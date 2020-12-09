AUSDOM Business Webcam Provides Solution for Global Transition to Telecommuting

David Wu, CEO of AUSDOM said, "The pandemic has affected all of us in some way. For the lucky ones, we have only had to deal with a transition to telecommuting to work rather than going in-person to the office. At AUSDOM, we have made it our mission to support this global change in work. We wish to support people around the world adjusting to this 'new normal' by making communications as seamless and convenient as possible."

The AF640 is equipped with the latest in visual technology, including AI and AUSDOM's unique algorithm. Thus, the AF640 can accurately track faces regardless of how they move and always ensure a clear focus. Beautifying functionality is also supported by the webcam which is also able to automatically enhance lighting; adjusting the color balance and brightness to achieve the best and most natural visual effects. The inbuilt noise-reduction microphone is able to pick up the voice of the person speaking and quieten background noises, allowing users to be heard more clearly and easily.



In making the AF640 as easy to use as possible, the device comes as plug and play with universal capability. Supported by both Windows and Mac OS machines, the webcam is equipped with a USB port and clip to be easily mounted and removed from any device. In addition, the Super HD wide-angle lens offers a wider field of view and wider-range coverage than traditional webcams, meaning users will not appear stretched or squashed in their video telecommunications.

In light of the disruption that has occurred around the world throughout the pandemic, AUSDOM has remained committed to offering solutions that bring people together. As one of the best-selling manufacturers of audio and video products, ranging from headphones and webcams to automotive DVRs and accessories, AUSDOM's team of over a hundred designers and engineers creates every product with extreme care and attention to detail, providing an exemplary customer experience, so users can quickly enjoy AUSDOM's simple and smart technology.

