AutoCanada Announces Election of Directors and Voting Results
May 07, 2021, 08:52 ET
EDMONTON, AB, May 7, 2021 /CNW/ - AutoCanada Inc. ("AutoCanada" or the "Company") (TSX: ACQ), a multi-location North American automobile dealership group, announced that all resolutions were passed at its Annual Meeting held on May 6, 2021. A total of 19,937,451 common shares (representing 72.61% of the issued and outstanding common shares of the Company) were represented virtually or by proxy at the meeting. Each of the following nominees listed in the management information circular dated March 23, 2021 were duly elected as directors of the Company for the ensuing year:
|
Nominee
|
Votes For
|
% For
|
Votes Withheld
|
% Withheld
|
Paul Antony
|
19,540,949
|
98.38%
|
321,520
|
1.62%
|
Dennis DesRosiers
|
18,872,607
|
95.02%
|
989,862
|
4.98%
|
Stephen Green
|
18,784,305
|
94.57%
|
1,078,164
|
5.43%
|
Barry James
|
19,657,482
|
98.97%
|
204,987
|
1.03%
|
Maryann Keller
|
19,384,225
|
97.59%
|
478,244
|
2.41%
|
Lee Matheson
|
19,744,019
|
99.40%
|
118,450
|
0.60%
|
Elias Olmeta
|
19,657,046
|
98.97%
|
205,423
|
1.03%
|
Michael Rawluk
|
19,546,027
|
98.41%
|
316,442
|
1.59%
About AutoCanada
AutoCanada is a leading North American multi-location automobile dealership group currently operating 66 franchised dealerships, comprised of 27 brands, in eight provinces in Canada as well as a group in Illinois, USA. AutoCanada currently sells Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram, FIAT, Alfa Romeo, Chevrolet, GMC, Buick, Cadillac, Ford, Infiniti, Nissan, Hyundai, Subaru, Audi, Volkswagen, Kia, Mazda, Mercedes-Benz, BMW, MINI, Volvo, Toyota, Lincoln, Honda and Porsche branded vehicles. Additionally, the Company's Canadian operations segment currently operates one used vehicle dealership supporting the Used Digital Retail Division, and two stand-alone collision centres (within our group of 17 collision centres). In 2020, our dealerships sold approximately 66,000 vehicles and processed over 756,000 service and collision repair orders in our 1,098 service bays generating revenue in excess of $3 billion.
Additional information about AutoCanada Inc. is available at www.sedar.com and the Company's website at www.autocan.ca.
