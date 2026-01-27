AUTOCANADA COMPLETES SALE OF TOYOTA OF LINCOLN PARK

EDMONTON, AB, Jan. 27, 2026 /CNW/ - AutoCanada Inc. ("AutoCanada" or the "Company") (TSX: ACQ), a leading multi-location Canadian automobile dealership and collision repair group, announced today that it has completed the sale of Toyota of Lincoln Park, in Chicago, Illinois. This dealership is part of the U.S. dealerships reclassified as discontinued operations at year-end 2024.

In the 12-months ended September 30, 2025, Toyota of Lincoln Park generated sales of approximately $64.7 million (2024 - $87.1 million) and incurred net income of $1.0 million (2024 – net loss of $1.2 million).

AutoCanada received approximately $11.2 million in cash on the sale for goodwill and fixed assets, excluding inventory and net working capital, with proceeds directed toward reducing the outstanding balance of the Company's revolving credit facility.

The disposition of Toyota of Lincoln Park represents continued progress in the Company's previously announced plan to exit its U.S. Operations segment and further strengthen its balance sheet.

All dollar amounts in this press release are in Canadian dollars.

About AutoCanada

AutoCanada's Canadian Dealership Operations include 64 franchised dealerships representing 23 automotive brands across eight provinces, as well as three independent used dealerships. The Company currently sells Acura, Audi, BMW, Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, Chrysler, Dodge, Ford, GMC, Honda, Hyundai, Infiniti, Jeep, Kia, Mazda, Mercedes-Benz, MINI, Nissan, Porsche, Ram, Subaru, and Volkswagen vehicles. In 2024, AutoCanada's Canadian dealerships sold approximately 85,000 new and used retail vehicles.

AutoCanada's Canadian Collision Operations consist of 33 collision centres and one calibration centre, supported by 26 OEM certifications covering 37 vehicle brands. The Company's collision network enables customer retention across multiple touchpoints within the automotive ownership lifecycle.

AutoCanada's U.S. Operations, which are held for sale and reported as discontinued operations, consist of 12 franchised dealerships representing eight automotive brands located in Illinois. U.S. dealerships sell Audi, Hyundai, Kia, Lincoln, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Subaru, and Volkswagen vehicles.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release are forward-looking statements and information (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of the applicable Canadian securities legislation. We hereby provide cautionary statements identifying important factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those identified in these forward-looking statements. Any statements that express, or involve discussions as to, expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance (often, but not always, through the use of words or phrases such as "will likely result", "are expected to", "will continue", "is anticipated", "projection", "vision", "goals", "objective", "target", "schedules", "outlook", "anticipate", "expect", "estimate", "could", "should", "plan", "seek", "may", "intend", "likely", "will", "believe" and similar expressions) are not historical facts and are forward looking. In particular, this press release contains forward-looking statements with respect to, among other things, the completion and the anticipated timing of completion of the disposition transactions, engagement in selling the remaining dealerships of the U.S. Operations segment, and the impact of the U.S. dealership divestitures on the Company's balance sheet.

AutoCanada cautions that the foregoing forward-looking statements are subject to assumptions, risks and uncertainties and our ability to mitigate and address those risks and uncertainties. The Company's Annual Information Form and other documents filed with securities regulatory authorities (accessible through the SEDAR+ website at www.sedarplus.ca) describe the risks, material assumptions and other factors that could influence actual results and which are incorporated herein by reference. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date hereof and AutoCanada assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances, except as may be required pursuant to applicable securities laws.

Additional Information

Additional information about AutoCanada is available at the Company's website at www.autocan.ca and on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

SOURCE AutoCanada Inc.

For further information contact: Sam Cochrane, Interim Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer, Phone: 780.732.3157, Email: [email protected]