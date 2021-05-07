AutoCanada Announces Election of Directors and Voting Results

EDMONTON, AB, May 7, 2021 /CNW/ - AutoCanada Inc. ("AutoCanada" or the "Company") (TSX: ACQ), a multi-location North American automobile dealership group, announced that all resolutions were passed at its Annual Meeting held on May 6, 2021. A total of 19,937,451 common shares (representing 72.61% of the issued and outstanding common shares of the Company) were represented virtually or by proxy at the meeting. Each of the following nominees listed in the management information circular dated March 23, 2021 were duly elected as directors of the Company for the ensuing year:

Nominee Votes For % For Votes Withheld % Withheld Paul Antony 19,540,949 98.38% 321,520 1.62% Dennis DesRosiers 18,872,607 95.02% 989,862 4.98% Stephen Green 18,784,305 94.57% 1,078,164 5.43% Barry James 19,657,482 98.97% 204,987 1.03% Maryann Keller 19,384,225 97.59% 478,244 2.41% Lee Matheson 19,744,019 99.40% 118,450 0.60% Elias Olmeta 19,657,046 98.97% 205,423 1.03% Michael Rawluk 19,546,027 98.41% 316,442 1.59%

AutoCanada is a leading North American multi-location automobile dealership group currently operating 66 franchised dealerships, comprised of 27 brands, in eight provinces in Canada as well as a group in Illinois, USA. AutoCanada currently sells Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram, FIAT, Alfa Romeo, Chevrolet, GMC, Buick, Cadillac, Ford, Infiniti, Nissan, Hyundai, Subaru, Audi, Volkswagen, Kia, Mazda, Mercedes-Benz, BMW, MINI, Volvo, Toyota, Lincoln, Honda and Porsche branded vehicles. Additionally, the Company's Canadian operations segment currently operates one used vehicle dealership supporting the Used Digital Retail Division, and two stand-alone collision centres (within our group of 17 collision centres). In 2020, our dealerships sold approximately 66,000 vehicles and processed over 756,000 service and collision repair orders in our 1,098 service bays generating revenue in excess of $3 billion.

Additional information about AutoCanada Inc. is available at www.sedar.com and the Company's website at www.autocan.ca.

For further information: Mike Borys, Chief Financial Officer, Phone: 780.509.2808, Email: [email protected]

