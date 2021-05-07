AutoCanada Announces Election of Directors and Voting Results

News provided by

AutoCanada Inc.

May 07, 2021, 08:52 ET

EDMONTON, AB, May 7, 2021 /CNW/ - AutoCanada Inc. ("AutoCanada" or the "Company") (TSX: ACQ), a multi-location North American automobile dealership group, announced that all resolutions were passed at its Annual Meeting held on May 6, 2021. A total of 19,937,451 common shares (representing 72.61% of the issued and outstanding common shares of the Company) were represented virtually or by proxy at the meeting. Each of the following nominees listed in the management information circular dated March 23, 2021 were duly elected as directors of the Company for the ensuing year:

Nominee

Votes For

% For

Votes Withheld

% Withheld

Paul Antony

19,540,949

98.38%

321,520

1.62%

Dennis DesRosiers

18,872,607

95.02%

989,862

4.98%

Stephen Green

18,784,305

94.57%

1,078,164

5.43%

Barry James

19,657,482

98.97%

204,987

1.03%

Maryann Keller

19,384,225

97.59%

478,244

2.41%

Lee Matheson

19,744,019

99.40%

118,450

0.60%

Elias Olmeta

19,657,046

98.97%

205,423

1.03%

Michael Rawluk

19,546,027

98.41%

316,442

1.59%

About AutoCanada

AutoCanada is a leading North American multi-location automobile dealership group currently operating 66 franchised dealerships, comprised of 27 brands, in eight provinces in Canada as well as a group in Illinois, USA. AutoCanada currently sells Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram, FIAT, Alfa Romeo, Chevrolet, GMC, Buick, Cadillac, Ford, Infiniti, Nissan, Hyundai, Subaru, Audi, Volkswagen, Kia, Mazda, Mercedes-Benz, BMW, MINI, Volvo, Toyota, Lincoln, Honda and Porsche branded vehicles. Additionally, the Company's Canadian operations segment currently operates one used vehicle dealership supporting the Used Digital Retail Division, and two stand-alone collision centres (within our group of 17 collision centres). In 2020, our dealerships sold approximately 66,000 vehicles and processed over 756,000 service and collision repair orders in our 1,098 service bays generating revenue in excess of $3 billion.

Additional information about AutoCanada Inc. is available at www.sedar.com and the Company's website at www.autocan.ca.

SOURCE AutoCanada Inc.

For further information: Mike Borys, Chief Financial Officer, Phone: 780.509.2808, Email: [email protected]

Related Links

http://www.autocan.ca/

Organization Profile

AutoCanada Inc.