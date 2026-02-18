AUTOCANADA APPOINTS SAMUEL COCHRANE AS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER

EDMONTON, AB, Feb. 18, 2026 /CNW/ - AutoCanada Inc. ("AutoCanada" or the "Company") (TSX: ACQ), one of Canada's largest multi-location automotive dealership groups and a leading collision repair provider, today announced that its Board of Directors has appointed Samuel Cochrane as Chief Executive Officer ("CEO"), effective immediately. Mr. Cochrane will also serve as Interim Chief Financial Officer ("CFO") while the Company initiates a search for a permanent CFO. Mr. Cochrane joined AutoCanada in August 2024 as Chief Financial Officer. In October 2025, he was appointed Interim CEO while continuing in his role as CFO.

"During his tenure, Sam has demonstrated decisive leadership and a deep understanding of AutoCanada's business," said Christopher Harris, Chair of the Board. "Since stepping into the interim CEO role in November, he has brought focus, accountability, and discipline to our operations. The Board is confident he is the right leader to strengthen dealership performance, build on the strong momentum in our collision business, and position the Company for long-term value creation."

As Interim CEO and CFO, Mr. Cochrane has prioritized stabilizing the dealership business, enhancing operational discipline, and conducting a thorough assessment of performance across the organization.

"I am excited to lead AutoCanada at such a pivotal point in the Company's transformation," said Mr. Cochrane. "AutoCanada has valuable assets, strong brands, and dedicated people. Our collision business continues to perform well, offers significant growth opportunities, and will be an increasingly important contributor to our results. At the same time, there is significant work ahead to consistently deliver the level of performance we expect from our dealership network. My focus is on returning our dealership business to its operational roots, driving clarity, accountability, and a relentless emphasis on customers and execution at the store level."

Mr. Cochrane has an extensive public company background, having served as Chief Financial Officer at Sierra Wireless and Avigilon Corporation. He also held several leadership roles at Motorola Solutions Inc. and SNC-Lavalin (now AtkinsRéalis). Mr. Cochrane articled with PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP and is a Chartered Accountant; he also holds a Bachelor of Commerce degree from the University of British Columbia.

"We will be disciplined in how we allocate resources and ensure the organization is structured to best support our operators and frontline teams," he added. "This includes simplifying how we operate and removing unnecessary complexity so our dealerships can move faster and perform better. Our success depends on strong relationships with our OEMs, empowered leaders, disciplined capital allocation, and a culture that puts customers first while valuing simplicity, speed, and results."

About AutoCanada

AutoCanada's Canadian Dealership Operations include 64 franchised dealerships representing 23 automotive brands across eight provinces, as well as three independent used dealerships. The Company currently sells Acura, Audi, BMW, Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, Chrysler, Dodge, Ford, GMC, Honda, Hyundai, Infiniti, Jeep, Kia, Mazda, Mercedes-Benz, MINI, Nissan, Porsche, Ram, Subaru, and Volkswagen vehicles. In 2024, AutoCanada's Canadian dealerships sold approximately 85,000 new and used retail vehicles.

AutoCanada's Canadian Collision Operations consist of 33 collision centres and one calibration centre, supported by 26 OEM certifications covering 37 vehicle brands. The Company's collision network enables customer retention across multiple touchpoints within the automotive ownership lifecycle.

AutoCanada's U.S. Operations, which are held for sale and reported as discontinued operations, consist of 13 franchised dealerships representing nine automotive brands located in Illinois. U.S. dealerships sell Audi, Hyundai, Kia, Lincoln, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Subaru, Toyota, and Volkswagen vehicles.

