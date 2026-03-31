AUTOCANADA ENTERS INTO NATIONAL PARTNERSHIP WITH AUTOTRADER.CA

EDMONTON, AB, March 31, 2026 /CNW/ - AutoCanada Inc. ("AutoCanada" or the "Company") (TSX: ACQ), one of Canada's largest multi-location automotive dealership groups and a leading collision repair provider, today announced the finalization of a national advertising partnership with AutoTrader.ca ("AutoTrader"), Canada's largest automotive marketplace.

The agreement establishes a unified marketplace strategy across AutoCanada's dealership network, enabling consistent inventory visibility, measurable performance, and scalable digital marketing execution across the group.

AutoTrader's platform includes AI-powered capabilities that enhance how vehicle inventory is surfaced to in-market shoppers, improving marketplace discovery, demand allocation, and performance insights for dealerships. Its streamlined marketplace offerings are designed to align with dealership size, growth stage, and performance objectives, enabling more effective and scalable digital marketing across diverse retail networks.

As AutoCanada continues to strengthen its dealership operations, aligning with a marketplace partner that consistently connects dealerships with high-intent car shoppers is a key component of its go-to-market strategy.

"Our strategic objectives are grounded in performance accountability and disciplined capital allocation," said Samuel Cochrane, Chief Executive Officer and Interim Chief Financial Officer at AutoCanada. "AutoTrader's leadership position in the Canadian market, its ability to consistently connect our dealerships with highly engaged car shoppers, and its continued investment in innovation and technology align directly with how we operate. This agreement reflects a shared commitment to measurable results and long-term value creation across our dealership network."

About AutoCanada

AutoCanada's Canadian segment, which is classified as continuing operations, consists of 64 franchised dealerships across Canada, representing 23 automotive brands in eight provinces. AutoCanada currently sells Acura, Audi, BMW, Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, Chrysler, Dodge, Ford, GMC, Honda, Hyundai, Infiniti, Jeep, Kia, Mazda, Mercedes-Benz, MINI, Nissan, Porsche, Ram, Subaru, and Volkswagen vehicles. In 2025, its Canadian dealerships sold approximately 71,000 new and used retail vehicles. AutoCanada's Canadian segment also operates 33 collision centres ("Collision Centres"), supported by 26 Original Equipment Manufacturer ("OEM") certifications spanning 37 vehicle brands.

AutoCanada's U.S. segment is classified as discontinued operations as the Company progresses the sale of its U.S. dealership portfolio. This portfolio consists of 11 franchised dealerships representing eight brands in Illinois, USA, and in 2025 sold approximately 8,000 new and used retail vehicles.

About AutoTrader

AutoTrader is the largest and most trusted automotive marketplace in Canada, offering the largest inventory of new and used vehicles nationwide. The platform connects dealerships with high-intent car shoppers and provides a seamless experience for Canadians to buy or sell vehicles quickly, easily, and confidently. In addition to its marketplace, AutoTrader is a leading destination for automotive research and entertainment, featuring news, reviews, videos, and podcasts from award-winning journalists. Follow AutoTrader on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and YouTube.

Additional Information

Additional information about AutoCanada is available at the Company's website at www.autocan.ca and on the SEDAR+ website at www.sedarplus.ca.

SOURCE AutoCanada Inc.

For further information contact: Samuel Cochrane, Chief Executive Officer and Interim Chief Financial Officer, Phone: 604.910.5509, Email: [email protected]