LAVAL, QC, Nov. 3, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - The 20 or so drivers of Autobus Rive-Sud are on strike tomorrow morning starting at 6 a.m. Between 1,500 and 2,000 students at the Centre de services scolaires des Patriotes will be deprived of school transportation.

A spokesperson for the Teamsters Union will be on hand to speak to the media.

What: Strike at Autobus Rive-Sud, Sainte-Julie Division

When: Thursday, November 4, 2021, starting at 6 a.m.

Where: 1325 Jacques Cartier Blvd. West Longueuil, Quebec J4K 0A6

Who: A Teamster spokesperson will be available on site

Press releases on this subject are available on the Teamsters Local Union 106 website: teamsters106.org.

It is an unlimited general strike.

The Teamsters Union represents 125,000 members in Canada. They are affiliated with the International Brotherhood of Teamsters, which has 1.4 million members in North America.

SOURCE Teamsters Canada

For further information: Media Contact: Stéphane Lacroix, Director of Communications and Public Affairs, Teamsters Canada, Cell: 514-609-5101, [email protected]

Related Links

http://www.teamsters.ca/index.php?lang=en

