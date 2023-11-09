AUTOCANADA ANNOUNCES THIRD QUARTER RESULTS

Revenue was $1,657.4 million as compared to $1,623.9 million in the prior year, an increase of 2.1%

EDMONTON, AB, Nov. 9, 2023 /CNW/ - AutoCanada Inc. ("AutoCanada" or the "Company") (TSX: ACQ), a multi-location North American automobile dealership group, today reported its financial results for the three month period ended September 30, 2023.

"During the quarter our Canadian same store operations achieved solid growth in new light vehicle units, as well as Parts, Service and Collision Repair sales, and benefited from strong unit sales growth at recently acquired stores due to the implementation of best practices. However, the elevated rate environment resulted in higher floorplan interest expense, impacting Canadian adjusted EBITDA. Our US operations experienced mid-single digit growth in new units sold, which combined with normalization of new retail GPU, higher operating costs, and floorplan interest expense, made for a difficult quarter for our US business." said Paul Antony, Executive Chairman of AutoCanada.

"In this more challenging interest rate environment, AutoCanada remains focused on operational excellence. To this end, over the course of the summer the management team developed Project Elevate, which is a new 5-year strategic plan that aims to substantially close the gap to normalized peer profitability. The recent promotions of Jeff Thorpe to President, North America, Brian Feldman to Chief Operating Officer, and the additions of Drew Forrett as Chief Administrative & Transformation Officer and Michael Ferra as VP, Financial Planning & Analysis, adds to our bench strength to execute on Project Elevate's objectives."

Project Elevate is featured in our new investor presentation, which can be found at https://investors.autocan.ca.

Third Quarter Key Highlights and Recent Developments



Three-Months Ended September 30 CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL RESULTS 2023 2022 % Change Revenue 1,657,421 1,623,949 2.1 % Gross profit 290,225 273,634 6.1 % Gross profit percentage2 17.5 % 16.8 % 0.7 ppts Operating expenses 223,830 207,266 8.0 % Net income 22,799 32,870 (30.6) % Basic net income per share attributable to AutoCanada shareholders 0.84 1.22 (31.1) % Diluted net income per share attributable to AutoCanada shareholders 0.81 1.16 (30.2) % Adjusted EBITDA1 66,719 76,374 (12.6) % Adjusted EBITDA Margin1 4.0 % 4.7 % (0.7) ppts New retail vehicles2 sold (units) 10,555 9,186 14.9 % Used retail vehicles2 sold (units) 16,878 17,381 (2.9) % Used-to-new retail units ratio2 1.60 1.89 (15.3) % New vehicle gross profit per retail unit2 5,648 6,322 (10.7) % Used vehicle gross profit per retail unit2 1,919 1,913 0.3 % F&I gross profit per retail unit average2 3,424 3,521 (2.8) % New vehicle gross profit percentage2 9.0 % 10.5 % (1.5) ppts Used vehicle gross profit percentage2 4.6 % 4.0 % 0.6 ppts Parts, service and collision repair gross profit percentage2 53.1 % 54.8 % (1.7) ppts Finance and insurance gross profit percentage2 96.0 % 96.0 % — ppts LIQUIDITY





Cash 98,848 109,478 (9.7) % Revolving floorplan facilities 1,101,001 951,895 15.7 % Indebtedness 540,965 460,318 17.5 %

This press release contains "SUPPLEMENTARY FINANCIAL MEASURES". Section 14. NON-GAAP AND OTHER FINANCIAL MEASURES of the Company's Management's Discussion & Analysis for the three-month periods and nine-month periods ended September 30, 2023 ("MD&A") is hereby incorporated by reference for further information regarding the composition of these measures

Consolidated revenue increased as a result of higher new vehicle revenues arising from increased new vehicle sales volumes and higher average selling price per new vehicle2. The growth in new vehicle revenues reflects the continued recovery in new vehicle inventory levels with new vehicle inventory days of supply2 increasing by 14 days to 72 days. Increases in parts, service and collision repair ("PS&CR") revenues coupled with contributions from recent acquisitions also resulted in higher revenues. This was offset by declines in used vehicle revenues reflecting lower used vehicle sales volumes and lower average selling price per used vehicle2 reflecting consumer demand and payment sensitivity in the current high interest rate environment.

Consolidated gross profit and gross profit percentage2 increased as a result of contributions from new vehicles, PS&CR operations and recent acquisitions.

Both operating expenses before depreciation2 and normalized operating expenses before depreciation1, which excludes stock based compensation and transaction costs, increased primarily due to recent acquisitions and higher expenses in the U.S. Operations. Overall, normalized operating expenses before depreciation as a percentage of gross profit1 declined in Canada but was offset by an increase in the U.S. reflecting higher insurance premiums, advertising expenses and property taxes.

Floorplan financing expenses increased significantly as a result of higher interest rates and higher new inventory levels, partially offset by interest rate swaps in place and lower used vehicle inventory levels, with used vehicle inventory days of supply2 decreasing by (10) days to 67 days.

Net income for the period was $22.8 million as compared to $32.9 million in Q3 2022, as a result of contributions from recent acquisitions and PS&CR operations, offset by higher floorplan financing expenses. Diluted earnings per share was $0.81, a decrease of $(0.35) from $1.16 in the prior year.

Adjusted EBITDA1 for the period was $66.7 million as compared to $76.4 million in Q3 2022. Adjusted EBITDA margin1 was 4.0% compared to 4.7% in the prior year, a decrease of (0.7) ppts. This decrease was a result of lower contributions primarily from the U.S. Operations coupled with an increase in floorplan financing expenses.

Canadian Operations Highlights



Three-Months Ended September 30 CANADIAN FINANCIAL RESULTS 2023 2022 % Change REVENUE





New vehicles 593,734 480,775 23.5 % Used vehicles 593,934 686,397 (13.5) % Parts, service and collision repair 169,233 140,215 20.7 % Finance, insurance and other 83,671 80,624 3.8 % Total revenue 1,440,572 1,388,011 3.8 % GROSS PROFIT





New vehicles 53,600 47,024 14.0 % Used vehicles 29,707 33,136 (10.3) % Parts, service and collision repair 89,502 76,487 17.0 % Finance, insurance and other 79,889 76,909 3.9 % Total gross profit 252,698 233,556 8.2 % Gross profit percentage2 17.5 % 16.8 % 0.7 ppts Operating expenses 188,683 175,000 7.8 % Net Income 25,910 30,288 (14.5) % Adjusted EBITDA1 64,856 67,575 (4.0) % New retail vehicles2 sold (units) 9,185 7,896 16.3 % Used retail vehicles2 sold (units) 14,642 14,523 0.8 % New vehicle gross profit per retail unit2 5,761 5,869 (1.8) % Used vehicle gross profit per retail unit2 1,986 2,256 (12.0) % F&I gross profit per retail unit average2 3,353 3,431 (2.3) % New vehicle gross profit percentage2 9.0 % 9.8 % (0.8) ppts Used vehicle gross profit percentage2 5.0 % 4.8 % 0.2 ppts Parts, service and collision repair gross profit percentage2 52.9 % 54.5 % (1.7) ppts Finance and insurance gross profit percentage2 95.5 % 95.4 % 0.1 %

Revenue increased as a result of contributions from new vehicles sales reflecting higher new retail2 sales volumes and higher average selling price per new vehicle2, as well as growth in PS&CR revenues and contributions from new acquisitions. This was offset by declines in used vehicle revenues reflecting lower used vehicle sales volumes and average selling price per used vehicle2. The increase in new vehicle inventories contributed to higher new retail vehicle2 sales volumes while change in sales mix contributed to a lower new vehicle gross profit percentage2. PS&CR gross profit increased as a result of strong customer demand as the age of vehicles continued to increase due to the limited availability of new vehicles over the past few years. F&I gross profit per retail unit average2 decreased as well reflecting a growing proportion of retail vehicle sales being purchased with cash resulting in fewer opportunities to sell warranties and insurance.

Adjusted EBITDA1 was down due to lower gross profit from used vehicle sales and F&I coupled with higher floorplan financing expenses offset by contributions from recent acquisitions.

This press release contains "SUPPLEMENTARY FINANCIAL MEASURES". Section 14. NON-GAAP AND OTHER FINANCIAL MEASURES of the Company's Management's Discussion & Analysis for the three-month periods and nine-month periods ended September 30, 2023 ("MD&A") is hereby incorporated by reference for further information regarding the composition of these measures

U.S. Operations Highlights



Three-Months Ended September 30 U.S. FINANCIAL RESULTS 2023 2022 % Change REVENUE





New vehicles 79,629 76,717 3.8 % Used vehicles 96,137 120,839 (20.4) % Parts, service and collision repair 26,929 21,590 24.7 % Finance, insurance and other 14,154 16,792 (15.7) % Total revenue 216,849 235,938 (8.1) % GROSS PROFIT





New vehicles 6,704 11,736 (42.9) % Used vehicles 2,155 (509) 523.4 % Parts, service and collision repair 14,633 12,220 19.7 % Finance, insurance and other 14,035 16,631 (15.6) % Total gross profit 37,527 40,078 (6.4) % Gross profit percentage2 17.3 % 17.0 % 0.3 ppts Operating expenses 35,147 32,266 8.9 % Net (Loss) Income (3,111) 2,582 (220.5) % Adjusted EBITDA1 1,863 8,799 (78.8) % New retail vehicles2 sold (units) 1,370 1,290 6.2 % Used retail vehicles2 sold (units) 2,236 2,858 (21.8) % New vehicle gross profit per retail unit2 4,893 9,098 (46.2) % Used vehicle gross profit per retail unit2 1,481 169 776.3 % F&I gross profit per retail unit average2 3,892 4009 (2.9) % New vehicle gross profit percentage2 8.4 % 15.3 % (6.9) ppts Used vehicle gross profit percentage2 2.2 % (0.4) % 2.7 ppts Parts, service and collision repair gross profit percentage2 54.3 % 56.6 % (2.3) ppts Finance, insurance and other gross profit percentage2 99.2 % 99.0 % 0.1 ppts

Revenue and gross profit declined due to lower used vehicle sales volumes and lower average selling price per new vehicle2 offset by higher new retail unit sales and strong PS&CR performance. The recovery of new vehicle inventory contributed to rising new vehicles sales volumes. However, the current selling environment has changed and average selling prices have declined compared to the prior year when customers were frequently paying above manufacturers suggested retail price ("MSRP"). For used vehicles, management has prioritized gross profit over sales volumes with decreased availability of quality retail used vehicle inventory. PS&CR gross profit increased due to strong customer demand for vehicle maintenance as the average age of vehicles increase. F&I gross profit per retail unit average2 decreased reflecting a growing proportion of retail vehicle sales being purchased with cash, which resulted in fewer warranty and insurance product sales.

Adjusted EBITDA1 declined due to lower used and new vehicle gross profits coupled with higher operating expenses and floorplan financing expenses, offset by contributions from PS&CR operations.

See "NON-GAAP AND OTHER FINANCIAL MEASURES" below. This press release contains "SUPPLEMENTARY FINANCIAL MEASURES". Section 14. NON-GAAP AND OTHER FINANCIAL MEASURES of the Company's Management's Discussion & Analysis for the three-month periods and nine-month periods ended September 30, 2023 ("MD&A") is hereby incorporated by reference for further information regarding the composition of these measures

Other Recent Developments

During the quarter:

On September 8, 2023 , the Company and CanadaOne Auto agreed to resolve their legal proceedings that were commenced in 2019. As part of this resolution, AutoCanada has agreed to sell to CanadaOne Auto properties on which two of CanadaOne Auto's dealerships are located, and CanadaOne Auto has agreed to amend the leases for two AutoCanada dealerships located on properties owned by CanadaOne Auto. The transaction is expected to close during the fourth quarter of 2023.

, the Company and CanadaOne Auto agreed to resolve their legal proceedings that were commenced in 2019. As part of this resolution, AutoCanada has agreed to sell to CanadaOne Auto properties on which two of CanadaOne Auto's dealerships are located, and CanadaOne Auto has agreed to amend the leases for two AutoCanada dealerships located on properties owned by CanadaOne Auto. The transaction is expected to close during the fourth quarter of 2023. On September 19, 2023 , the Company entered into a $25.0 million forward interest rate swap with a deferred start date of December 1, 2023 and fixed one-month Canadian Collar Offered Rate ("CDOR") of 4.53%. The swap has an initial settlement date of December 1, 2026 and may be extended by the counterparty to December 1, 2028 . This swap will replace an existing $25 million interest rate swap with a fixed one-month CDOR of 2.18% that matures on December 1, 2023 .

Outlook

Canadian new light vehicle inventory days supply2 increased by 13 days to 75 days during the third quarter, with the trend of replenishing inventory continuing so far during November. Greater consumer choice due to improved inventory levels, as well as consumer preference for lower price point vehicles and cash deals, resulting from higher interest rates, are expected to persist in the near term, and may impact gross profit per new, used and F&I retail units sold. That said, our diversified business model allows us to quickly adapt to changing market conditions, and our operational team is actively managing the shift in market dynamics. While higher interest rates are expected to continue to impact customer affordability, some of the direct impacts may be partially offset by inventory management practices, vehicle financing products which provide flexibility in financing terms, inclusive of incentives and term extensions. Additionally, limited new light vehicle supply during 2020-2022 has resulted in fewer new vehicles being converted to used vehicles in the market, which has increased the average age of vehicles on the road. This is expected to continue to benefit our Parts, Service and Collision Repair business in the coming months.

Conference Call

A conference call to discuss the results for the three months ended September 30, 2023 will be held on November 9, 2023 at 9:00am Mountain (11:00am Eastern). To participate in the conference call, please dial 1-888-664-6392 approximately 10 minutes prior to the call.

This conference call will also be webcast live over the internet and can be accessed by all interested parties at the following URL: https://investors.autocan.ca/event/2023-q3-conference-call/

MD&A and Financial Statements

Information included in this press release is a summary of results. It should be read in conjunction with AutoCanada's Interim Consolidated Financial Statements and Management's Discussion and Analysis for the three-month periods and nine-month periods ended September 30, 2023, which can be found on the Company's website at www.autocan.ca or on www.sedarplus.ca .

All comparisons presented in this press release are between the three-month period ended September 30, 2023 and the three-month period ended September 30, 2022, unless otherwise indicated. Results are reported in Canadian dollars and have been rounded to the nearest thousand dollars, unless otherwise stated.

See "NON-GAAP AND OTHER FINANCIAL MEASURES" below. This press release contains "SUPPLEMENTARY FINANCIAL MEASURES". Section 14. NON-GAAP AND OTHER FINANCIAL MEASURES of the Company's Management's Discussion & Analysis for the three-month periods and nine-month periods ended September 30, 2023 ("MD&A") is hereby incorporated by reference for further information regarding the composition of these measures

Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income

(Unaudited)

(in thousands of Canadian dollars except for share and per share amounts)



Three-month period ended Nine-month period ended

September 30,

2023 $ September 30,

2022 $ September 30,

2023 $ September 30,

2022 $ Revenue (Note 5) 1,657,421 1,623,949 4,953,009 4,652,413 Cost of sales (Note 6) (1,367,196) (1,350,315) (4,089,064) (3,852,162) Gross profit 290,225 273,634 863,945 800,251 Operating expenses (Note 7) (223,830) (207,266) (664,447) (613,621) Operating profit before other income 66,395 66,368 199,498 186,630 Lease and other income, net 2,182 3,486 7,770 9,489 (Loss) gain on disposal of assets, net (39) (551) 67 (172) Operating profit 68,538 69,303 207,335 195,947 Finance costs (Note 8) (38,112) (24,659) (106,699) (100,078) Finance income (Note 8) 202 655 2,112 1,341 Other (losses) gains, net (156) 1,179 (288) 1,870 Income for the period before taxation 30,472 46,478 102,460 99,080 Income tax expense (Note 9) 7,673 13,608 26,049 22,830 Net income for the period 22,799 32,870 76,411 76,250









Other comprehensive income (loss)







Items that may be reclassified to profit or loss







Foreign operations currency translation 3,933 (5,108) 7,213 (7,847) Change in fair value of cash flow hedge (Note 18) 396 1,284 1,486 5,736 Income tax relating to these items (101) (324) (379) (1,455) Other comprehensive income (loss) for the period 4,228 (4,148) 8,320 (3,566) Comprehensive income for the period 27,027 28,722 84,731 72,684









Net income for the period attributable to:







AutoCanada shareholders 19,897 31,529 70,266 71,694 Non-controlling interests 2,902 1,341 6,145 4,556

22,799 32,870 76,411 76,250 Comprehensive income for the period attributable to:







AutoCanada shareholders 24,125 27,381 78,586 68,128 Non-controlling interests 2,902 1,341 6,145 4,556

27,027 28,722 84,731 72,684 Net income per share attributable to AutoCanada shareholders:







Basic 0.84 1.22 2.98 2.72 Diluted 0.81 1.16 2.87 2.56









Weighted average shares







Basic (Note 20) 23,593,493 25,876,198 23,548,608 26,368,404 Diluted (Note 20) 24,498,108 27,177,819 24,443,285 27,961,427

Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Financial Position

(Unaudited)

(in thousands of Canadian dollars)



September 30, 2023

(Unaudited) $ December 31,

2022 $ ASSETS



Current assets



Cash 98,848 108,301 Trade and other receivables (Note 12) 263,554 217,790 Inventories (Note 13) 1,050,242 979,540 Current tax receivable 11,393 — Other current assets (Note 15) 14,391 10,142 Assets held for sale 29,841 —

1,468,269 1,315,773 Property and equipment (Note 14) 364,602 345,592 Right-of-use assets 398,578 396,369 Other long-term assets (Note 15) 16,323 17,298 Deferred income tax 38,687 40,984 Derivative financial instruments (Note 18) 4,901 4,970 Intangible assets 678,969 659,261 Goodwill 95,009 78,084

3,065,338 2,858,331 LIABILITIES



Current liabilities



Trade and other payables (Note 16) 261,665 229,696 Revolving floorplan facilities (Note 17) 1,101,001 992,254 Current tax payable — 13,952 Vehicle repurchase obligations 1,860 2,277 Indebtedness (Note 17) 759 777 Lease liabilities 29,065 27,766 Redemption liabilities 26,219 26,219 Other liabilities (Note 18) 12,594 4,338

1,433,163 1,297,279 Long-term indebtedness (Note 17) 540,206 554,351 Long-term lease liabilities 461,640 457,111 Long-term redemption liabilities 1,050 1,050 Derivative financial instruments (Note 18) 1,989 1,939 Other long-term liabilities (Note 18) 1,721 8,894 Deferred income tax 54,166 50,910

2,493,935 2,371,534 EQUITY



Attributable to AutoCanada shareholders 540,190 457,899 Attributable to non-controlling interests 31,213 28,898

571,403 486,797

3,065,338 2,858,331

Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(Unaudited)

(in thousands of Canadian dollars)



Three-month period ended Nine-month period ended

September 30,

2023 $ September 30,

2022 $ September 30,

2023 $ September 30,

2022 $ Cash provided by (used in): Operating activities







Net income for the period 22,799 32,870 76,411 76,250 Adjustments for:







Income tax expense (Note 9) 7,673 13,608 26,049 22,830 Depreciation of property and equipment (Note 7) 6,782 5,371 18,571 15,188 Depreciation of right-of-use assets (Note 7) 8,298 7,463 24,757 22,455 Loss (gain) on disposal of assets, net 39 551 (67) 172 Share-based compensation (Note 19) 1,740 1,347 4,677 3,717 Loss on extinguishment of debt (Note 8) — — 1,382 9,860 Amortization of deferred financing costs 299 350 915 1,013 Amortization of note premium — — — (322) Amortization of terminated hedges (Note 8) 817 817 2,451 2,451 Amortization of intangible assets (Note 7) 401 — 401 — Unrealized fair value changes on non-hedging instruments (Note 8, 18) 241 (879) (283) (9,039) Unrealized fair value changes on foreign exchange forward contracts (Note 18) 932 2,031 381 2,214 Loss on extinguishment of embedded derivative (Note 8) — — — 29,306 Income taxes paid (9,527) (2,692) (46,875) (24,417) Settlement of share-based awards, net 389 (148) (622) (2,649) Net change in non-cash working capital (Note 23) (9,855) (23,236) 31,239 (39,362)

31,028 37,453 139,387 109,667 Investing activities







Business acquisitions, net of cash acquired (Note 10) (41) (41,969) (47,027) (120,654) Purchases of property and equipment (Note 14) (16,161) (16,719) (64,939) (33,083) Additions to intangible assets (241) — (1,227) — Settlement of prior year business acquisitions — (4) 254 (454) Proceeds on sale of property and equipment 328 103 844 2,613

(16,115) (58,589) (112,095) (151,578) Financing activities







Proceeds from indebtedness 160,486 199,832 472,528 792,298 Repayment of indebtedness (140,054) (114,905) (488,969) (646,808) Repayment of Executive Advance (Note 24) 1,374 209 1,624 209 Repurchase of common shares under Normal Course Issuer Bid — — — (56,605) Shares settled from treasury, net (Note 20) 1 678 353 1,394 Proceeds from exercise of stock options, net — — — 8,573 Settlement of substantial issuer bid — (32,496) — (32,496) Dividends paid to non-controlling interests — — (3,830) (3,247) Repayment of loan by non-controlling interests — — 3,087 2,162 Principal portion of lease payments, net (7,256) (6,965) (21,423) (20,546)

14,551 46,353 (36,630) 44,934 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash 986 3,270 (115) 3,975 Net increase (decrease) in cash 30,450 28,487 (9,453) 6,998 Cash at beginning of period 68,398 80,991 108,301 102,480 Cash at end of period 98,848 109,478 98,848 109,478

NON-GAAP AND OTHER FINANCIAL MEASURES

This press release contains certain financial measures that do not have any standardized meaning prescribed by Canadian GAAP. Therefore, these financial measures may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other issuers. Investors are cautioned these measures should not be construed as an alternative to net earnings (loss) or to cash provided by (used in) operating, investing, financing activities, cash, and indebtedness determined in accordance with Canadian GAAP, as indicators of our performance. We provide these additional non-GAAP measures ("Non-GAAP Measures"), capital management measures, and supplementary financial measures to assist investors in determining our ability to generate earnings and cash provided by (used in) operating activities and to provide additional information on how these cash resources are used.

Adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA margin, normalized operating expenses before depreciation, and normalized operating expenses before depreciation as a percentage of gross profit are not earnings measures recognized by GAAP and do not have standardized meanings prescribed by GAAP. Investors are cautioned that these Non-GAAP Measures should not replace net earnings or loss (as determined in accordance with GAAP) as an indicator of the Company's performance, of its cash flows from operating, investing and financing activities or as a measure of its liquidity and cash flows. The Company's methods of calculating referenced Non-GAAP Measures may differ from the methods used by other issuers. Therefore, these measures may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other issuers.

We list and define these "NON-GAAP MEASURES" below:

Adjusted EBITDA

Adjusted EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization) is an indicator of a company's operating performance over a period of time and ability to incur and service debt. Adjusted EBITDA provides an indication of the results generated by our principal business activities prior to:

Interest expense (other than interest expense on floorplan financing), income taxes, depreciation, and amortization;

Charges that introduce volatility unrelated to operating performance by virtue of the impact of external factors (such as share-based compensation);

Non-cash charges (such as impairment, recoveries, gains or losses on derivatives, revaluation of contingent consideration and revaluation of redemption liabilities);

Charges outside the normal course of business (such as restructuring, gains and losses on dealership divestitures and real estate transactions); and

Charges that are non-recurring in nature (such as provisions for settlement income).

The Company believes adjusted EBITDA provides improved continuity with respect to the comparison of our operating performance over a period of time.

Adjusted EBITDA Margin

Adjusted EBITDA margin is an indicator of a company's operating performance specifically in relation to our revenue performance.

The Company believes adjusted EBITDA margin, provides improved continuity with respect to the comparison of our operating performance with retaining and growing profitability as our revenue and scale increases over a period of time.

Normalized Operating Expenses Before Depreciation

Normalized operating expenses before depreciation is an indicator of a company's operating expense before depreciation over a period of time, normalized for the following items:

Transaction costs related to acquisitions, dispositions, and open points; and

Share-based compensation expense.

The Company believes normalized operating expenses before depreciation provides a comparison of our operating expense normalized for impacts that are not indicative of the Company's operating expenses over time. Note the current definition of normalized operating expenses before depreciation differs from previous definitions.

Normalized Operating Expenses Before Depreciation as a Percentage of Gross Profit

Normalized operating expenses before depreciation as a percentage of gross profit is a measure of a company's normalized operating expenses before depreciation over a period of time in relation to gross profit.

The Company believes this measure provides a comparison of our operating performance normalized for impacts that are not indicative of the Company's operating expenses over time.

NON-GAAP AND OTHER FINANCIAL MEASURES RECONCILIATIONS

Adjusted EBITDA and Segmented Adjusted EBITDA

The following table illustrates the adjusted EBITDA and segmented adjusted EBITDA for the three-month period ended September 30, over the last two years of operations:



Three-Months Ended September

30, 2023

Three-Months Ended September

30, 2022

Canada U.S. Total

Canada U.S. Total Period from July 1 to September 30













Net income (loss) for the period 25,910 (3,111) 22,799

30,288 2,582 32,870 Add back:













Income tax expense (recovery) 7,777 (104) 7,673

10,941 2,667 13,608 Depreciation of property and equipment 6,140 642 6,782

4,958 413 5,371 Depreciation of right of use assets 7,565 733 8,298

6,758 705 7,463 Amortization of intangible assets 401 — 401

— — — Interest on long-term indebtedness 7,525 2,859 10,384

5,887 1,549 7,436 Lease liability interest 7,546 844 8,390

6,344 883 7,227

62,864 1,863 64,727

65,176 8,799 73,975 Add back:













Unrealized fair value changes in derivative instruments 1,173 — 1,173

1,152 — 1,152 Amortization of loss on terminated hedges 817 — 817

817 — 817 Unrealized foreign exchange losses (37) — (37)

(121) — (121) Loss on disposal of assets 39 — 39

551 — 551 Adjusted EBITDA 64,856 1,863 66,719

67,575 8,799 76,374

Adjusted EBITDA Margin

The following tables illustrates adjusted EBITDA margin for the three-month period ended September 30, over the last two years of operations:



2023 2022 Period from July 1 to September 30



Adjusted EBITDA 66,719 76,374 Revenue 1,657,421 1,623,949 Adjusted EBITDA Margin 4.0 % 4.7 %

Normalized Operating Expenses Before Depreciation and Normalized Operating Expenses Before Depreciation as a Percentage of Gross Profit

The following table illustrates segmented normalized operating expenses before depreciation and normalized operating expenses before depreciation as a percentage of gross profit, for the three-month periods ended September 30, over the last two years of operations:



Three-Months Ended September 30, 2023

Three-Months Ended September 30, 2022

Canada U.S. Total

Canada U.S. Total Operating expenses 188,683 35,147 223,830

175,000 32,266 207,266 Deduct:













Depreciation of property and equipment (6,140) (642) (6,782)

(4,958) (413) (5,371) Depreciation of right of use assets (7,565) (733) (8,298)

(6,758) (705) (7,463) Amortization of intangible assets (401) — (401)

— — — Operating expenses before depreciation 174,577 33,772 208,349

163,284 31,148 194,432 Normalizing Items:













Add back:













Acquisition-related costs (799) — (799)

(677) — (677) Share-based compensation expense (1,740) — (1,740)

(1,347) — (1,347) Normalized operating expenses before depreciation 172,038 33,772 205,810

161,260 31,148 192,408 Gross profit 252,698 37,527 290,225

233,556 40,078 273,634 Normalized operating expenses before

depreciation as a percentage of gross profit 68.1 % 90.0 % 70.9 %

69.0 % 77.7 % 70.3 %

Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release are forward-looking statements and information (collectively "forward-looking statements"), within the meaning of the applicable Canadian securities legislation. We hereby provide cautionary statements identifying important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in these forward-looking statements. Any statements that express, or involve discussions as to, expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance (often, but not always, through the use of words or phrases such as "will likely result", "are expected to", "will continue", "is anticipated", "projection", "vision", "goals", "objective", "target", "schedules", "outlook", "anticipate", "expect", "estimate", "could", "should", "plan", "seek", "may", "intend", "likely", "will", "believe", "shall" and similar expressions) are not historical facts and are forward-looking and may involve estimates and assumptions and are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors some of which are beyond our control and difficult to predict.

Accordingly, these factors could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements. Therefore, any such forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by reference to the factors discussed throughout this press release.

The Company's Annual Information Form and other documents filed with securities regulatory authorities (accessible through the SEDAR website at www.sedarplus.ca ) describe the risks, material assumptions and other factors that could influence actual results and which are incorporated herein by reference.

Further, any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which such statement is made, and, except as required by applicable law, we undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which such statement is made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. New factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for management to predict all of such factors and to assess in advance the impact of each such factor on the business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement.

About AutoCanada

AutoCanada is a leading North American multi-location automobile dealership group currently operating 83 franchised dealerships, comprised of 28 brands, in eight provinces in Canada as well as a group in Illinois, USA. AutoCanada currently sells Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram, FIAT, Alfa Romeo, Chevrolet, GMC, Buick, Cadillac, Ford, Infiniti, Nissan, Hyundai, Subaru, Audi, Volkswagen, Kia, Mazda, Mercedes-Benz, BMW, MINI, Volvo, Toyota, Lincoln, Acura, Honda and Porsche branded vehicles. In addition, AutoCanada's Canadian Operations segment currently operates 3 used vehicle dealerships and 1 used vehicle auction business supporting the Used Digital Retail Division, 12 RightRide division locations, and 11 stand-alone collision centres within our group of 27 collision centres. In 2022, our dealerships sold approximately 100,000 vehicles and processed over 900,000 service and collision repair orders in our 1,367 service bays generating revenue in excess of $6 billion.

Additional Information

Additional information about AutoCanada is available at the Company's website at www.autocan.ca and www.sedarplus.ca .

For further information: Azim Lalani, Chief Financial Officer, Phone: 780.732.3137, Email: [email protected]