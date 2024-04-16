Austin's New Age: Ontario's Leader in Roofing & Waterproofing Welcomes its Next Generation of Ownership

TORONTO, April 16, 2024 /CNW/ - Austin Roofing & Waterproofing, Ontario's leader in commercial flat roofing and waterproofing systems, has today announced new ownership. As Richard Austin, Founder and former CEO, transitions into the role of consultant, Patrick Austin, is set to lead the company forward, a move that places Austin firmly in its future.

While Richard's wealth of experience and expertise will continue to inform the endeavours of Austin Roofing & Waterproofing, it is Patrick who is now positioned to consolidate the company's place at the forefront of its industry. The new leadership will look to continue the success, growth and innovation, taking the Austin corporation further than before while elevating the distance between themselves and their competitors.

Patrick, having grown alongside the company, brings a fresh perspective with a deep commitment to Austin's new age. Now, as owner and CEO, Patrick is dedicated to driving Austin Roofing & Waterproofing forward into a new era of growth and prosperity. "We're going to continue leading the way, and we're going to continue elevating our standards across every aspect of Austin. From safety, services, sustainability to our products and suppliers, to production equipment and technology within our fleets," Patrick said. "With a new driving force and the proven differences our teams deliver on, I am confident we can make a lasting impact on Ontario's commercial landscape and lifestyle. It is one source of our pride, the other being the relationships built along the way with our teammates and customers."

One of the first developments that Patrick in his new role will have to address is the strategic expansion plans of Austin Roofing & Waterproofing over the following years. With day-to-day operations spanning from Windsor to Ottawa, the demand throughout the industry continues to grow. Austin Roofing & Waterproofing is actively seeking driven individuals to join its dynamic teams and contribute to its ongoing success—particularly in Toronto, where the remarkable growth is testament to the company's commitment to excellence and customer satisfaction.

Growth aside, Austin has never lost sight of its founding principles, established by Richard many years ago. This is why, even with the advancements in technology and materials used across the industry, Austin Roofing & Waterproofing is committed to demonstrating the difference throughout the industry: it is their multigenerational experience that enables Austin to make innovation look easy, make performance a fact, and deliver cutting-edge solutions for roofing and waterproofing needs—from designing and renderings to installations. In contrast to conventional roofing systems, fluid applied technologies offer an array of structural advantages delivering a completely seamless, fully adhered, airtight, and watertight waterproof membrane. These systems impregnate into the existing roofing system: there's no drilling, no operational down time, no tear-off, and no screws and fasteners through the roof substrate.

"In the construction industry, everybody needs to win. The customer, general contractor, property management, employees, staff, etc., and this takes an exceptional amount of work which can only be demonstrated through years of experience," said Patrick. "The commitment we have to our clients is the reason we relentlessly pursue excellence, and we are proud as to what has been accomplished over the years. With that being said, we are focused on ways to continuously over-deliver—and that's the excitement we share as a team. We're competitive to say the least."

As Austin Roofing & Waterproofing takes the next step into the future, the company remains steadfast in its dedication to providing exceptional service, fostering a culture of innovation, and upholding the values that have guided it since inception. It's The Austin Promise, and it's the reason those who choose them, stay with them. Their relationships are defined by the dedication to their cause, to bring Ontario the best in commercial roofing and waterproofing. They only select manufacturers, suppliers and partners who share that ideal – and the clients who work with them, receive it.

For more information about Austin Roofing & Waterproofing, partnership opportunities, media inquiries and careers, please visit www.austinroofing.ca

About Austin Roofing & Waterproofing

Austin Roofing & Waterproofing is Canada's largest fluid-applied roofing solution provider from Windsor to Ottawa. With roots and a reputation that extends over 30 years, Austin has been synonymous with performance excellence and innovative concepts for generations. They specialize in industrial-grade, instant-set, completely seamless roofing systems and cool roof coatings specifically designed for Ontario's harsh, fluctuating climate. Their teams work directly with the highest quality product manufacturers in the world and, in responding to the province's environment, have discovered the solution to its commercial, industrial, and agricultural experiences.

SOURCE Austin Roofing & Waterproofing

For further information: Patrick Austin at 519.551.6385 or [email protected]