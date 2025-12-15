AUTOCANADA RECEIVES TSX APPROVAL FOR NORMAL COURSE ISSUER BID

EDMONTON, AB, Dec. 15, 2025 /CNW/ - AutoCanada Inc. ("AutoCanada" or the "Company") (TSX: ACQ), a leader in Canadian automotive retail, today announced that the Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX") has accepted the Company's notice of intention to commence a normal course issuer bid ("NCIB") for its common shares (the "Shares").

Under the NCIB, the Company may purchase for cancellation up to 1,177,539 Shares, representing approximately 10% of the public float of 11,775,396 of the Company's issued and outstanding Shares on December 15, 2025. The NCIB will commence on December 18, 2025 and will terminate on the earlier of December 17, 2026, the date the Company acquires the maximum number of Shares under the NCIB, or such earlier date as the Company may determine.

The Company believes that, from time to time, the market price of its Shares may not fully reflect the underlying value of the Company's business and future prospects. The NCIB provides the Company with a flexible mechanism to repurchase Shares opportunistically at attractive prices, representing an appropriate use of capital and being in the best interests of the Company and its shareholders.

Purchases will be made through the facilities of the TSX and/or alternative Canadian trading systems at prevailing market prices in accordance with the rules and policies of the TSX and applicable securities laws. Daily repurchases will be limited to a maximum of 13,015 common shares, representing 25% of the average daily trading volume for the six months ended November 30, 2025 (being 52,063 common shares), except where purchases are made in accordance with the "block purchase exception" of the TSX rules. All common shares purchased under the NCIB will be cancelled.

About AutoCanada

AutoCanada's Canadian Operations segment operates 64 franchised dealerships in Canada, comprised of 23 brands, in eight provinces. AutoCanada currently sells Acura, Audi, BMW, Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, Chrysler, Dodge, Ford, GMC, Honda, Hyundai, Infiniti, Jeep, Kia, Mazda, Mercedes-Benz, MINI, Nissan, Porsche, Ram, Subaru, and Volkswagen branded vehicles. AutoCanada's Canadian Operations segment also operates three independent used dealerships and 15 stand-alone collision centres within our group of 32 collision centres. In 2024, our Canadian dealerships sold approximately 85,000 new and used retail vehicles. Our collision centres offer an opportunity for the Company to retain customers at every touchpoint within the automotive ecosystem.

AutoCanada's U.S. Operations segment, operating as Leader Automotive Group, operates 13 franchised dealerships comprised of 9 brands, in Illinois, USA. Leader currently sells Audi, Hyundai, Kia, Lincoln, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Subaru, Toyota, and Volkswagen branded vehicles.

For further information contact: Sam Cochrane, Interim Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer, Phone: 780.732.3157, Email: [email protected]