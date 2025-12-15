AUTOCANADA APPOINTS FADE BOURAS AS CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER AND JOHN NORTH TO ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS

EDMONTON, AB, Dec. 15, 2025 /CNW/ - AutoCanada Inc. ("AutoCanada" or the "Company") (TSX: ACQ), a leader in Canadian automotive retail, today announced the appointment of Fade Bouras as Chief Operating Officer, effective January 15, 2026. The Company also announced the appointment of John North to its Board of Directors, effective immediately.

Appointment of Fade Bouras as Chief Operating Officer

Mr. Bouras brings more than 22 years of automotive retail experience, having built his career across every major function within dealership operations. Most recently, he served as Chief Operating Officer of HGrégoire, where he led a large, high-volume, multi-location automotive retail platform and oversaw end-to-end operating performance.

Mr. Bouras began his career on the sales floor and advanced through progressively senior roles, including Finance and Business Development, General Manager overseeing multiple stores, Vice President of Sales and Marketing, and ultimately Chief Operating Officer. This progression has provided him with deep, hands-on experience throughout the store and a comprehensive understanding of dealership execution across both franchised and used vehicle operations.

Throughout his career, Mr. Bouras has led large-scale operating platforms with responsibility for store-level performance, inventory and acquisition strategy, pricing discipline, marketing execution, and the development of scalable operating systems. He is widely recognized for his ability to build high-performing teams, implement disciplined processes, and drive consistent results across complex, multi-store environments.

As Chief Operating Officer, Mr. Bouras will report to Sam Cochrane, Interim Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer, and will work closely with Mikel Pestrak, Interim President, Dealership Operations, to drive improved performance across the Company's franchised dealership network. In addition, Mr. Bouras will be responsible for overseeing Marketing, Used Car Dealerships, and the Company's Used Vehicle Strategy.

"Fade is a proven operator with deep experience across every level of dealership operations," said Sam Cochrane, Interim CEO and CFO of AutoCanada. "He brings a strong execution mindset, extensive platform leadership experience, and a clear focus on operational discipline. His appointment strengthens our leadership team as we work to improve performance across our dealerships."

Appointment of John North to the Board of Directors

Mr. North brings more than two decades of leadership experience in automotive retail and public company finance, with deep operating and governance expertise developed across large, complex dealership platforms. He spent 17 years at Lithia & Driveway (NYSE: LAD), one of North America's largest automotive retailers, including serving as Chief Financial Officer, where he played a key role in the company's long-term growth, acquisition strategy, and operational scale-up into a leading public automotive retail platform.

During his tenure at Lithia & Driveway, Mr. North was closely involved in dealership operations, capital allocation, and the integration of acquired stores, providing him with extensive insight into the operational, financial, and strategic drivers of large, multi-rooftop dealership groups.

Mr. North currently serves as Chief Financial Officer of Grindr (NYSE: GRND), having joined the company in October 2025. He also serves as a Non-Executive Board Member of XPEL (Nasdaq: XPEL), where he chairs the Compensation Committee and serves as a financial expert on the Audit Committee.

"John brings deep automotive retail experience, strong public company governance expertise, and a proven understanding of how to scale and integrate dealership platforms," said Chris Harris, Chair of the Board. "His long tenure at Lithia & Driveway, combined with his broader executive and board experience, makes him a valuable addition to our Board as we focus on long-term value creation."

About AutoCanada

AutoCanada's Canadian Operations segment operates 64 franchised dealerships in Canada, comprised of 23 brands, in eight provinces. AutoCanada currently sells Acura, Audi, BMW, Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, Chrysler, Dodge, Ford, GMC, Honda, Hyundai, Infiniti, Jeep, Kia, Mazda, Mercedes-Benz, MINI, Nissan, Porsche, Ram, Subaru, and Volkswagen branded vehicles. AutoCanada's Canadian Operations segment also operates three independent used dealerships and 15 stand-alone collision centres within our group of 32 collision centres. In 2024, our Canadian dealerships sold approximately 85,000 new and used retail vehicles. Our collision centres offer an opportunity for the Company to retain customers at every touchpoint within the automotive ecosystem.

AutoCanada's U.S. Operations segment, operating as Leader Automotive Group, operates 13 franchised dealerships comprised of 9 brands, in Illinois, USA. Leader currently sells Audi, Hyundai, Kia, Lincoln, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Subaru, Toyota, and Volkswagen branded vehicles.

SOURCE AutoCanada Inc.

For further information contact: Sam Cochrane, Interim Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer, Phone: 780.732.3157, Email: [email protected]