Automakers Support Single Standard To Address Climate Change Emissions

TORONTO, June 26, 2019 /CNW/ - Global Automakers of Canada (GAC) representing the Canadian interests of its 15 member companies from Europe, Japan and Korea expressed concern over today's announcement of an Memorandum of Understanding between Canada and California to pursue policy and regulatory measures to reduce greenhouse gas and air pollutant emission from vehicles, engines and fuels.

The GAC is fully supportive of the need to de-carbonize transportation and, in fact, have been leaders in the introduction of alternative propulsion technologies and technologies to reduce greenhouse gas emissions from our products. Moreover, hundreds of billions of dollars has been invested by automakers to develop the clean technologies to meet stringent GHG emission standards.

"Our concern is that today's announcement appears to be putting the cart before the horse," said David Adams, President of the Global Automakers of Canada. "The situation with respect to emission standards for light duty cars and trucks through 2025 in the United States has not been settled yet, and Canada's current regulations incorporate by reference those same standards," stated Adams. "While we appreciate that the federal government might wish to pursue more aggressive standards than those of the United States, we support the actions of our industry associations in the United States that have appealed to the President to continue with responsible – yet challenging – emission reduction targets that would also be acceptable to California – to preserve one national standard in the U.S. and effectively North America."

To date there has been no modelling undertaken of the impacts on the Canadian automotive sector, consumer impacts, or the potential to achieve GHG reduction targets - which are all part and parcel of the due diligence and cost benefit analysis that government would necessarily undertake before making such an important policy announcement such as this.

The GAC believes that one robust North American GHG standard for light duty vehicles provides the best opportunity for GHG emission reductions from vehicles while ensuring the broadest selection of vehicles are available to Canadians at the lowest possible cost.

The Global Automakers of Canada advocates for sound public policy to support a competitive and sustainable automotive market in Canada. The members are committed to meeting the mobility needs of Canadians by providing greater consumer choice, offering leading edge safety and environmental technologies and eliminating unnecessary regulatory and trade barriers. The members of the GAC were responsible for 56% of overall vehicle sales in 2018. The members support some 77,000 direct and indirect jobs in Canada along with 60% of Canada's 3,500 dealers across Canada.

