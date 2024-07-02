AUTOCANADA ANNOUNCES CREDIT FACILITY AMENDMENT

EDMONTON, AB, July 2, 2024 /CNW/ - AutoCanada Inc. ("AutoCanada" or the "Company") (TSX: ACQ), a multi-location North American automobile dealership group, announced today that its lenders under the Company's syndicated credit facility have agreed to increase to the Company's maximum permitted Total Net Funded Debt to EBITDA ratio from 4.00:1.00 to 4.50:1.00 for the period from June 28, 2024 to September 29, 2024. After September 29, 2024, the Company's maximum permitted Total Net Funded Debt to EBITDA Ratio will revert to 4.00:1.00.

This is a precautionary measure taken by the Company and the lenders given the ongoing CDK outage and the unknown impact it may have on the financial results of the Company.

About AutoCanada

AutoCanada is a leading North American multi-location automobile dealership group currently operating 85 franchised dealerships, comprised of 28 brands, in eight provinces in Canada as well as a group in Illinois, USA. AutoCanada currently sells Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram, FIAT, Alfa Romeo, Chevrolet, GMC, Buick, Cadillac, Ford, Infiniti, Nissan, Hyundai, Subaru, Audi, Volkswagen, Kia, Mazda, Mercedes-Benz, BMW, MINI, Volvo, Toyota, Lincoln, Acura, Honda and Porsche branded vehicles. In addition, AutoCanada's Canadian Operations segment also currently operates three used vehicle dealerships and one used vehicle auction business supporting the Used Digital Division, 13 RightRide division locations, and 11 stand-alone collision centres within our group of 28 collision centres. In 2023, our dealerships sold approximately 100,000 vehicles and generated revenue in excess of $6 billion.

Forward-looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release are forward-looking statements and information (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of the applicable Canadian securities legislation. We hereby provide cautionary statements identifying important factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those projected in these forward-looking statements. Any statements that express, or involve discussions as to, expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance (often, but not always, through the use of words or phrases such as "will likely result", "are expected to", "will continue", "is anticipated", "projection", "vision", "goals", "objective", "target", "schedules", "outlook", "anticipate", "expect", "estimate", "could", "should", "plan", "seek", "may", "intend", "likely", "will", "believe" and similar expressions) are not historical facts and are forward looking. In particular, this press release contains forward-looking statements with respect to the impact of the CDK outage.

The forward-looking statements included in this press release are not guarantees of future performance and should not be unduly relied upon. Readers are cautioned that forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, estimates and projections that, by their nature, forward-looking statements involve a number of known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated and described in the forward-looking statements.

AutoCanada cautions that the foregoing list of assumptions, risks and uncertainties is not exhaustive. The Company's Annual Information Form and other documents filed with securities regulatory authorities (accessible through the SEDAR website at www.sedarplus.com) describe the risks, material assumptions and other factors that could influence actual results and which are incorporated herein by reference. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date hereof and AutoCanada assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances, except as may be required pursuant to applicable securities laws.

Additional information about AutoCanada is available at www.sedarplus.com and the Company's website at www.autocan.ca.

For further information contact: Samuel Cochrane, Chief Financial Officer, Email: [email protected]