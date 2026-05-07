AUTOCANADA APPOINTS MIKE WOODWARD AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER

Seasoned finance executive with extensive experience in capital markets, M&A, and operational transformation joins leadership team

Key Highlights

18+ years of financial leadership experience across public and private companies

Proven track record in M&A, capital markets, and operational transformation

Most recently served as CFO of the Canada Enterprise Emergency Funding Corporation (CEEFC)

EDMONTON, AB, May 7, 2026 /CNW/ - AutoCanada Inc. ("AutoCanada" or the "Company") (TSX: ACQ), a multi-location North American automobile dealership and collision repair group, today announced the appointment of Mike Woodward as Chief Financial Officer, effective July 6, 2026.

Mr. Woodward is an experienced finance executive with a strong background in corporate development, financial strategy, and performance improvement. In his most recent role as CFO of CEEFC, he oversaw complex lending programs and executed significant financing transactions. Previously, he served as CFO of Lynx Air and Campus Energy, where he built high-performing finance teams, enhanced reporting and forecasting capabilities, and supported major strategic initiatives.

Earlier in his career, Mr. Woodward held senior roles in investment banking at Bank of Montreal and CIBC World Markets, advising on a range of M&A and capital markets transactions.

"Mike brings a strong combination of financial discipline, strategic insight, and operational experience," said Samuel Cochrane, Chief Executive Officer and Interim Chief Financial Officer of AutoCanada. "We look forward to his contributions and are pleased to welcome him to the AutoCanada team as we continue to execute on our strategic initiatives."

Mr. Woodward holds a Bachelor of Commerce from the University of British Columbia and is a Chartered Professional Accountant (CPA, CA) and Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA).

About AutoCanada

AutoCanada's Canadian segment, which is classified as continuing operations, consists of 64 franchised dealerships across Canada, representing 23 automotive brands in eight provinces. AutoCanada currently sells Acura, Audi, BMW, Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, Chrysler, Dodge, Ford, GMC, Honda, Hyundai, Infiniti, Jeep, Kia, Mazda, Mercedes-Benz, MINI, Nissan, Porsche, Ram, Subaru, and Volkswagen vehicles. In 2025, its Canadian dealerships sold approximately 71,000 new and used retail vehicles.

AutoCanada's Canadian segment also operates 33 collision centres ("Collision Centres"), supported by 26 Original Equipment Manufacturer ("OEM") certifications spanning 37 vehicle brands.

AutoCanada's U.S. segment is classified as discontinued operations as the Company progresses the sale of its U.S. dealership portfolio. This portfolio currently consists of 10 franchised dealerships representing seven brands in Illinois, USA. In 2025, AutoCanada's U.S. dealerships sold approximately 8,000 new and used retail vehicles.

Additional Information

Additional information about AutoCanada is available at the Company's website and on the SEDAR+ website at www.sedarplus.ca.

SOURCE AutoCanada Inc.

For further information contact: Samuel Cochrane, Chief Executive Officer and Interim Chief Financial Officer, Phone: 604.910.5509, Email: [email protected]