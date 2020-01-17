Australian Wildfires - waiving long distance fees to Australia so families can stay connected

TORONTO, Jan. 17, 2020 /CNW/ - At Distributel, we do what is right for the customer and all Canadians, and starting today, we will waive all long-distance fees for one month, for all customers who need to contact family and friends in Australia as a result of the devastating wildfires.

"While we may be far from what is happening in Australia, the news has impacted us all. Our thoughts are with everyone affected by these fires," said Brad Fisher, Chief Revenue Officer at Distributel. "We're committed to helping our customers who need to stay in touch with family and friends during this time of need."

Distributel Home Phone and Long-Distance customers will not be charged for making calls to Australia between January 16 and February 15, 2020.

If you would like to help, the Canadian Red Cross is accepting donations to the Australia Fires Appeals.

About Distributel Communications Limited

Established in 1988, Distributel is a leading national, independent communications provider offering a wide range of business and residential communications services. 100% Canadian-owned, with offices across the country and a national network, Distributel continues to forge new partnerships and bring innovative solutions to market directly and through a thriving wholesale division. ThinkTel, the Business Services Division of Distributel, is a provider of advanced voice and data services for the SMB and Enterprise markets throughout Canada. TV services are provided through Zazeen Inc., an IPTV service provider that operates in Ontario and Quebec. As a top Microsoft Solutions Partner and a Cisco PMP, the Business Services division is focused on driving industry innovation. For more information, visit distributel.ca.

SOURCE Distributel Communications Limited

For further information: Rosa Montes, Communications Manager, Distributel, T: 437-317-3856, E: [email protected]

Related Links

www.distributel.ca

