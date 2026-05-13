AUTOCANADA REPORTS FIRST QUARTER 2026 RESULTS AND ADVANCES STRATEGIC INITIATIVES

Dealership operational stabilization initiatives underway following leadership changes implemented in mid-February 2026, with sequential improvement in used vehicle performance observed through March and into April

First Quarter 2026 Financial Highlights

Revenue from continuing operations was $1.19 billion as compared to $1.24 billion in the prior year

Gross profit of $169.1 million, compared to $198.0 million in the prior year

Gross profit percentage 2 of 14.2%, compared to 16.0% in the prior year

of 14.2%, compared to 16.0% in the prior year Net loss from continuing operations of $(3.3) million, compared to net income of $9.7 million in the prior year

Diluted net loss per share from continuing operations of $(0.15), compared to diluted net income per share of $0.37 in the prior year

Adjusted EBITDA 1 from continuing operations of $31.0 million, compared to $43.0 million in the prior year

from continuing operations of $31.0 million, compared to $43.0 million in the prior year Adjusted EBITDA margin 1 of 2.6%, compared to 3.5% in the prior year

of 2.6%, compared to 3.5% in the prior year Operating expenses before depreciation 2 decreased (14.1)% year-over-year to $138.5 million

decreased (14.1)% year-over-year to $138.5 million Total Net Funded Debt to Bank EBITDA Ratio 2 of 3.96x at March 31, 2026

of 3.96x at March 31, 2026 Cash and available revolving credit capacity totaled approximately $357.5 million at quarter-end

Outlook Highlights

Canadian automotive demand remained soft into the early part of the second quarter amid macroeconomic uncertainty

Early signs of stabilization in dealership operations observed following leadership changes implemented in mid-February 2026, including sequential improvement in used vehicle performance through March and into April

Collision operations continued to demonstrate resilient demand and margin characteristics

The Company has received approximately $65.8 million in gross proceeds from completed U.S. dealership divestitures to date and expects total proceeds of approximately $130 million upon sale of remaining U.S. dealerships

EDMONTON, AB, May 13, 2026 /CNW/ - AutoCanada Inc. ("AutoCanada" or the "Company") (TSX: ACQ), a multi-location North American automobile dealership group, today reported its financial results for the three-month period ended March 31, 2026.

"We entered 2026 focused on stabilizing dealership performance, improving operational execution, and strengthening our balance sheet, and we made meaningful progress against those priorities during the quarter," said Samuel Cochrane, Chief Executive Officer and Interim Chief Financial Officer of AutoCanada.

"While industry demand remained soft and profitability was impacted by expected pressure in used vehicle margins, we are encouraged by improving trends in used vehicle sales productivity, used vehicle profit per retail unit, operational efficiencies achieved through organizational changes implemented during the quarter, and the continued resilience of our collision platform.

We also advanced several important strategic initiatives, including progress on the divestiture of our U.S. dealership portfolio, expansion of our collision operations, and the successful amendment and extension of our syndicated credit facility. We believe these actions position the Company to reduce leverage and create a stronger operational foundation as we move through 2026."

1 See "NON-GAAP AND OTHER FINANCIAL MEASURES" below. 2 This press release contains "SUPPLEMENTARY FINANCIAL MEASURES" and "FINANCIAL COVENANTS". Section 13. NON-GAAP AND OTHER FINANCIAL MEASURES and Section 6. LIQUIDITY AND CAPITAL RESOURCES of the Company's Management's Discussion & Analysis for the three-month period ended March 31, 2026 ("MD&A") is hereby incorporated by reference for further information regarding the composition of these measures and financial covenants (accessible through the SEDAR website at www.sedarplus.ca). 3 Source: WardsAuto data regarding New Light Vehicle sales.

OUTLOOK

Dealership Outlook

Canadian new light vehicle demand remained soft into the early part of the second quarter, extending trends observed in Q1 2026. Preliminary April industry data3 indicates a continued year-over-year decline in sales volumes (mid-single digit range), reflecting persistent macroeconomic headwinds, including elevated vehicle pricing, higher fuel costs, and ongoing consumer uncertainty. On a seasonally adjusted basis, national sales volumes remain below prior expectations and continue to normalize following demand pull-forward in early 2025.

Despite these conditions, management is encouraged by early signs of operational stabilization and sequential improvement across key dealership performance indicators. Since the appointment of new leadership in mid-February 2026, the Company has taken decisive actions to enhance its operating model, improve structural efficiencies, and refocus the organization on execution fundamentals. While momentum is building, management expects that achieving consistent target performance across all dealership operating categories will require sustained execution through the balance of 2026 and into early 2027.

Key areas of progress year-to-date include:

March and April reflected improving used profitability trends, supported by higher used vehicle volumes, stronger gross profit per unit, and increased sales productivity per selling day.

Actions taken in Q1 2026, including leadership changes and organizational streamlining, have improved operating efficiency and position the business to generate operating leverage as volumes recover.

The addition of experienced regional and functional leaders is strengthening performance management and accountability at the dealership level.

Improvements in used vehicle sourcing, inventory management, and sales efficiency are driving better throughput and margin stability, with continued opportunity in new vehicle performance, fixed operations absorption, and customer experience metrics.

While same-store new vehicle volumes remain under pressure and near-term industry conditions are expected to remain challenging, management believes the business is approaching an operational inflection point. The focus for the remainder of 2026 is on continuing to build momentum across key controllable drivers, including:

Sales productivity and conversion

Used vehicle acquisition and margin expansion

Fixed operations growth and service bay utilization

Inventory discipline and working capital efficiency

Maintaining operating expense discipline while ensuring adequate frontline capacity

Overall, 2026 is expected to remain a transitional year for the dealership segment. However, actions taken in Q1 2026 have established a clearer path toward improved profitability and more consistent execution. As these initiatives continue to take hold, the Company expects to benefit from both internal operational improvements and eventual stabilization in broader industry demand.

Collision Outlook

Collision operations continue to demonstrate strong underlying growth characteristics, supported by stable demand that is less directly tied to new vehicle sales cycles and largely driven by insurance-related activity. While demand remains resilient, it is influenced by vehicle usage trends, including kilometers driven, which may be impacted by factors such as rising fuel costs.

Management views the segment as a strategically important platform, offering resilient margins and attractive consolidation opportunities within a highly fragmented market. As dealership operations stabilize, the Company intends to prioritize disciplined, accretive growth in collision through targeted acquisitions, subject to balance sheet capacity.

Momentum in the segment continued through Q1 2026 and into April, with progress across both organic and inorganic growth initiatives. The core collision business is performing well, however, overall segment performance continues to be impacted by weaker hail-related activity compared to the prior year, reflecting both the absence of significant hail events and challenging year-over-year comparisons. As the Company continues to scale its collision platform, management expects this weather-related volatility to diminish over time.

The Company continues to advance its collision growth strategy through a disciplined and strategic approach to acquisitions, with a focus on enhancing regional density and expanding OEM certification capabilities across its network. Recent acquisitions have strengthened the Company's presence in key markets and improved its ability to capture referral volumes through insurer and OEM relationships. The Company continues to evaluate additional opportunities that align with this strategy, with a focus on high-quality assets that support long-term platform optimization and margin expansion.

Operational execution remains a key focus, with continued expansion of OEM certifications and insurance relationships driving increased referral volumes. The Company added multiple OEM certifications during the quarter, with additional certifications in progress, and continues to expand its network of insurance direct repair program (DRP) partnerships, enhancing long-term demand visibility.

Looking ahead, management is focused on several key initiatives to drive sustained growth and margin expansion. These include scaling its apprenticeship program, advancing a national operating model, and expanding higher-margin service offerings such as diagnostics, calibrations, and coatings. In parallel, the Company is progressing its national brand rollout and strengthening its B2B strategy with national insurance partners and large-scale vendors.

With continued operational enhancements and a disciplined approach to expansion, the Company is well positioned to advance its collision growth strategy, reinforcing the segment as a key driver of long-term value creation.

U.S. Dealership Divestiture Update

The Company continues to make meaningful progress on the divestiture of its U.S. dealership portfolio, having received approximately $65.8 million in gross proceeds, net of working capital, to date. The Company has entered into a definitive agreement for 1 of the remaining 10 dealerships, while the remaining 9 franchised dealerships have letters of intent, representing approximately $65 million of expected proceeds net of working capital, including approximately $13 million of real estate. Total expected proceeds remain consistent at approximately $130 million, at the upper end of the previously disclosed range of $115 million to $130 million.

Proceeds from these transactions are expected to be directed toward debt reduction and to reinforce the Company's strategic focus on its core Canadian dealership and collision operations. All transactions remain subject to customary closing conditions, including OEM approvals. Upon completion, the divestiture program is expected to enhance financial flexibility, strengthen the balance sheet, and accelerate progress toward the Company's target leverage range of 2.0x to 3.0x Total Net Funded Debt to Bank EBITDA.

1 See "NON-GAAP AND OTHER FINANCIAL MEASURES" below. 2 This press release contains "SUPPLEMENTARY FINANCIAL MEASURES" and "FINANCIAL COVENANTS". Section 13. NON-GAAP AND OTHER FINANCIAL MEASURES and Section 6. LIQUIDITY AND CAPITAL RESOURCES of the Company's Management's Discussion & Analysis for the three-month period ended March 31, 2026 ("MD&A") is hereby incorporated by reference for further information regarding the composition of these measures and financial covenants (accessible through the SEDAR website at www.sedarplus.ca). 3 Source: WardsAuto data regarding New Light Vehicle sales.

First Quarter Key Highlights and Recent Developments



Three-Months Ended March 31 Continuing Operations Financial Results 2026 2025 % Change Revenue 1,188,955 1,240,100 (4.1) % Same store revenue 1,183,949 1,237,583 (4.3) % Gross profit 169,082 198,036 (14.6) % Gross profit percentage 2 14.2 % 16.0 % (1.8) ppts Operating expenses ("Opex") 151,730 174,876 (13.2) % Net (loss) income (3,299) 9,707 (134.0) % Basic net (loss) income per share attributable to AutoCanada shareholders (0.15) 0.39 (138.5) % Diluted net (loss) income per share attributable to AutoCanada shareholders (0.15) 0.37 (140.5) % Adjusted EBITDA1 30,978 42,997 (28.0) % Adjusted EBITDA margin 1 2.6 % 3.5 % (0.9) ppts New retail vehicles sold (units) 2 6,294 7,665 (17.9) % Used retail vehicles sold (units) 2 9,934 10,046 (1.1) % New vehicle gross profit per retail unit 2 5,113 4,656 9.8 % Used vehicle gross profit per retail unit 2 (48) 1,421 (103.4) % Parts and service ("P&S") gross profit 60,783 66,144 (8.1) % Collision repair ("Collision") gross profit 18,342 18,198 0.8 % Finance, insurance and other ("F&I") gross profit per retail unit average 2 3,414 3,266 4.5 % Operating expenses before depreciation 2 138,529 161,195 (14.1) % Operating expenses before depreciation as a % of gross profit 2 81.9 % 81.4 % 0.5 ppts Normalized opex before depreciation 1 135,416 143,173 (5.4) % Normalized opex before depreciation as a percentage of gross profit (%) 1 80.1 % 72.3 % 7.8 ppts Floorplan financing expense 8,831 10,263 (14.0) %

Revenue decreased by (4.1)% in the first quarter of 2026 compared to the first quarter of 2025, primarily due to decreases in new vehicle sales, parts and service, F&I and collision repair services. This decline is partially offset by an increase in used vehicle sales.

Gross profit decreased by (14.6)% to $169.1 million in the first quarter of 2026 compared to the first quarter of 2025, driven by decreases in new vehicle, used vehicle, parts and service, and F&I gross profits. This decline is partially offset by an increase in gross profit from collision repair services.

Operating expenses before depreciation2 decreased by (14.1)% to $138.5 million in the first quarter of 2026 compared to the first quarter of 2025. Normalized operating expenses before depreciation1 decreased by (5.4)% to $135.4 million, and included the normalization of $5.2 million of restructuring related charges.

Floorplan financing expenses decreased by (14.0)% to $8.8 million due to lower interest rates, partially offset by higher new and used vehicle inventory balances.

Net income for the period decreased by (134.0)% to a net loss of $(3.3) million in the first quarter of 2026 compared to $9.7 million in the first quarter of 2025, as a result of items noted above, and lower gain/(loss) on disposal of assets, lower gain on settlement of redemption liability, higher interest rate swap costs, and lower unrealized FX gains, partially offset by a higher fair value change in interest rate swaps and lower income taxes.

Adjusted EBITDA1 decreased by (28.0)% to $31.0 million in the first quarter of 2026 compared to the first quarter of 2025, which is driven by a decline in new retail vehicles sold consistent in-part with industry trends, a strong comparative quarter due to tariff-related pull-forward and a focus on rebuilding sales productivity. Adjusted EBITDA margin1 decreased by (0.9) percentage points ("ppts") to 2.6%. The decrease in margin was driven by decreases in gross profit, particularly used gross profit per unit sold as it worked through aged inventory, partially offset by lower operating expenses before depreciation2 which was positively impacted by the forfeiture of stock based compensation due to the executive restructuring earlier in the year and lower floorplan financing expenses as noted above.

1 See "NON-GAAP AND OTHER FINANCIAL MEASURES" below. 2 This press release contains "SUPPLEMENTARY FINANCIAL MEASURES" and "FINANCIAL COVENANTS". Section 13. NON-GAAP AND OTHER FINANCIAL MEASURES and Section 6. LIQUIDITY AND CAPITAL RESOURCES of the Company's Management's Discussion & Analysis for the three-month period ended March 31, 2026 ("MD&A") is hereby incorporated by reference for further information regarding the composition of these measures and financial covenants (accessible through the SEDAR website at www.sedarplus.ca). 3 Source: WardsAuto data regarding New Light Vehicle sales.

Collision Operations Highlights



Three-Months Ended March 31 Collision Financial Results 2026 2025 % Change Revenue 39,611 40,326 (1.8) % Gross profit 18,342 18,198 0.8 % Gross profit percentage2 46.3 % 45.1 % 1.2 ppts Adjusted EBITDA1 4,694 6,056 (22.5) % Same store revenue2 34,604 40,326 (14.2) % Same store gross profit2 16,355 18,197 (10.1) % Same store gross profit percentage2 47.3 % 45.1 % 2.2 ppts

Revenue decreased as a result of normalization of paintless dent repair following a severe hail event in 2024 which benefitted the first quarter of 2025, and this was partially offset by increased revenue from newly acquired stores and organic growth from traditional collision business.

Gross profit and gross profit percentage2 increased driven by newly acquired stores, additional Original Equipment Manufacturer ("OEM") certifications and strong customer demand for traditional collision repair services, partially offset by gross profit normalization of lower-margin paintless dent repair business.

Trends in the same store revenue2 and gross profit percentage2 are consistent with overall business performance, with the reasons noted above. Same store gross profit2 decreased driven by normalization of hail-related business.

Adjusted EBITDA1 decreased as a result of the items noted above, as well as increased operating expenses which relate to new stores.

Automatic share purchase plan

In connection with its previously announced normal course issuer bid ("NCIB") to purchase up to 1,177,539 common shares, AutoCanada has entered into an automatic share purchase plan ("ASPP") with its designated broker. The ASPP has been pre-cleared by the TSX and will terminate on December 17, 2026, unless earlier terminated in accordance with its terms.

The ASPP is intended to allow for purchases of its common shares during certain pre-determined black-out periods, subject to certain parameters as to price and number of shares. Outside of these pre-determined black-out periods, shares will be repurchased in accordance with management's discretion, subject to applicable law.

AutoCanada's NCIB commenced on December 18, 2025 and will continue until December 17, 2026, when the bid expires, or such earlier date as the Corporation completes its purchases pursuant to the notice of intention filed with the TSX. All purchases of common shares made under the ASPP will be included in determining the number of common shares purchased under the NCIB. Any common shares purchased by the Corporation pursuant to the NCIB will be cancelled.

Other Recent Developments

During the quarter:

On January 19, 2026, the Company completed the acquisition of Modern Autobody, a single-location collision and refinish repair facility located in Edmonton, Alberta, which is included within the Collision Operations segment.

On January 26, 2026, the Company sold substantially all of the operating assets of Toyota of Lincoln Park, located in Chicago, Illinois, for cash consideration of $11.1 million plus closing adjustments. Toyota of Lincoln Park was previously presented as held for sale in the Dealership Operations segment.

On February 18, 2026, the Company announced that its Board of Directors had appointed Samuel Cochrane as Chief Executive Officer, with immediate effect. Mr. Cochrane will also serve as Interim Chief Financial Officer until his successor is appointed.

On March 23, 2026, the Company sold substantially all of the operating assets of Kia of Lincolnwood, located in Lincolnwood, Illinois, for cash consideration of $15.4 million plus closing adjustments. Kia of Lincolnwood was previously presented as held for sale in the Dealership Operations segment.

On March 27, 2026, the Company obtained lender consent to change its syndicated credit agreement to increase the Company's maximum permitted Total Net Funded Debt to Bank EBITDA Ratio from 4.00:1.00 to 4.50:1.00 for the period from January 1, 2026 to June 30, 2026. On July 1, 2026, the Company's maximum permitted Total Net Funded Debt to Bank EBITDA Ratio will revert to 4.00:1.00.

After the quarter:

On April 9, 2026, the Company sold substantially all of the operating assets of Hyundai of Lincolnwood, located in Lincolnwood, Illinois, for cash consideration of $3.1 million plus closing adjustments. Hyundai of Lincolnwood was previously presented as held for sale in the Dealership Operations segment.

On April 22, 2026, the Company amended and restated its syndicated credit agreement. The amended credit facility decreased the revolving floorplan facility to $1,000 million for total aggregate bank facilities of $1,380 million. The amendment includes the removal of the borrowing base and goodwill-based revolving credit structure, increased the Company's maximum permitted Total Net Funded Debt to Bank EBITDA Ratio to 5.00, increased the Company's maximum permitted Senior Net Funded Debt to Bank EBITDA Ratio to 3.50, includes changes to the definition of Bank EBITDA to expand allowable add-backs, other administrative changes, and the term was extended to November 22, 2028.

On May 7, 2026, the Company announced the appointment of Mike Woodward as Chief Financial Officer, effective July 6, 2026.

On May 13, 2026, in connection with its previously announced NCIB, AutoCanada entered into an automatic share purchase plan ("ASPP") with its designated broker. The ASPP will terminate on December 17, 2026, unless earlier terminated in accordance with its terms.

1 See "NON-GAAP AND OTHER FINANCIAL MEASURES" below. 2 This press release contains "SUPPLEMENTARY FINANCIAL MEASURES" and "FINANCIAL COVENANTS". Section 13. NON-GAAP AND OTHER FINANCIAL MEASURES and Section 6. LIQUIDITY AND CAPITAL RESOURCES of the Company's Management's Discussion & Analysis for the three-month period ended March 31, 2026 ("MD&A") is hereby incorporated by reference for further information regarding the composition of these measures and financial covenants (accessible through the SEDAR website at www.sedarplus.ca). 3 Source: WardsAuto data regarding New Light Vehicle sales.

Conference Call

A conference call to discuss the results for the three months ended March 31, 2026 will be held on May 13, 2026 at 4:00 pm Mountain (6:00 pm Eastern). To participate in the conference call, please dial 1-888-510-2154 approximately 10 minutes prior to the call.

This conference call will also be webcast live over the internet and can be accessed by all interested parties at the following URL: https://investors.autocan.ca/2026-q1-conference-call/

MD&A and Financial Statements

Information included in this press release is a summary of results. It should be read in conjunction with AutoCanada's Consolidated Financial Statements and Management's Discussion and Analysis ("MD&A") for the three-month period ended March 31, 2026, which can be found on the Company's website at investors.autocan.ca or on www.sedarplus.ca.

All comparisons presented in this press release are between the three-month period ended March 31, 2026 and the three-month period ended March 31, 2025, unless otherwise indicated. Results are reported in Canadian dollars and have been rounded to the nearest thousand dollars, unless otherwise stated.

Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income (Loss)

(Unaudited)

(in thousands of Canadian dollars except for share and per share amounts)



Three-month period ended

March 31, 2026 $ March 31, 2025 Revised(1) $ Continuing operations



Revenue (Note 6) 1,188,955 1,240,100 Cost of sales (Note 7) (1,019,873) (1,042,064) Gross profit 169,082 198,036 Operating expenses (Note 8) (151,730) (174,876) Operating profit before other income and expense 17,352 23,160 Lease and other income, net 948 2,149 Gain on disposal of assets, net 976 13,053 Impairment losses on trade and other receivables (45) (1,122) Operating profit 19,231 37,240 Finance costs (Note 9) (25,150) (29,549) Finance income (Note 9) 284 436 Gain on redemption liabilities 775 2,324 Other gains 33 1,074 (Loss) income for the period before taxation from continuing operations (4,827) 11,525 Income tax (recovery) expense (Note 10) (1,528) 1,818 Net (loss) income for the period from continuing operations (3,299) 9,707 Net income (loss) for the period from discontinued operations (Note 15) 8,383 (12,859) Net income (loss) for the period 5,084 (3,152) Other comprehensive income (loss)



Items that may be reclassified to profit or loss



Foreign operations currency translation 1,661 306 Other comprehensive income for the period 1,661 306 Comprehensive income (loss) for the period 6,745 (2,846)





Net income (loss) for the period attributable to:



AutoCanada shareholders 4,879 (3,824) Non-controlling interests 205 672

5,084 (3,152) Net income (loss) for the period attributable to AutoCanada shareholders arises from:



Continuing operations (3,504) 9,035 Discontinued operations 8,383 (12,859)

4,879 (3,824) Comprehensive income (loss) for the period attributable to:



AutoCanada shareholders 6,540 (3,518) Non-controlling interests 205 672

6,745 (2,846) Comprehensive income (loss) for the period attributable to AutoCanada shareholders arises from:



Continuing operations (3,504) 9,035 Discontinued operations 10,044 (12,553)

6,540 (3,518)

Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive (Loss) Income (continued)

(Unaudited)

(in thousands of Canadian dollars except for share and per share amounts)



Three-month period ended

March 31, 2026 $ March 31, 2025 Revised (1) $ Net income (loss) per share attributable to AutoCanada shareholders:



Basic from continuing operations (0.15) 0.39 Basic from discontinued operations 0.36 (0.56) Basic 0.21 (0.17)





Diluted from continuing operations (0.15) 0.37 Diluted from discontinued operations 0.36 (0.53) Diluted 0.21 (0.16)





Weighted average shares



Basic (Note 22) 23,016,669 23,141,691 Diluted (Note 22) 23,016,669 24,172,766

1 The presentation of comprehensive income (loss) for the period attributable to AutoCanada shareholders arising from continuing operations and discontinued operations has been revised. The revision had no effect on the reported results of operations.

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed interim consolidated financial statements and can be found on the Company's website at investors.autocan.ca or on www.sedarplus.ca.

Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Financial Position

(in thousands of Canadian dollars)



March 31, 2026

(Unaudited) $ December 31, 2025 $ ASSETS



Current assets



Cash 133,479 87,963 Trade and other receivables (Note 12) 190,607 133,164 Inventories (Note 13) 915,103 895,928 Current tax recoverable 16,970 12,297 Other current assets (Note 17) 17,236 16,790 Derivative financial instrument (Note 20) -- 911

1,273,395 1,147,053 Assets held for sale (Note 14) 192,070 228,259 Total current assets 1,465,465 1,375,312 Property and equipment (Note 16) 297,552 301,385 Right-of-use assets 352,569 337,936 Other long-term assets (Note 17) 14,470 15,821 Deferred income tax 18,145 16,772 Derivative financial instruments (Note 20) 88 -- Intangible assets 610,419 607,765 Goodwill 94,224 91,905 Total assets 2,852,932 2,746,896 LIABILITIES



Current liabilities



Trade and other payables (Note 18) 169,161 149,517 Revolving floorplan facilities (Note 19) 1,052,987 962,616 Current tax payable -- 3,602 Vehicle repurchase obligations 2,401 2,582 Indebtedness (Note 19) 1,688 1,688 Lease liabilities 28,451 25,872 Redemption liabilities 18,371 19,146 Equity forward liabilities (Note 20) 36,992 22,970 Derivative financial instruments (Note 20) 3,079 2,109

1,313,130 1,190,102 Liabilities directly associated with assets held for sale (Note 14) 59,561 98,357 Total current liabilities 1,372,691 1,288,459 Long-term indebtedness (Note 19) 533,987 513,021 Long-term lease liabilities 399,325 383,469 Long-term redemption liabilities 25,000 25,000 Derivative financial instruments (Note 20) 3,662 5,147 Deferred income tax 50,209 49,824 Total liabilities 2,384,874 2,264,920 EQUITY



Attributable to AutoCanada shareholders 449,598 460,477 Attributable to non-controlling interests 18,460 21,499 Total equity 468,058 481,976

2,852,932 2,746,896

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed interim consolidated financial statements and can be found on the Company's website at investors.autocan.ca or on www.sedarplus.ca.

Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(Unaudited)

(in thousands of Canadian dollars)



Three-month period ended

March 31, 2026 $ March 31, 2025 $ Cash provided by (used in): Operating activities



Net income (loss) for the period 5,084 (3,152) Adjustments for:



Income tax (recovery) expense (Note 10) (1,527) 1,818 Finance costs (Note 9, 15) 26,878 34,926 Depreciation of right-of-use assets (Note 8) 8,171 8,238 Depreciation of property and equipment (Note 8) 4,924 5,320 Amortization of intangible assets (Note 8) 106 123 Gain on disposal of assets, net (16,185) (13,053) Share-based compensation (Note 21) (2,878) 1,643 Unrealized fair value changes on foreign exchange forward contracts (Note 20) 2,117 (1,347) Gain on redemption liabilities (775) (2,324) Impairment of non-financial assets (Note 15 ) -- 3,369 Net change in non-cash working capital (Note 27) 22,210 26,171

48,125 61,732 Income taxes paid (8,120) (7,229) Interest paid (33,228) (35,800)

6,777 18,703 Investing activities



Business acquisitions, net of cash acquired (Note 11) (9,499) -- Purchases of property and equipment (14,980) (3,002) Purchases of intangible assets (479) (70) Proceeds on sale of property and equipment 5,957 26 Proceeds on divestiture of dealership (Note 25) 26,571 -- Proceeds on termination of loan agreement with subsidiary -- 30,107 Proceeds on franchise termination -- 894

7,570 27,955 Financing activities



Proceeds from indebtedness 214,981 174,812 Repayment of indebtedness (194,504) (175,539) Dividends paid to non-controlling interests (3,244) (4,958) Acquisition of non-controlling interests -- (1,010) Settlements of share-based awards, net (217) -- Principal portion of lease payments, net (6,834) (8,440)

10,182 (15,135)

Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (continued)

(Unaudited)

(in thousands of Canadian dollars)



Three-month period ended

March 31, 2026 $ March 31, 2025 $ Effect of exchange rate changes on cash (1,324) 424 Net increase in cash 23,205 31,947 Cash at beginning of period per balance sheet 87,963 67,343 Adjustment on initial application of amendments to IFRS 9 on January 1, 2026 (Note 4) (2,141) -- Cash at beginning of period included in assets held for sale related to discontinued operations (Note 15) 27,099 40,005 Cash at end of period 136,126 139,295 Included in cash per balance sheet 133,479 101,468 Included in the assets held for sale of the discontinued operations (Note 15) 2,647 37,827

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed interim consolidated financial statements and can be found on the Company's website at investors.autocan.ca or on www.sedarplus.ca.

NON-GAAP AND OTHER FINANCIAL MEASURES

This press release contains certain financial measures that do not have any standardized meaning prescribed by GAAP. Therefore, these financial measures may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other issuers. Investors are cautioned these measures should not be construed as an alternative to net income (loss) or to cash provided by (used in) operating, investing, financing activities, cash, and indebtedness determined in accordance with GAAP, as indicators of our performance. We provide these additional Non-GAAP measures ("Non-GAAP Measures"), capital management measures, and supplementary financial measures to assist investors in determining the Company's ability to generate earnings and cash provided by (used in) operating activities and to provide additional information on how these cash resources are used.

Adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA margin, normalized operating expenses before depreciation, and normalized operating expenses before depreciation as a percentage of gross profit are not earnings measures recognized by GAAP and do not have standardized meanings prescribed by GAAP. Investors are cautioned that these Non-GAAP Measures should not replace net earnings or loss (as determined in accordance with GAAP) as an indicator of the Company's performance, cash flows from operating, investing and financing activities or as a measure of liquidity and cash flows. The Company's methods of calculating referenced Non-GAAP Measures may differ from the methods used by other issuers. Therefore, these measures may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other issuers.

We list and define these "NON-GAAP MEASURES" below:

Adjusted EBITDA

Adjusted EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization) is an indicator of a company's operating performance over a period of time and ability to incur and service debt. Adjusted EBITDA provides an indication of the results generated by our principal business activities prior to:

Interest expense (other than interest expense on floorplan financing), income taxes, depreciation, and amortization;

Charges that introduce volatility unrelated to operating performance by virtue of the impact of external factors (such as share-based compensation amounts attributed to certain equity issuances);

Non-cash charges (such as impairment, recoveries, gains or losses on derivatives, revaluation of contingent consideration and revaluation of redemption liabilities);

Charges outside the normal course of business (such as restructuring, gains and losses on dealership divestitures, and real estate transactions); and

Charges that are non-recurring in nature (such as resolution of lawsuits and legal claims, and share-based compensation amounts attributable to certain equity issuances as part of the transformation plan).

The Company considers this measure meaningful as it provides improved continuity with respect to the comparison of our operating performance over a period of time.

Adjusted EBITDA Margin

Adjusted EBITDA margin is an indicator of a company's operating performance specifically in relation to our revenue performance.

The Company considers this measure meaningful as it provides improved continuity with respect to the comparison of our operating performance with retaining and growing profitability as our revenue and scale changes over a period of time.

Normalized Operating Expenses ("Opex") Before Depreciation

Normalized operating expenses before depreciation is an indicator of a company's operating expense before depreciation over a period of time, normalized for the following items:

Transaction costs related to acquisitions, dispositions, and open points;

Software implementation costs associated with the configuration or customization of software as a service arrangement;

Restructuring charges relate to non-recurring organizational changes to improve the Company's profitability and overall efficiency;

Management transition costs; and

Share-based compensation expense.

The Company considers this measure meaningful as it provides a comparison of our operating expense normalized for transactions that are not indicative of the Company's operating expenses over time.

Normalized Operating Expenses Before Depreciation as a Percentage of Gross Profit

Normalized operating expenses before depreciation as a percentage of gross profit is a measure of a company's normalized operating expenses before depreciation over a period of time in relation to gross profit.

The Company considers this measure meaningful as it provides a comparison of our operating performance, normalized for transactions that are not indicative of the Company's operating expenses, with our growing profitability as our gross profit and scale changes over a period of time.

NON-GAAP AND OTHER FINANCIAL MEASURES RECONCILIATIONS

Adjusted EBITDA

The following table illustrates segmented adjusted EBITDA for the three-month period ended March 31:



Three-Months Ended March 31,

2026

Three-Months Ended March 31,

2025

Dealership

Operations Collision

Operations Total

Dealership

Operations Collision

Operations Total Period from January 1 to March 31 Net income (loss) for the period 2,754 2,330 5,084

(7,335) 4,183 (3,152) Add back (deduct):













Income tax (recovery) expense (1,528) -- (1,528)

1,818 -- 1,818 Depreciation of property and equipment 4,245 679 4,924

4,917 440 5,357 Interest on long-term indebtedness 9,883 -- 9,883

9,898 -- 9,898 Depreciation of right of use assets 7,448 723 8,171

7,705 607 8,312 Amortization of intangible assets 104 2 106

123 -- 123 Lease liability interest 7,125 977 8,102

7,601 826 8,427 Impairment of non-financial assets -- -- --

3,369 -- 3,369 Gain on redemption liabilities (775) -- (775)

(2,324) -- (2,324) Canadian franchise dealership and corporate restructuring charges 6,593 -- 6,593

15,766 -- 15,766 Unrealized fair value changes on derivative instruments 308 -- 308

2,432 -- 2,432 Unrealized foreign exchange gains (33) -- (33)

(1,074) -- (1,074) Software implementation costs 618 -- 618

450 -- 450 Cybersecurity incident costs 46 -- 46

128 -- 128 RightRide restructuring charges -- -- --

1,683 -- 1,683 Acquisition related and transaction costs 2,687 -- 2,687

163 -- 163 Share-based compensation for transformation plan awards 630 -- 630

-- -- -- Gain on disposal of assets (16,169) (17) (16,186)

(12,829) -- (12,829) Adjusted EBITDA 23,936 4,694 28,630

32,491 6,056 38,547 Adjusted EBITDA from discontinued operations 2,348 -- 2,348

4,450 -- 4,450 Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations 26,284 4,694 30,978

36,941 6,056 42,997

Adjusted EBITDA Margin

The following table illustrates segmented adjusted EBITDA margin from continuing operations for the three-month periods ended March 31:



Three-Months Ended March 31, 2026

Three-Months Ended March 31, 2025

Dealership

Operations Collision

Operations Total

Dealership

Operations Collision

Operations Total Adjusted EBITDA 26,284 4,694 30,978

36,941 6,056 42,997 Revenue 1,149,344 39,611 1,188,955

1,199,774 40,326 1,240,100 Adjusted EBITDA Margin 2.3 % 11.9 % 2.6 %

3.1 % 15.0 % 3.5 %

Normalized Operating Expenses Before Depreciation and Normalized Operating Expenses Before Depreciation as a Percentage of Gross Profit

The following table illustrates segmented normalized opex before depreciation and normalized opex before depreciation as a percentage of gross profit from continuing operations for the three-month periods ended March 31:



Three-Months Ended March 31,

2026

Three-Months Ended March 31,

2025

Dealership

Operations Collision

Operations Total

Dealership

Operations Collision

Operations Total Operating expenses before depreciation 124,685 13,844 138,529

148,942 12,253 161,195 Normalizing Items:













Deduct:













Acquisition-related costs (152) -- (152)

(163) -- (163) Software implementation costs (618) -- (618)

(450) -- (450) Canadian franchise dealership and corporate restructuring charges (5,221) -- (5,221)

(15,766) -- (15,766) Share-based compensation expense 2,878 -- 2,878

(1,643) -- (1,643) Normalized Opex before depreciation 121,572 13,844 135,416

130,920 12,253 143,173 Gross profit 150,740 18,342 169,082

179,838 18,198 198,036 Normalized Opex Before Depreciation as a percentage of gross profit (%) 80.7 % 75.5 % 80.1 %

72.8 % 67.3 % 72.3 %

Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release are forward-looking statements and information (collectively "forward-looking statements"), within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. We hereby provide cautionary statements identifying important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in these forward-looking statements. Any statements that express, or involve discussions as to, expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, assumptions, or future events or performance (often, but not always, through the use of words or phrases such as "will likely result", "are expected to", "will continue", "is anticipated", "projection", "vision", "goals", "objective", "target", "schedules", "outlook", "anticipate", "expect", "estimate", "could", "should", "plan", "seek", "may", "intend", "likely", "will", "believe", "shall" and similar expressions) and the financial outlook with respect to the transformation plan are not all historical facts and are forward-looking and may involve estimates and assumptions and are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors some of which are beyond our control and difficult to predict.

Forward-looking statements and financial outlook in this press release include: AutoCanada's future financial position, the expected aggregate proceeds from the U.S. dealership divestitures, the completion and the anticipated timing of completion of the U.S. dealership disposition transactions, engagement in selling the remaining dealerships of the U.S. Operations segment, the impact of the U.S. dealership divestitures on the Company's leverage ratio, the anticipated timing of restoring Canadian dealership performance to levels more consistent with industry benchmarks, the impact of restoring Canadian dealership performance to levels more consistent with industry benchmarks on the Company's leverage ratio, and the expected accretive growth of collision operations.

The financial outlook with respect to dealership operations is disclosed to assist current and future shareholders to evaluate the effectiveness of AutoCanada's dealership operating model enhancements and initiatives and readers are cautioned that it may not be suitable for any other purpose. Dealership operating model enhancements and initiatives, the completion, and the anticipated timing of completion, are based on the assumptions that improving sales productivity, improving used vehicle margins, fixed operations growth, improving service bay utilization rates, and operating expense cost discipline will improve dealership performance. Additional key assumptions or risk factors with respect to improvements in the dealership operating model include the risk of economic stability and other external factors, which may delay progress toward the Company's targeted 2.0x-3.0x Total Net Funded Debt to Bank EBITDA leverage ratio.

The financial outlook with respect to the accretive growth of collision operations is disclosed to assist current and future shareholders to evaluate the effectiveness of AutoCanada's collision growth plan and readers are cautioned that it may not be suitable for any other purposes. The expected accretive growth of collision operations and the anticipated timing is based on the assumptions that acquisition opportunities remain available, attractive and accretive, newly acquired collision centres are being integrated effectively, and financing continues to be accessible on reasonable and acceptable terms. Additional key assumptions or risk factors with respect to the accretive growth of collision operations is the willingness of sellers, economic and industry stability, and other external factors.

Forward-looking statements with respect to the expected aggregate proceeds from the U.S. dealership divestitures, the anticipated timing of completion of the U.S. disposition transactions, and the engagement in selling the remaining U.S. dealerships is disclosed to assist current and future shareholders to evaluate the effectiveness of the U.S. divestiture strategy and readers are cautioned that it may not be suitable for any other purpose. The expected aggregate proceeds from the U.S. dealership divestitures, the anticipated timing of completion of the U.S. disposition transactions, and the engagement in selling the remaining dealerships of the U.S. dealerships are based on the assumptions that customary closing conditions will be satisfied, and OEM approvals will be secured. Additional key assumptions or risk factors with respect to the successful execution of our U.S. divestiture strategy is the willingness of buyers, economic stability, and other external factors.

Forward-looking statements and financial outlook provide information about management's expectations and plans for the future and may not be appropriate for other purposes. Forward looking statements and financial outlook are based on various assumptions, and expectations that AutoCanada believes are reasonable in the circumstances. No assurance can be given that these assumptions and expectations will prove correct. Those assumptions and expectations are based on information currently available to AutoCanada, including information obtained from third-party consultants and other third-party sources, and the historic performance of AutoCanada's businesses. AutoCanada cautions that the assumptions used to prepare such forward-looking statements and financial outlook, could prove to be incorrect or inaccurate.

In preparing the forward-looking statements and financial outlook, AutoCanada considered numerous economic, market and operational assumptions, including key assumptions listed under Section 3 Outlook of the MD&A.

The forward-looking statements and financial outlook are also subject to the risks and uncertainties set forth below. By their very nature, forward-looking statements and financial outlook involve numerous assumptions, risks and uncertainties, both general and specific. Should one or more of these risks and uncertainties materialize or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, as many important factors are beyond our control, AutoCanada's actual performance and financial results may vary materially from those estimates and expectations contemplated, expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements or financial outlook. These risks and uncertainties include risks relating to failure to realize expected cost-savings, compliance with laws and regulations, reduced customer demand, operational risks, force majeure, labour relations matters, our ability to access external sources of debt and equity capital, and the risks identified in (i) the MD&A under Section 12 Risk Factors and (ii) AutoCanada's most recent Annual Information Form (the "AIF"). The preceding list of assumptions, risks and uncertainties is not exhaustive.

Accordingly, these factors could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements and financial outlook. Therefore, any such forward-looking statements and financial outlook are qualified in their entirety by reference to the factors discussed throughout this press release and in the MD&A.

Details of the Company's material forward-looking statements and financial outlook are included in the Company's most recent AIF. The AIF and other documents filed with securities regulatory authorities (accessible through the SEDAR+ website (www.sedarplus.ca) describe the risks, material assumptions, and other factors that could influence actual results and which are incorporated herein by reference.

When relying on our forward-looking statements and financial outlook to make decisions with respect to AutoCanada, investors and others should carefully consider the preceding factors, other uncertainties and potential events. Any forward-looking statements and financial outlook are provided as of the date of this press release and, except as required by law, AutoCanada does not undertake to update or revise such statements to reflect new information, subsequent or otherwise. For the reasons set forth above, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements or financial outlook.

About AutoCanada

AutoCanada's Dealership Operations segment operates 64 franchised dealerships in Canada, comprised of 23 automotive brands across 8 provinces as well as three independent used dealerships ("Used Vehicle Operations"). AutoCanada currently sells Acura, Audi, BMW, Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, Chrysler, Dodge, Ford, GMC, Honda, Hyundai, Infiniti, Jeep, Kia, Mazda, Mercedes-Benz, MINI, Nissan, Porsche, Ram, Subaru, and Volkswagen vehicles. In 2025, our Canadian dealerships sold approximately 71,000 new and used retail vehicles. AutoCanada's U.S. franchise dealerships, operating as Leader Automotive Group ("Leader"), operates 10 franchised dealerships comprised of 7 brands, in Illinois, USA. In 2025, our U.S. dealerships sold approximately 8,000 new and used retail vehicles. Leader is classified as discontinued operations as the Company progresses the sale of its U.S. dealership portfolio.

AutoCanada's Collision Operations segment operates 33 collision centres ("Collision Centres"), supported by 26 Original Equipment Manufacturer ("OEM") certifications covering 37 vehicle brands. The Company's Collision Operations enables customer retention across multiple touchpoints within the automotive ownership lifecycle.

Additional Information

Additional information about AutoCanada is available at the Company's website at www.autocan.ca and on the SEDAR+ website at www.sedarplus.ca.

For further information contact:

Samuel Cochrane, Chief Executive Officer and Interim Chief Financial Officer

Phone: 604.910.5509

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE AutoCanada Inc.