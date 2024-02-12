MONTREAL, Feb. 12, 2024 /CNW/ - For almost three and a half months, more than 15,000 Montreal students and their families have been without a safe means of transportation to school, while the indefinite general strike called by the Transco-CSN Workers' Union continues. The establishments affected are the Lester-B.-Pearson and English Montréal school boards, Collège Sainte-Anne, as well as the Montréal and Marguerite-Bourgeoys school service centers.

As part of the negotiations, the Union continues to formulate salary demands that would not be viable for any school carrier in Montreal. In recent days, the Union has also spoken publicly to lay out its demands and criticize Transco.

Families deserve an impartial adjudicator on the case

The Transco-CSN Union continues to make demands that would make it impossible for any transportation provider to carry out operations. Faced with this, Autobus Transco proposes to use an impartial adjudicator, who would allow school transportation service to resume immediately while the arbitrator works to resolve the dispute. But the Transco-CSN Union refuses arbitration, visibly fearing the presence of an impartial adjudicator, and instead seeks to negotiate through the media. After three and a half months, families deserve referral of this dispute to an impartial adjudicator who knows the case, with such referral bringing with it the resumption of school transport next week.

Comparing apples and oranges

According to the Union, Transco drivers in the Mascouche region would have obtained salary increases of 53% over 6 years and therefore wishes to obtain the same treatment. This information is false, the increases agreed with the CSN in the Mascouche region are substantial, but much lower than this number. The Union knows very well that it is impossible to transfer a model agreement from one region to another. Indeed, comparing the work of drivers in Mascouche and Montreal amounts to comparing apples with oranges, since neither the type of journey nor the hours required are the same.

Put one foot in front of the other

Last week, the Union publicly claimed that Transco and its advisors were dragging their feet on the negotiation. Obviously, this is not the case. As long as the strike lasts, Autobus Transco does not receive any income from the affected school boards. Does Autobus Transco therefore benefit from dragging its feet? Without income? To ask the question, is to answer it. Throughout these negotiations Transco has come to the negotiations offering significant enhancements to drivers' compensation and offering creative solutions to resolve the strike. Unfortunately, the Union refuses to make any material movement off their unreasonable demands and refuse to accept creative solutions which could resolve this strike such as using an impartial adjudicator. The Union's insinuations do nothing to contribute to a constructive negotiating climate.

The best hourly rate in school transportation in Montreal

Transco offers the best hourly rate for school transportation in Montreal. However, the Transco-CSN Union publicly asserts that drivers are underpaid. Transco is proud to offer the best hourly rate on the Montreal market and will not apologize for doing so.

We are totally committed to resolving the strike and ensuring we safeguard the jobs of Transco employees. Therefore, we are willing to take the negotiations out of our hands, out of the union's hands and into the hands of a neutral third-party. Transco challenges the CSN to enter neutral third-party negotiations or explain why they will not.

