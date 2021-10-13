Automotive Manufacturer Plasman Expands Operations in Southern USA

This is the fourth acquisition by Plasman since 2015, and expands global operations to 17 manufacturing sites worldwide. "Adding the Greer manufacturing site to our portfolio grows Plasman's planned footprint and allows us to expand our current European customer relationships with BMW and Volvo here in North America. Additionally, through the acquisition Plasman adds Volkswagen as a new customer with upcoming product launches in 2022 and 2023," noted Plasman President & CEO David Wiskel.

The new site, located at the Velocity Industrial Park in Greer, is a mold, paint, bonding and assembly plant location with JIT assembly and sequencing capabilities. It is equipped with 16 injection mold machines with tonnage up to 4000t and a state-of-the-art Sturm-Eisenmann fascia paint system that can provide capacity to manufacture 1,000,000 bumpers per year. "Strategically the site rounds out our southern USA footprint and supports some of the most advanced automotive products on the market, including full exterior for the upcoming launch of the new BMW G09 and a complex exterior package for the Volvo XC90 Electric Vehicle," stated Plasman President, North America Tim Berezowski.

Plasman is a key supplier of exterior trim, bumpers/fascia, and sub-components for major OEM automotive brands, and is a significant player in the consumer goods market specializing in precision molding. Recently, the Company further diversified into the medical device and biotech industry.

About Plasman:

"Our talented and diverse team embraces collaboration, delivers solutions, and takes ownership. As One Driving Force™, we operate globally to meet your needs. From design to delivery, we provide the perfect part—where and when you need it, around the world every day".

Plasman is global headquartered in Windsor, Ontario, Canada.

SOURCE Plasman

For further information: Jennifer Parent, Brand Management Specialist, (519) 737-6984, [email protected]