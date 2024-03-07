MONTREAL, March 7, 2024 /CNW/ - After more than four months of strike, more than 15,000 Montreal students and their families will soon get back their school transportation service, as Autobus Transco drivers, on strike since October 31, 2023, today voted in favor of a new collective agreement. The agreement, recommended by the conciliator appointed by the government, was submitted today to a vote by members of the Transco -CSN Workers' Union during a general meeting. The new agreement includes substantial salary increases of 20% on average in the first year and 38% on average over the total duration of the agreement. This favorable vote by the union's members puts an end to the strike, allowing for school bus services in Montreal to resume in the coming days. We are excited to welcome the drivers back to work and continue providing the best transportation experience for our students, families and community.

