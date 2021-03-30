Aurion Resources Reports Change of Management

TSXV: AU

ST. JOHN'S, NL, March 31, 2021 /CNW/ - Aurion Resources Ltd. (TSXV: AU) (OTCQX: AIRRF) ("Aurion" or the "Company") reports the resignation of Mike Basha as President, director and officer of the Company for personal reasons. Mr. Basha has agreed to consult to the Company as a technical advisor on an ongoing basis.

"Due to recent personal circumstances, and other considerations, I have decided to step away from management duties", states Mike Basha. "I will continue as a technical advisor to the company and have every confidence in the potential of our projects and in the leadership of the company; Dave, Matti and the rest of the team. As a significant shareholder of the Company, I have a strong vested interest in its ongoing success."

Mr. Basha, the founder of Aurion, created the Finland initiative by acquiring approximately 100,000 ha of mineral tenements covering 80 km along the Sirkka Shear Zone, and most significantly identified a previously unrecognized orogenic gold setting which has led to multiple high grade gold discoveries with camp-scale gold potential.

Comments from Dave Lotan, Chairman: "Mike established Aurion in 2008. The company's initial capital came from Mike and from investors who were excited to back his exploration ideas. Many were family and friends. Aurion and the universe of junior resource issuers experienced a painfully long and deep bear market from 2011 to 2016. Mike did his best work in these most difficult circumstances – managing the company's treasury to avoid catastrophic dilution while assembling a commanding land position that would later yield multiple discoveries. Aurion shareholders who maintained their faith in Mike and the Company were handsomely rewarded – the average share price of 2017 was 45 times greater than that of 2015. We look forward to working with Mike in his new capacity and to bringing his discoveries to their full realization."

The Company thanks Mr. Basha for his many years of service and wishes him well.

Aurion Resources Ltd. (Aurion) is a Canadian exploration company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange (TSX-V:AU). Aurion's strategy is to generate or acquire early-stage precious metals exploration opportunities and advance them through direct exploration by our experienced team or by business partnerships and joint venture arrangements. Aurion's current focus is exploring on its Flagship Risti and Launi projects, as well as advancing joint venture arrangements with Kinross Gold Corp., B2 Gold Corp., and Strategic Resources Inc. in Finland.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

Matti Talikka, Chief Executive Officer

