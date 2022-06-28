The suite of connected automotive software solutions offers a diverse set of proven and trusted products, including: vAuto, Motoinsight, Activix CRM, TAdvantage and TRFFK, harnessing data and insights from Canada's largest automotive marketplace, AutoTrader. To date, there are over 2,500 dealers subscribed to AutoSync's products, making it Canada's largest provider of dealer and OEM software.

"AutoSync represents our laser focus on automotive retail evolution, coupled with our deep commitment to helping dealers and OEMs mobilize in an ever-changing category," says Edwin Ulak, president, AutoSync. "The industry is evolving quickly. Dealers and OEMs are overwhelmed with using multiple suppliers and systems. Our end-to-end products are proven to deliver results to our customers, and now we can also streamline and simplify their processes by offering a single suite of solutions, with a consistent performance and support system."

Whether a customer is seeking an end-to-end solution, or the flexibility to pick and choose, AutoSync will meet the unique needs of the dealers and OEMs, connecting the car buying experience from start to finish.

The AutoSync product suite, includes:

vAuto: Inventory Management

Inventory Management vAuto is an inventory management solution with the most comprehensive data to help dealers price and appraise vehicles accurately and maximize profitability.

Motoinsight: Connected Modern Retail

Connected Modern Retail Motoinsight offers leading e-commerce retailing technology that seamlessly converts browsers to buyers, in-store and online.

Activix CRM: CRM & CLM

CRM & CLM Activix is an Industry-leading CRM for managing prospects, clients and all dealership processes. The Activix CRM increases customer engagement and satisfaction, while optimizing dealership efficiency. It also includes phone and web training, optimizing follow-up engagement and client loyalty.

TAdvantage : Dealership Website Platform

: Dealership Website Platform TAdvantage is dealership website technology, together with an effective digital strategy, that maximizes customer engagement and a dealership's online inventory.

TRFFK: All-in-One Digital Advertising

All-in-One Digital Advertising TRFFK is an AI-based all-in-one digital advertising solution that provides personalized strategies to target in-market shoppers and move them into a dealer's funnel.

By addressing the entire retail process, AutoSync helps dealers and OEMs thrive across a modern, connected automotive retail environment, improving sales velocity and increasing profitability. The platform offers tools for each step of the automotive purchase journey, from acquisition, to conversion, sales service and loyalty, to an inventory strategy that powers it all. The hands-on AutoSync team also provides top-tier support, guidance, and evaluation throughout the entire process.

For OEMs, AutoSync offers a highly customized, integrated solutions package based on a brand's unique needs. Whether it's direct to consumer, a franchise model or anything in between, the AutoSync platform can be strategically configured in response to any OEM's evolving business model.

"Our industry is more exciting now than ever before," says Ulak. "Things are moving fast, and it's created an opportunity for us to re-examine the way we do things, to help our partners be more efficient and effective. As Canada's leading automotive technology provider, we're committed to helping all of our dealer and OEM partners stay ahead of the curve."

Learn more at www.autosync.ca

About AutoSync:

