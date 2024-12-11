Austin Roofing & Waterproofing Incorporated: Canada's Largest Fluid Applied Commercial and Industrial Flat Roofing Contractor. Windsor. London. Toronto. Ottawa

TORONTO, Dec. 11, 2024 /CNW/ - Austin Roofing & Waterproofing, Canada's leader in commercial and industrial flat roofing systems, speaks what an innovative skyline of our cities could look like in the years to come. Patrick Austin, President of the organization speaks on the advantages and disadvantages to conventional asphaltic roofing systems, versus eco-friendly white roofing systems, including green vegetative roofing systems.

Austin Roofing & Waterproofing boasts a generational influence of commercial and industrial roofing throughout Ontario's province, executing some of the largest and most sophisticated roofing projects from global franchises to fortune 500 companies. While Austin Roofing continues demonstrating the leadership traits passed down years ago, it is their leadership strategy which keeps them in the forefront of leading edge technology and innovation.

"If we're talking about the skyline of our cities said Patrick, we should be focusing on what makes the most sense in terms of heat absorption at the ground level, the reflectivity aspects or what is being emitted back upwards into our atmosphere, and of course the overall appearance as that subsequently resembles performance; referring to white rubber roofing systems. These attributes alone play a significant role in terms of what we call eco-friendly. In otherwards, if we can reduce the amount of asphaltic products or asphaltic by-products being disposed into our landfills, reuse and recycle the overwhelming amount of car tires being disposed – and bring those rubber compounds to the roofing forefront at a reduced cost, we are not only offering the consumer a much greater cost effective solution, but we are utilizing the ecosystem of the reduce, reuse, recycle formulation which significantly impacts our environment long-term"

"We understand that the idea that being eco-friendly doesn't necessarily resonate to some as much as others, and we also understand the concept of conventional tar and gravel and asphaltic roofing systems were proven and performed well years ago, but the question remains; are they manufactured the same way they were years ago, and are all the same roofing assembly components still available on the market like pitch board etc. which made those systems durable thirty years ago. Perhaps, but some of the latest news coming out of the United States where the majority of commercial roofing products are manufactured, are seeing the EPA (Environmental Protection Agency) apply more pressure towards eliminating additional toxic or hazardous products towards asphaltic polymers where it may eventually become a product of the past if this continues year after year for health and safety. We are also seeing some manufacturers look to other country's to source their products for certain formulation replacements to by-pass these regulations which isn't a good sign as well. As this cycle continues to circulate as it has done over the past thirty years, lands the industry into a position where there aren't many benefits left trying to replicate traditional methods from years ago. The overall cost, lifespan, maintenance expenditures etc. On the other hand, pivoting to a white roofing system gives you eligibility to apply for government grants which can equate to a substantial amount of funds said Patrick"

"Advertently, we are consecutively seeing new developments aiming to achieve "LEED" certifications reaching the highest standard of being eco-friendly, energy efficient, cost effective and environmentally safe while utilizing the most innovative green solutions" said Patrick, that is where commercial and industrial sector needs to be in terms of restorations on existing buildings"

"While the information is out there, it should be presented to the consumer. Most importantly, if the consumer is eligible for the green initiative grant, those funds can make a significant difference on your investment property"

As Austin Roofing & Waterproofing believes in the The Austin Promise, and it's the reason those who choose them, stay with them. Their relationships are defined by the dedication to their cause, to bring Ontario the best in commercial roofing and waterproofing.

Austin Roofing & Waterproofing is Canada's largest fluid-applied roofing solution provider from Windsor to Ottawa. With roots and a reputation that extends over 30 years, Austin has been synonymous with performance excellence and innovative concepts for generations. They specialize in industrial-grade, instant-set, completely seamless roofing systems and cool roof coatings specifically designed for Ontario's harsh, fluctuating climate.

They lead Ontario, because they live it.

