AutoCanada Acquires Autolux MB Collision

EDMONTON, AB, Sept. 13, 2021 /CNW/ - AutoCanada Inc. ("AutoCanada" or the "Company") (TSX: ACQ), a multi-location North American automobile dealership group, announced that it has acquired Autolux MB Collison ("Autolux"), a luxury-brand focused collision centre located in Montreal, Quebec.

Autolux has been in operation for over 30 years and is a certified Mercedes-Benz collision centre. The business operates out of a facility with more than 15 production bays and is strategically located in close proximity to four of AutoCanada's dealerships: Mercedes-Benz Rive-Sud, BMW Mini Montreal Centre, BMW Mini Laval and Planete Mazda. The acquisition represents a continuation of the Company's strategy to develop its national collision centre network to match AutoCanada's dealership network.

"The addition of this high-quality collision centre is another step towards our goal of filling out our national collision centre footprint," said Executive Chairman, Paul Antony. "We strongly believe in supporting our customers and OEM partners through the entire vehicle ownership lifecycle – including collision repair. Increasing vehicle complexity puts a further emphasis on fixing vehicles the right way – using parts and procedures prescribed by the OEM."

About AutoCanada

AutoCanada is a leading North American multi-location automobile dealership group currently operating 66 franchised dealerships, comprised of 27 brands, in eight provinces in Canada as well as a group in Illinois, USA. AutoCanada currently sells Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram, FIAT, Alfa Romeo, Chevrolet, GMC, Buick, Cadillac, Ford, Infiniti, Nissan, Hyundai, Subaru, Audi, Volkswagen, Kia, Mazda, Mercedes-Benz, BMW, MINI, Volvo, Toyota, Lincoln, Honda and Porsche branded vehicles. Additionally, the Company's Canadian operations segment currently operates one used vehicle dealership supporting the Used Digital Retail Division, and two stand-alone collision centres (within our group of 17 collision centres). In 2020, our dealerships sold approximately 66,000 vehicles and processed over 756,000 service and collision repair orders in our 1,098 service bays generating revenue in excess of $3 billion.

Additional information about AutoCanada Inc. is available at www.sedar.com and the Company's website at www.autocan.ca.

SOURCE AutoCanada Inc.

For further information: Mike Borys, Chief Financial Officer, Phone: 780.509.2808, Email: [email protected]

Related Links

http://www.autocan.ca/

