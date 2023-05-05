AUTOCANADA ANNOUNCES ELECTION OF DIRECTORS AND VOTING RESULTS

EDMONTON, AB, May 5, 2023 /CNW/ - AutoCanada Inc. ("AutoCanada" or the "Company") (TSX: ACQ), a multi-location North American automobile dealership group, announced that all resolutions were passed at its Annual and Special Meeting (the "Meeting") held on May 4, 2023. A total of 15,786,187 common shares (representing 67.03% of the issued and outstanding common shares of the Company) were represented virtually or by proxy at the Meeting. Each of the following nominees listed in the management information circular dated March 20, 2023 were duly elected as directors of the Company for the ensuing year:

Nominee Votes For % For Votes Withheld % Withheld Paul Antony 15,552,247 98.62 217,764 1.38 Dennis DesRosiers 15,126,019 95.92 643,992 4.08 Rhonda English 15,749,664 99.87 20,347 0.13 Stephen Green 13,812,037 87.58 1,957,974 12.42 Barry James 15,750,061 99.87 19,950 0.13 Lee Matheson 15,266,696 96.81 503,315 3.19 Elias Olmeta 15,726,326 99.72 43,685 0.28

About AutoCanada

AutoCanada is a leading North American multi-location automobile dealership group currently operating 83 franchised dealerships, comprised of 28 brands, in eight provinces in Canada as well as a group in Illinois, USA. AutoCanada currently sells Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram, FIAT, Alfa Romeo, Chevrolet, GMC, Buick, Cadillac, Ford, Infiniti, Nissan, Hyundai, Subaru, Audi, Volkswagen, Kia, Mazda, Mercedes-Benz, BMW, MINI, Volvo, Toyota, Lincoln, Acura, Honda and Porsche branded vehicles. In addition, AutoCanada's Canadian Operations segment currently operates 3 used vehicle dealerships and 1 used vehicle auction business supporting the Used Digital Retail Division, 12 RightRide division locations, and 11 stand-alone collision centres within our group of 27 collision centres. In 2022, our dealerships sold approximately 100,000 vehicles and processed over 900,000 service and collision repair orders in our 1,367 service bays generating revenue in excess of $6 billion.

