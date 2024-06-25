AUTOCANADA ACQUIRES NURSE CHEVROLET CADILLAC DEALERSHIP AND COLLISION CENTRE IN WHITBY, ONTARIO

EDMONTON, AB, June 25, 2024 /CNW/ - AutoCanada Inc. ("AutoCanada" or the "Company") (TSX: ACQ), a multi-location North American automobile dealership group, announced today that it has acquired Nurse Chevrolet Cadillac ("Nurse"), a new and used vehicle Chevrolet Cadillac dealership and collision centre, located in Whitby, Ontario.

"We are grateful that Mary Nurse chose AutoCanada to be the steward of this business. The Nurse family served the community for the last 50+ years and we look forward to proudly carrying their legacy into the future. Further, Mary's fair and authentic leadership style have enabled her to pioneer the way for women in automotive in Canada. She has attracted and built a high-quality team capable of taking on the next leg of the journey. We are excited to be working with the team at Nurse to further grow the business and serve customers throughout the Whitby market", said Executive Chairman, Paul Antony. "This acquisition adds a strong dealership with significant growth potential, bringing our Ontario dealership footprint to 23 locations. It also adds another certified collision centre to AutoCanada's Collision platform, which now consists of 28 collision centres with 10 located in Ontario. Notably, the acquisition expands our relationship with General Motors Canada, adds another Cadillac store into our dealership portfolio, and represents our first dealership in Whitby."

Nurse is a well-established business in the Whitby area, having served the local community for over 58 years with a track record of delivering top-tier customer satisfaction. The combined dealership and collision centre operate out of an 85,000 square foot facility on a six-acre site. The current management team will continue to operate the business going forward.

Financial Highlights

The dealership and collision centre currently generates annual revenues in excess of $80 million. The transaction will be funded using the Company's credit facility and is expected to be accretive to 2024 earnings.

About AutoCanada

AutoCanada is a leading North American multi-location automobile dealership group currently operating 85 franchised dealerships, comprised of 28 brands, in eight provinces in Canada as well as a group in Illinois, USA. AutoCanada currently sells Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram, FIAT, Alfa Romeo, Chevrolet, GMC, Buick, Cadillac, Ford, Infiniti, Nissan, Hyundai, Subaru, Audi, Volkswagen, Kia, Mazda, Mercedes-Benz, BMW, MINI, Volvo, Toyota, Lincoln, Acura, Honda and Porsche branded vehicles. In addition, AutoCanada's Canadian Operations segment also currently operates three used vehicle dealerships and one used vehicle auction business supporting the Used Digital Division, 13 RightRide division locations, and 11 stand-alone collision centres within our group of 28 collision centres. In 2023, our dealerships sold approximately 100,000 vehicles and generated revenue in excess of $6 billion.

