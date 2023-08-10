AUTOCANADA ANNOUNCES SECOND QUARTER RESULTS

Revenue was $1,756.3 million as compared to $1,686.0 million in the prior year, an increase of 4.2%

EDMONTON, AB, Aug. 10, 2023 /CNW/ - AutoCanada Inc. ("AutoCanada" or the "Company") (TSX: ACQ), a multi-location North American automobile dealership group, today reported its financial results for the three month period ended June 30, 2023.

"AutoCanada's strong second quarter results were fueled by the team's focus on operational initiatives, supported by higher new retail vehicle sales volumes as new car inventories replenish. This, coupled with pent up demand for vehicles following the pandemic, has resulted in higher vehicle prices and GPUs. We continued to grow used car volumes in Canada, selling 670 more used vehicles with 25 fewer days of supply, compared to the same period last year. Our parts, service and collision repair operations had robust performance, due to initiatives to increase service bay occupancy combined with the contribution from recent acquisitions, and an older carpark which is requiring more frequent and higher cost service to stay on the road," said Paul Antony, Executive Chairman of AutoCanada.

"Notably, our Same Store Finance and Insurance gross profit per retail unit marked its nineteenth consecutive quarter of year-over-year growth. The quarter's trend of continuous improvements led to record-breaking performance in May and June 2023 across various segments, and we are well-positioned to capitalize on our numerous growth opportunities."

"Our solid Q2 2023 results were accompanied by a significant achievement – the release of AutoCanada's inaugural Environment, Social and Governance ("ESG") Report. This comprehensive report reflects our dedication to responsible practices and showcases our commitment to transparency and sustainable value creation for our stakeholders and the communities we serve."

We invite all interested parties to explore AutoCanada's inaugural ESG Report

Second Quarter Key Highlights and Recent Developments

Consolidated gross profit increased by 14.1% to $318.7 million, with gross profit percentage1 increasing by 1.5 percentage points ("ppts") to 18.1% in the quarter as compared to 16.6% in the prior year. The primary drivers of the increase in gross profit were higher new retail vehicles1 sales volume (by 14.0%) as new car inventories continue to recover; used retail vehicle gross profit per retail unit1 increasing to $2,333 per retail unit, an increase of $759 per retail unit or 48.2% from the prior year, strong performance in parts, service and collision repair ("PS&CR") and contributions from recent acquisitions. Higher total retail vehicle sales volumes also contributed to our strong finance, insurance and other ("F&I"), and PS&CR gross profit performance. In particular, our same store F&I gross profit per retail unit average1 increased, for the nineteenth consecutive quarter of year-over-year growth, to $3,772 per unit.

Operating expenses before depreciation1 increased by $14.4 million due primarily to acquisitions. Normalized operating expenses before depreciation as a percentage of gross profit2 decreased by (3.9) ppts to 66.8% as a result of higher gross profits and focus on operating initiatives.

Floorplan financing costs increased by $9.6 million as a result of the higher interest rates partially offset by interest rate swaps in place. In response to rising interest rates, management has actively managed our used vehicle inventory to reduce both excess inventory and floorplan financing costs while supporting vehicle sales. Used vehicle inventories decreased by $(232.5) million (or (33)%) to $466.5 million compared to the prior year, while used retail vehicle unit sales only decreased by (518) units or (2.9)% from the prior year, ensuring inventory is optimized for both consumer preferences and current market demands.

Net income for the period was $45.2 million as compared to $39.1 million in Q2 2022. The Q2 2022 net income included a used vehicle inventory writedown that was $7.0 million higher than in 2023. Diluted earnings per share was $1.75, an increase of $0.42 from $1.33 in the prior year.

Adjusted EBITDA2 for the period was $94.1 million as compared to $75.6 million in Q2 2022. Adjusted EBITDA margin2 was 5.4% compared to 4.5% in the prior year, an increase of 0.9 ppts. This increase was driven by strong performance as noted across multiple areas of our business, and a $7.0 million reduction in the used vehicle inventory provision, offset by an increase of $9.6 million in floorplan financing costs as a result of higher interest rates.

Free cash flow2 on a trailing twelve month ("TTM") basis was $166.5 million at Q2 2023 as compared to $89.1 million in Q2 2022 with the increase in free cash flow driven primarily by recent acquisitions, improved operating performance and higher working capital.

Canadian Operations Highlights

Overall, gross profits increased by $43.1 million or 18.2% to $279.5 million as compared to prior year as a result of new acquisitions and the 8.7% increase in total retail vehicle unit sales, which also contributed to an increase in other areas of the business, including PS&CR and F&I. The strong Q2 2023 results reflected a trend of continuous improvements in operating results during the quarter to a record May and June 2023 in several segments.

Refer to Section 5 Acquisitions, Divestitures, and Other Recent Developments of the MD&A for acquisitions included in Q2 2023 results.

For the three-month period ended June 30, 2023:

Revenue was $1,548.6 million , an increase of 7.7%

, an increase of 7.7% New retail vehicles 1 sold increased 1,334 units or 15.6%

sold increased 1,334 units or 15.6%

Used retail vehicles 1 sold increased by 670 units or 4.6%

sold increased by 670 units or 4.6%

Used to new retail units ratio 1 was 1.53 compared to 1.69

was 1.53 compared to 1.69

Used retail vehicle gross profit per retail unit 1 increased to $2,320 , up 35.0% or $601 per unit

increased to , up 35.0% or per unit PS&CR gross profit increased by $18.2 million , an increase of 23.3%

, an increase of 23.3% F&I gross profit per retail unit average 1 increased to $3,410 per unit, up 1.8% or $60 per unit

increased to per unit, up 1.8% or per unit Net income for the period was $45.7 million , up from $31.9 million in 2022

, up from in 2022 Adjusted EBITDA 2 increased 36.2% to $89.2 million , an increase of $23.7 million

increased 36.2% to , an increase of Adjusted EBITDA margin2 was 5.8% as compared to 4.6% in the prior year, an increase of 1.2 ppts

U.S. Operations Highlights

Total gross profit decreased by (8.5)% to $39.3 million and was largely driven by the current macroeconomic environment resulting in fewer total retail vehicles sold and lower F&I gross profit, partially offset by an increase in used vehicle and PS&CR gross profit. As new vehicle inventories continued to recover during the quarter, this resulted in lower selling prices for new vehicles compared to the prior year.

Revenue was $207.6 million , a decrease of (16.3)%, from $248.1 million

, a decrease of (16.3)%, from New retail vehicles 1 sold increased 45 units or 3.4%

sold increased 45 units or 3.4%

Used retail vehicles 1 sold decreased by (1,188) units or (36.6)%

sold decreased by (1,188) units or (36.6)%

Used to new retail units ratio 1 was 1.51 compared to 2.47

was 1.51 compared to 2.47

Used retail vehicle gross profit per retail unit 1 increased to $2,435 , up 161.7% or $1,505 per unit

increased to , up 161.7% or per unit PS&CR gross profit increased by $2.0 million , an increase of 16.4%

, an increase of 16.4% F&I gross profit per retail unit average 1 decreased to $3,794 per unit, down (5.2)% or $(210) per unit

decreased to per unit, down (5.2)% or per unit Net (loss) income for the period decreased to $(0.4) million , from $7.1 million

, from Adjusted EBITDA 2 was $4.9 million as compared to $10.1 million , a decrease of $(5.2) million

was as compared to , a decrease of Adjusted EBITDA margin2 was 2.4% as compared to 4.1% in the prior year, a decrease of (1.7) ppts

Same Store Metrics - Canadian Operations

Gross profit increased by 6.9% as a result of strong performance from all areas of the business, particularly PS&CR department.

Refer to Section 18 Same Store Results Data of the MD&A for the definition of same store and further information.

Revenue decreased to $1,224.1 million , a decrease of (1.8)%

, a decrease of (1.8)% New retail vehicles 1 sold increased by 303 units or 4.2%

sold increased by 303 units or 4.2%

Used retail vehicles 1 sold decreased by (524) units or (4.3)%

sold decreased by (524) units or (4.3)%

Used to new retail units ratio 1 was 1.56 compared to 1.70

was 1.56 compared to 1.70

Used retail vehicle gross profit per retail unit 1 increased to $2,213 per unit, up 10.7% or $213 per unit

increased to per unit, up 10.7% or per unit PS&CR gross profit increased by $9.0 million to $73.7 million , an increase of 13.8%

to , an increase of 13.8% Improvements in PS&CR was due to increased customer spending per repair order 1 along with increased warranty repairs

along with increased warranty repairs F&I gross profit increased by $2.6 million to $71.8 million , an increase of 3.8%

to , an increase of 3.8% F&I gross profit per retail unit average1 increased to $3,772 , up 5.0% or $179 per unit; the nineteenth consecutive quarter of year-over-year growth

Financing and Investing Activities and Other Recent Developments

Acquisitions and Other Recent Developments

During the quarter:

On April 17, 2023 , the Company acquired substantially all of the assets of Premier Chevrolet Cadillac Buick GMC dealership and collision centre located in Windsor, Ontario .

, the Company acquired substantially all of the assets of Premier Chevrolet Cadillac Buick GMC dealership and collision centre located in . On May 1, 2023 , the Company acquired 100% of the shares of London Auto Collision Limited ("London Auto Collision"), a collision centre located in London, Ontario .

, the Company acquired 100% of the shares of London Auto Collision Limited ("London Auto Collision"), a collision centre located in . On June 26, 2023 , Standard & Poor's Ratings Services ("S&P") issued a research update where the Company's Credit Rating remained unchanged at 'B+'.

Second Quarter Financial Information

The following table summarizes the Company's performance for the quarter:



Three-Months Ended June 30 Consolidated Operational Data 2023 2022 % Change Revenue 1,756,262 1,686,026 4.2 % Gross profit 318,738 279,278 14.1 % Gross profit percentage1 18.1 % 16.6 % 1.5 ppts Operating expenses 229,016 212,709 7.7 % Operating profit 92,168 69,954 31.8 % Net income 45,228 39,058 15.8 % Basic net income per share attributable to AutoCanada shareholders 1.81 1.40 29.3 % Diluted net income per share attributable to AutoCanada shareholders 1.75 1.33 31.6 % Adjusted EBITDA2 94,055 75,561 24.5 %







New retail vehicles1 sold (units) 11,257 9,878 14.0 % Used retail vehicles1 sold (units) 17,222 17,740 (2.9) % Same store new retail vehicles1 sold (units) 7,442 7,139 4.2 % Same store used retail vehicles1 sold (units) 11,605 12,129 (4.3) % Same store1 revenue 1,224,144 1,245,985 (1.8) % Same store1 gross profit 219,762 205,519 6.9 % Same store1 gross profit % 18.0 % 16.5 % 1.5 %

MD&A and Financial Statements

Information included in this press release is a summary of results. It should be read in conjunction with AutoCanada's Interim Consolidated Financial Statements and Management's Discussion and Analysis for the quarter ended June 30, 2023, which can be found on the Company's website at www.autocan.ca or on www.sedarplus.ca .

All comparisons presented in this press release are between the three-month period ended June 30, 2023 and the three-month period ended June 30, 2022, unless otherwise indicated.

1 This press release contains "SUPPLEMENTARY FINANCIAL MEASURES". Section 15. NON-GAAP AND OTHER FINANCIAL MEASURES of the Company's Management's Discussion & Analysis for the three-month period and six-month period ended June 30, 2023 ("MD&A") is hereby incorporated by reference for further information regarding the composition of these measures (accessible through the SEDAR website at www.sedarplus.ca). 2 See "NON-GAAP AND OTHER FINANCIAL MEASURES" below.

NON-GAAP AND OTHER FINANCIAL MEASURES

This press release contains certain financial measures that do not have any standardized meaning prescribed by Canadian GAAP. Therefore, these financial measures may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other issuers. Investors are cautioned these measures should not be construed as an alternative to net earnings (loss) or to cash provided by (used in) operating, investing, financing activities, cash, and indebtedness determined in accordance with Canadian GAAP, as indicators of our performance. We provide these additional non-GAAP measures, capital management measures, and supplementary financial measures to assist investors in determining our ability to generate earnings and cash provided by (used in) operating activities and to provide additional information on how these cash resources are used.

Adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA margin, free cash flow, normalized operating expenses before depreciation, and normalized operating expenses before depreciation as a percentage of gross profit are not earnings measures recognized by GAAP and do not have standardized meanings prescribed by GAAP. Investors are cautioned that these non-GAAP measures should not replace net earnings or loss (as determined in accordance with GAAP) as an indicator of the Company's performance, of its cash flows from operating, investing and financing activities or as a measure of its liquidity and cash flows. The Company's methods of calculating referenced non-GAAP measures may differ from the methods used by other issuers. Therefore, these measures may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other issuers.

We list and define these "NON-GAAP MEASURES" below:

Adjusted EBITDA

Adjusted EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization) is an indicator of a company's operating performance over a period of time and ability to incur and service debt. Adjusted EBITDA provides an indication of the results generated by our principal business activities prior to:

Interest expense (other than interest expense on floorplan financing), income taxes, depreciation, and amortization;

Charges that introduce volatility unrelated to operating performance by virtue of the impact of external factors (such as share-based compensation);

Non-cash charges (such as impairment, recoveries, gains or losses on derivatives, revaluation of contingent consideration and revaluation of redemption liabilities);

Charges outside the normal course of business (such as restructuring, gains and losses on dealership divestitures and real estate transactions); and

Charges that are non-recurring in nature (such as provisions for settlement income).

The Company believes adjusted EBITDA provides improved continuity with respect to the comparison of our operating performance over a period of time.

Adjusted EBITDA Margin

Adjusted EBITDA margin is an indicator of a company's operating performance specifically in relation to our revenue performance.

The Company believes adjusted EBITDA margin, provides improved continuity with respect to the comparison of our operating performance with retaining and growing profitability as our revenue and scale increases over a period of time.

Free Cash Flow

Free cash flow is a measure used by Management to evaluate the Company's performance. While the closest Canadian GAAP measure is cash provided by operating activities, free cash flow is considered relevant because it provides an indication of how much cash generated by operations is available after certain capital expenditures. It shall be noted that although we consider this measure to be free cash flow, financial and non-financial covenants in our credit facilities and dealer agreements may restrict cash from being available for distributions, re-investment in the Company, potential acquisitions, or other purposes. Investors should be cautioned that free cash flow may not actually be available for such purposes. References to "Free cash flow" are to cash provided by (used in) operating activities (including the net change in non-cash working capital balances) less certain capital expenditures (not including growth capital expenditures, acquisitions of dealerships and dealership facilities).

Normalized Operating Expenses Before Depreciation

Normalized operating expenses before depreciation is an indicator of a company's operating expense before depreciation over a period of time, normalized for the following items:

Transaction costs related to acquisitions, dispositions, and open points; and

Share-based compensation expense.

The Company believes normalized operating expenses before depreciation provides a comparison of our operating expense normalized for impacts that are not indicative of the Company's operating expenses over time. Note the current definition of normalized operating expenses before depreciation differs from previous definitions.

Normalized Operating Expenses Before Depreciation as a Percentage of Gross Profit

Normalized operating expenses before depreciation as a percentage of gross profit is an indicator of a company's normalized operating expenses before depreciation over a period of time in relation to gross profit.

The Company believes normalized operating expenses before depreciation as a percentage of gross profit provides a comparison of our operating performance normalized for impacts that are not indicative of the Company's operating expenses over time.

NON-GAAP AND OTHER FINANCIAL MEASURES RECONCILIATIONS

Adjusted EBITDA and Segmented Adjusted EBITDA

The following table illustrates the adjusted EBITDA and segmented adjusted EBITDA for the three-month period ended June 30, over the last two years of operations:



Three-Months Ended June 30, 2023

Three-Months Ended June 30, 2022

Canada U.S. Total

Canada U.S. Total Period from April 1 to June 30













Net income (loss) for the period 45,655 (427) 45,228

31,938 7,120 39,058 Add back:













Income tax expense 14,949 — 14,949

9,454 231 9,685 Depreciation of property and equipment 5,655 511 6,166

4,609 468 5,077 Interest on long-term indebtedness 8,030 3,226 11,256

5,831 779 6,610 Depreciation of right of use assets 7,622 733 8,355

6,858 703 7,561 Lease liability interest 7,479 857 8,336

6,130 816 6,946

89,390 4,900 94,290

64,820 10,117 74,937 Add back:













Unrealized fair value changes in derivative instruments (1,068) — (1,068)

(182) — (182) Amortization of loss on terminated hedges 817 — 817

817 — 817 Unrealized foreign exchange losses 117 — 117

84 — 84 Gain on disposal of assets (101) — (101)

(95) — (95) Adjusted EBITDA 89,155 4,900 94,055

65,444 10,117 75,561

Quarter-to-Date Adjusted EBITDA Margin

The following table illustrates adjusted EBITDA margin for the three-month periods ended June 30, over the last two years of operations:



2023 2022 Period from April 1 to June 30



Adjusted EBITDA 94,055 75,561 Revenue 1,756,262 1,686,026 Adjusted EBITDA Margin 5.4 % 4.5 %

Free Cash Flow

The following table illustrates free cash flow for the last eight consecutive quarters.



Q2 2023 Q1 2023 Q4 2022 Q3 2022 Q2 2022 Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Cash provided by operating activities 55,005 53,354 38,099 37,662 64,935 7,279 10,153 13,721 Deduct:















Purchase of non-growth property and equipment (5,889) (3,494) (5,922) (2,343) (1,617) (1,427) (2,550) (1,349) Free cash flow 49,116 49,860 32,177 35,319 63,318 5,852 7,603 12,372 Free cash flow - TTM 166,472 180,674 136,666 112,092 89,145 93,630 107,169 118,806

Normalized Operating Expenses Before Depreciation and Normalized Operating Expenses Before Depreciation as a Percentage of Gross Profit

The following table illustrates segmented normalized operating expenses before depreciation and normalized operating expenses before depreciation as a percentage of gross profit, for the three-month periods ended June 30, over the last two years of operations:



Three-Months Ended June 30,

2023

Three-Months Ended June 30,

2022

Canada U.S. Total

Canada U.S. Total Operating expenses before depreciation 181,334 33,161 214,495

167,532 32,539 200,071 Normalizing Items:













Add back:













Acquisition-related costs (625) — (625)

(1,389) — (1,389) Share-based compensation expense (1,076) — (1,076)

(1,153) — (1,153) Normalized operating expenses before depreciation 179,633 33,161 212,794

164,990 32,539 197,529 Gross profit 279,457 39,281 318,738

236,357 42,921 279,278 Normalized operating expenses before depreciation as a percentage of gross profit 64.3 % 84.4 % 66.8 %

69.8 % 75.8 % 70.7 %

Conference Call

A conference call to discuss the results for the three months ended June 30, 2023 will be held on August 10, 2023 at 9:00am Mountain (11:00am Eastern). To participate in the conference call, please dial 1-888-664-6392 approximately 10 minutes prior to the call.

This conference call will also be webcast live over the internet and can be accessed by all interested parties at the following URL: https://investors.autocan.ca/event/2023-q2-conference-call/

About AutoCanada

AutoCanada is a leading North American multi-location automobile dealership group currently operating 83 franchised dealerships, comprised of 28 brands, in eight provinces in Canada as well as a group in Illinois, USA. AutoCanada currently sells Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram, FIAT, Alfa Romeo, Chevrolet, GMC, Buick, Cadillac, Ford, Infiniti, Nissan, Hyundai, Subaru, Audi, Volkswagen, Kia, Mazda, Mercedes-Benz, BMW, MINI, Volvo, Toyota, Lincoln, Acura, Honda and Porsche branded vehicles. In addition, AutoCanada's Canadian Operations segment currently operates 3 used vehicle dealerships and 1 used vehicle auction business supporting the Used Digital Retail Division, 12 RightRide division locations, and 11 stand-alone collision centres within our group of 27 collision centres. In 2022, our dealerships sold approximately 100,000 vehicles and processed over 900,000 service and collision repair orders in our 1,367 service bays generating revenue in excess of $6 billion.

Additional information about AutoCanada Inc. is available at www.sedarplus.ca and the Company's website at www.autocan.ca.

