, have been filed on SEDAR.

