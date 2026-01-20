AUTOCANADA ACQUIRES MODERN AUTOBODY COLLISION REPAIR SHOP IN EDMONTON

EDMONTON, AB, Jan. 20, 2026 /CNW/ - AutoCanada Inc. ("AutoCanada" or the "Company") (TSX: ACQ), a leading multi-location Canadian automobile dealership and collision repair group, today announced the completion of its acquisition of Modern Autobody, a single-location collision and refinish repair facility located in Edmonton, Alberta.

Founded over 50 years ago, Modern Autobody is a trusted Edmonton-based operator with a strong reputation for quality craftsmanship, technical expertise, and customer service. The acquisition expands AutoCanada's collision repair footprint in the Edmonton market and strengthens its luxury certification coverage across the region.

"Modern Autobody is an excellent strategic fit for AutoCanada," said Sam Cochrane, Interim Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer of AutoCanada. "The business aligns closely with our focus on premium and luxury certifications, offers attractive operational synergies, and is led by a highly experienced team. We are pleased to welcome Modern Autobody to our platform."

Modern Autobody holds an extensive suite of OEM certifications, including Mercedes-Benz, BMW, MINI, Jaguar, Land Rover, Tesla, Porsche, Lexus, Acura, Honda, Bentley, Infiniti, Subaru, and Rivian, enhancing AutoCanada's ability to serve luxury and electric vehicle collision repair customers throughout Edmonton.

The facility is strategically located approximately 1 kilometre from AutoCanada's Crosstown Autobody and 11 kilometres from Doug's Place Strathcona, and is in close proximity to AutoCanada's 5 dealerships in the Edmonton area. In addition, Modern Autobody currently operates without direct repair programs (DRPs), presenting an immediate opportunity to establish insurance partnerships, expand volume, and capture revenue synergies through AutoCanada's existing insurer relationships.

About AutoCanada

AutoCanada's Canadian Dealership Operations include 64 franchised dealerships representing 23 automotive brands across eight provinces, as well as three independent used dealerships. The Company currently sells Acura, Audi, BMW, Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, Chrysler, Dodge, Ford, GMC, Honda, Hyundai, Infiniti, Jeep, Kia, Mazda, Mercedes-Benz, MINI, Nissan, Porsche, Ram, Subaru, and Volkswagen vehicles. In 2024, AutoCanada's Canadian dealerships sold approximately 85,000 new and used retail vehicles.

AutoCanada's Canadian Collision Operations consist of 33 collision centres and one calibration centre, supported by 26 OEM certifications covering 37 vehicle brands. The Company's collision network enables customer retention across multiple touchpoints within the automotive ownership lifecycle.

AutoCanada's U.S. Operations, which are held for sale and reported as discontinued operations, consist of 13 franchised dealerships representing nine automotive brands located in Illinois. U.S. dealerships sell Audi, Hyundai, Kia, Lincoln, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Subaru, Toyota, and Volkswagen vehicles.

