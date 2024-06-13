Austin Roofing & Waterproofing Incorporated: Canada's Largest Fluid Applied Commercial and Industrial Flat Roofing Contractor Speaks on Innovation

TORONTO, June 13, 2024 /CNW/ - Austin Roofing & Waterproofing, Canada's leader in commercial and industrial flat roofing systems, dives into changes and innovation being brought to the industry's forefront. Patrick Austin, President of the organization, highlights the critical factors and speaks on the developments that are redefining the skyline and commercial landscape as we know it today.

Austin Roofing & Waterproofing boasts a generational influence of commercial and industrial roofing throughout Ontario, executing some of the largest, most sophisticated roofing projects for global franchises to fortune 500 companies. While Austin Roofing continues demonstrating the leadership traits passed down years ago, it is their leadership strategy that keeps them at the forefront of the industry.

"One of the most important factors building owners should take into consideration, is having their roofing system work for them. This is typically something that gets overlooked," said Patrick Austin. "A commercial or industrial building generally has a large scale surface area which is the pinnacle to the building structure in terms of not only protecting the building, but more so and indirectly - utilizing the roofing system to alleviate stress on the other building components such as mechanical units for heating and cooling, durability of the roof deck without continuous penetrations through adding screws and fasteners year after year, overall roofing costs, roofing lifespan, warranty renewal plans, extendibility options, maintenance expenditures, aesthetic appeal – these factors alone can shape the forecast to the property value."

"Throughout our company, one of the first questions our sales team consultants ask the building owner is what their plans for the property are, followed by a walk through to evaluate the building's current condition. It is a critically important question to ask. Simultaneously, it's just as important to understand the pros and cons of each roofing system on the market, and combining that information where it can be presented to the building owner and understood for someone who may not live and breathe the industry. From that point, you will typically find longevity is the answer – aesthetic appeal is a bonus."

Patrick states, "You may think that sounds about right, while in fact aesthetic appeal should be more emphasized where innovation plays the most critical role. White rubber roofing systems are the world's leading commercial roofing system sold globally today, typically known as TPO (Thermoplastic Polyolefin) which is generally a rolled out, mechanically fastened membrane through the building structure. It performs well, reduces heat absorption, has low maintenance costs, but the downfall is you're now fastening thousands of screws and fasteners through your roof deck assembly where the structure has likely, and already, undergone thousands of screws and fasteners fastened through the roof deck from the previous roofing system. That option sounds good, until you multiply that three or four times over the building's lifespan. The steel or wood roof decking to the building structure is generally not a pretty sight to see at that point."

Patrick explains, "Fluid applied technologies have the largest array of benefits to the building owner. They are instant-set, have extremely high elasticity ratios resulting in phenomenal puncture resistance, exceptional thickness and durability, warranty renewal options, adhesion functionalities, cost-effectiveness, and the whiteness of the final product is significantly brighter over a longer period of time. Plus, no additional screws and fasteners go through your building structure and roof deck. Generally as statistics have shown, the less heat being absorbed typically results in a longer lifespan and shorter deterioration time. It should also be noted that the majority of these products are recycled car tires which is great for our environment."

Austin Roofing & Waterproofing believes in The Austin Promise, and it's the reason those who choose them stay with them. Their relationships are defined by the dedication to their cause, to bring Ontario the best in commercial roofing and waterproofing.

Austin Roofing & Waterproofing is Canada's largest fluid-applied roofing solution provider from Windsor to Ottawa. For over 30 years, Austin has been synonymous with innovative process and performance excellence. They specialize in industrial-grade, instant-set, completely seamless roofing systems and cool roof coatings specifically designed for Ontario's harsh, fluctuating climate. Their teams work directly with the highest quality product manufacturers in the world and, in responding to the province's environment, have discovered the solution to its commercial, industrial and agricultural experiences. They lead Ontario, because they live it.

