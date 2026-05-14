AUTOCANADA ANNOUNCES ELECTION OF DIRECTORS AND VOTING RESULTS

EDMONTON, AB, May 14, 2026 /CNW/ - AutoCanada Inc. ("AutoCanada" or the "Company") (TSX: ACQ), a multi-location North American automobile dealership group, announced that all resolutions were passed at its Annual Meeting of Shareholders (the "Meeting") held on May 14, 2026. A total of 14,622,167 common shares (representing 63.16% of the issued and outstanding common shares of the Company) were represented virtually or by proxy at the Meeting. Each of the following nominees listed in the management information circular dated March 24, 2026 were duly elected as directors of the Company for the ensuing year:

Nominee Votes For % For Votes Withheld % Withheld Stephen Carlisle 14,590,959 99.79 31,010 0.21 Samuel Cochrane 14,585,598 99.75 36,371 0.25 Rhonda English 14,583,859 99.74 38,110 0.26 Christopher Harris 14,105,240 96.47 516,729 3.53 Barry James 13,946,506 95.38 675,463 4.62 Felix-Etienne Lebel 14,583,898 99.74 38,071 0.26 John North 14,538,253 99.43 83,716 0.57

About AutoCanada

AutoCanada's Dealership Operations segment operates 64 franchised dealerships in Canada, comprised of 23 automotive brands across 8 provinces as well as three independent used dealerships ("Used Vehicle Operations"). AutoCanada currently sells Acura, Audi, BMW, Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, Chrysler, Dodge, Ford, GMC, Honda, Hyundai, Infiniti, Jeep, Kia, Mazda, Mercedes-Benz, MINI, Nissan, Porsche, Ram, Subaru, and Volkswagen vehicles. In 2025, our Canadian dealerships sold approximately 71,000 new and used retail vehicles. AutoCanada's U.S. franchise dealerships, operating as Leader Automotive Group ("Leader"), operates 10 franchised dealerships comprised of 7 brands, in Illinois, USA. In 2025, our U.S. dealerships sold approximately 8,000 new and used retail vehicles. Leader is classified as discontinued operations as the Company progresses the sale of its U.S. dealership portfolio.

AutoCanada's Collision Centre Operations segment operates 33 collision centres ("Collision Centres"), supported by 26 Original Equipment Manufacturer ("OEM") certifications covering 37 vehicle brands. The Company's Collision Centre Operations enables customer retention across multiple touchpoints within the automotive ownership lifecycle.

Additional Information

Additional information about AutoCanada is available at the Company's website at www.autocan.ca and www.sedarplus.ca.

SOURCE AutoCanada Inc.

For further information contact: Samuel Cochrane, Chief Executive Officer and Interim Chief Financial Officer, Phone: 604.910.5509, Email: [email protected]