MONTREAL, Nov. 21, 2023 /CNW/ - Autobus Transco is pleased to share that a new collective agreement was approved on Friday evening by members of the Transco Saint-Hubert-CSN Workers' Union. The latest offer from Autobus Transco included substantial salary increases of 20% on average in the first year and 33% on average over the total duration of the six years agreement (weighted data).

Autobus Transco serves the Centre de services scolaire Marie-Victorin and Commission scolaire Riverside, as well as part of Collège Charles Lemoyne.

"We look forward to continuing our daily work with drivers, knowing that bus transportation plays an important role in children's lives during the school year. Attracting and retaining competent and professional drivers is an ongoing challenge in our industry. The improved working conditions that our drivers have just accepted give us the tools to respond to this issue and ensure we have committed employees in the long term", says Laurie Henner, general manager at Autobus Transco.

About Autobus Transco/First Student, Inc.

As a leading school transportation solutions provider in North America, Autobus Transco/First Student strives to provide the best start and finish to every school day. With a team of highly trained drivers and the industry's strongest safety record, Autobus Transco/First Student delivers reliable, quality services, including full-service transportation and management, special-needs transportation, fleet electrification, route optimization, and scheduling, maintenance, and charter services with a fleet of about 46,600 buses. For more information, visit autobustransco.ca.

SOURCE Autobus Transco/First Student, Inc.

For further information: Claude Breton, [email protected]