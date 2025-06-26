Aurion Extends Gold Mineralization at Kaaresselkä, Risti Property

1.71 g/t Au over 22.00 m and 1.33 g/t Au over 9.30 m ; The mineralized system extended by approximately 100 m along strike at the Vanha prospect (Kaaresselkä area)

New mineralized zone confirmed; 1.06 g/t Au over 15.35 m , 800 m west-southwest from the Vanha prospect

Further results pending, exploration activities ongoing

ST. JOHN'S NL, June 26, 2025 /CNW/ - Aurion Resources Ltd. (TSXV: AU) (OTCQX: AIRRF) ("Aurion" or the "Company") announces results for seven holes drilled at the Kaaresselkä area of the wholly owned Risti property, located in the Central Lapland Greenstone Belt in northern Finland.

Summary

Mineralized system extended by approximately 100 m to 950 m along strike at the Vanha prospect (Kaaresselkä area) 1.71 g/t Au over 22.00 m from 126.20 m (KS25099) 1.33 g/t Au over 9.30 m from 57.15 m (KS25102) All six holes intersected gold mineralization Mineralized system extends 950 m along strike and to 200 m depth, open in multiple directions

New mineralized zone confirmed 800 m west-southwest from the Vanha prospect 1.06 g/t Au over 15.35 m from 59.00 m (KS25101) Mineralized zone open in multiple directions

Further results pending, exploration activities ongoing Drill holes have targeted the potential strike and depth extensions of the mineralized system



Comments

"All recent Kaaresselkä holes intersected gold, including 1.71 g/t Au over 22.00 m, extending the strike of the gold mineralized system at the Vanha prospect by approximately 100 m to 950 m. In addition, a new zone of near-surface mineralization 800 m west-southwest from the Vanha prospect was confirmed by an intercept of 1.06 g/t Au over 15.35 m from 59.00 m", commented Matti Talikka, CEO of Aurion. "Aurion is looking forward to provide further updates on our active 2025 exploration program within our 100% owned Risti property, including further results from holes drilled at the Vanha prospect."

Link to Figures: https://aurionresources.com/site/assets/files/1576/nr25-05figures.pdf

Table 1: Vanha and Kaares Scout Drilling Summary Hole ID EOH (m) Azimuth Dip From (m) To (m) Width (m) Au (g/t) Target Area / Notes KS25099 179.40 180.0 -49.8 67.70 70.00 2.30 1.09 Vanha and





96.75 97.65 0.90 0.38

and





126.20 148.20 22.00 1.71

including





130.25 137.95 7.70 3.25

KS25100 163.50 179.6 -50.1 71.10 73.70 2.60 1.21 Vanha including





71.10 72.65 1.55 1.90

and





106.20 108.20 2.00 0.26

and





114.25 117.15 2.90 0.26

KS25101 173.00 150.1 -44.0 59.00 74.35 15.35 1.06 Kaares including





65.40 68.20 2.80 3.96

KS25102 160.10 180.0 -38.9 57.15 66.45 9.30 1.33 Vanha including





63.80 64.65 0.85 12.55

KS25103 199.60 180.0 -39.7 64.50 65.50 1.00 0.21 Vanha and





106.00 112.00 6.00 0.31

and





166.80 170.90 4.10 1.19

and





188.90 191.90 3.00 0.26

KS25104 216.40 175.0 -39.0 108.30 111.50 3.20 0.69 Vanha and





205.10 211.75 6.65 0.32

KS25105 151.00 175.0 -40.1 63.60 70.90 7.30 0.25 Vanha and





145.20 151.00 5.80 0.39



All widths are core widths. True width is not known at this time. All assay values are uncut. NSV = no significant values, EOH = end of hole

Kaaresselkä area

Results for seven holes, totaling 1,243.00 m, drilled in the Kaaresselkä area located in the southern part of Aurion's 100% owned Risti property (Figures 1-4) are being reported herein. The holes targeted interpreted structural and geophysical features with an aim to identify and/or extend the gold mineralized system.

Six holes, totaling 1,070.00 m, drilled at the Vanha prospect all intersected zones of gold mineralization (Table 1). The recent results are interpreted to extend the Vanha mineralized system 40 m towards east and 40 m towards west. All holes intersected broad zones of strongly deformed and hydrothermally altered rocks associated with gold mineralization.

One scout hole (173.00 m), drilled 800 m west-southwest of the Vanha prospect, intersected 1.06 g/t Au over 15.35 m from 59.00 m, confirming identification of a new zone of near surface gold mineralization in the Kaaresselkä area.

The gold mineralized system at Vanha is interpreted to extend over 950 m along strike and to at least 200 m depth. The gold mineralization is open along strike and at depth. Scout drill holes, which intersected gold 1.8 km to the west and 600 m to the east of the Vanha prospect (press release Nov 13, 2023) and results reported in this press release, highlight the potential for an extensive gold mineralized system in the Kaaresselkä area.

The Kaaresselkä area is located 15 km east of the recent Vuoma discovery (28.64 g/t Au over 4.90 m) by Aurion-B2Gold JV, along the mainly unexplored, structural corridor that extends over 25 km within Aurion's fully owned Risti property and the JV property with B2Gold.

The gold mineralization at Vanha is mainly hosted by highly deformed and altered (silica, sericite, albite) mafic volcanic and metasedimentary rocks with minor to moderate amounts of fine-grained sulphide minerals including pyrite, pyrrhotite, chalcopyrite, galena, sphalerite and arsenopyrite in varying quantities. The higher-grade intervals are mainly hosted within silicified and brecciated zones with a moderate amount of sulphide minerals. Elevated levels of base metals and platinum-palladium have been encountered in several holes.

The initial mineralogical and metallurgical test work on two samples from the Vanha prospect (Kaaresselkä) demonstrated high recoveries (>93.6%) from bottle roll leaching tests, confirming predominantly free-milling gold and amenability to industry standard processing methods (press release June 3, 2025).

The geologic setting and the style of mineralization at Kaaresselkä resembles several recent and past discoveries such as Helmi (Aurion-B2Gold JV) and Ikkari (Rupert Resources) as well as the past producing Saattopora mine.

Drill hole descriptions

Drill hole KS25099 is located in the eastern Vanha area, collared 42 m east of KS25097, drilled to the south and targeted potential mineralization east of hole KS25097 (7.92 g/t Au over 13.60 m from 162.10 m). KS25099 intersected several mineralized intervals including 1.09 g/t Au over 2.30 m from 67.70 m and 1.71 g/t Au over 22.00 m from 126.20 m. The mineralized intercepts are interpreted to be part of the Vanha Main trend.

Drill hole KS25100 is located in the eastern Vanha area, collared 203 m north of KS24088, drilled to the south and targeted the potential up-dip extension of mineralization intersected in KS24088 (3.33 g/t Au over 2.70 m from 216.00 m). KS25100 intersected several mineralized intervals including 1.21 g/t Au over 2.60 m from 71.10 m and 0.26 g/t Au over 2.90 m from 114.25 m. Other samples with elevated gold (≥0.1 g/t) were also encountered.

Scout hole KS25101 is located approximately 800 m to the west-southwest of Vanha and approximately 270 m west-southwest of the Lampi prospect. The hole was collared 58 m in front of KS24095, drilled to the southeast and targeted the potential up-dip extension of mineralization intersected in KS24095 (0.63 g/t Au over 12.05 m from 105.05 m including 1.34 g/t Au over 2.65 m from 114.45 m). The hole intersected a mineralized interval of 1.06 g/t Au over 15.35 m from 59.00 m including 3.96 g/t Au over 2.80 m from 65.40 m. Other samples with elevated gold (≥0.1 g/t) were also encountered. The mineralization is hosted by sandstone with associated sulphide minerals including pyrite and arsenopyrite. This intercept is interpreted to confirm the existence of a new zone of gold mineralization in the Kaares area.

Drill hole KS25102 is located in the western Vanha area, collared 42 m east of the KS24080/81 profile, drilled to the south and targeted the potential eastern extension of mineralization intersected in KS24081 (2.98 g/t Au over 9.00 m from 85.30 m including 22.50 g/t Au over 0.90 m from 87.30 m). KS25102 intersected 1.33 g/t Au over 9.30 m from 57.15 m including 12.55 g/t Au over 0.85 m from 63.80 m. Other samples with elevated gold (≥0.1 g/t) were also encountered.

Drill hole KS25103 is located in the western Vanha area, collared 48 m east of the KS24080/81 profile, drilled to the south and targeted the potential eastern extension of mineralization intersected in KS24080 (4.47 g/t Au over 5.65 m from 64.90 m including 14.60 g/t Au over 1.50 m from 66.40 m). KS25103 intersected several mineralized intervals including 0.31 g/t Au over 6.00 m from 106.00 m and 1.19 g/t Au over 4.10 m from 166.80 m. Other samples with elevated gold (≥0.1 g/t) were also encountered.

Drill hole KS25104 is located in the western Vanha area, collared 38 m west of the KS24080/81 profile, drilled to the south and targeted the potential western extension of mineralization intersected in KS24081 (2.98 g/t Au over 9.00 m from 85.30 m including 22.50 g/t Au over 0.90 m from 87.30 m). KS25104 intersected two mineralized intervals of 0.69 g/t Au over 3.20 m from 108.30 m and 0.32 g/t Au over 6.65 m from 205.10 m. Other samples with elevated gold (≥0.1 g/t) were also encountered.

Drill hole KS25105 is located in the western Vanha area, collared 40 m west of the KS24080/81 profile, drilled to the south and targeted the potential western extension of mineralization intersected in KS24080 (4.47 g/t Au over 5.65 m from 64.90 m including 14.60 g/t Au over 1.50 m from 66.40 m). KS25105 intersected two mineralized intervals of 0.25 g/t Au over 7.30 m from 63.60 m and 0.39 g/t Au over 5.80 m from 145.20 m.

Quality Assurance and Quality Control

All drill core samples were delivered to the ALS preparation facility in Sodankylä, Finland where sample preparation work was completed. All analytical work was completed at ALS facilities in Loughrea, Ireland and Rosia Montana, Romania. ALS is an internationally accredited lab and is ISO compliant (ISO 9001:2008, ISO/IEC 17025:2005). Samples were analyzed for gold using either the Au-AA26 procedure (50 g fire assay with AAS finish: Lower Detection Limit ("LDL") 0.01 g/t gold; Upper Detection Limit ("UDL") 100 g/t gold) or they were analyzed for gold, platinum and palladium using the PGM-ICP24 procedure (50 g fire assay with ICP-AES finish: LDL 0.001 g/t gold, 0.005 g/t platinum, 0.001 g/t palladium; UDL 10 g/t gold, 10 g/t platinum, 10 g/t palladium) or the PGM-ICP23 procedure (30 g fire assay with ICP-AES finish: LDL 0.001 g/t gold, 0.005 g/t platinum, 0.001 g/t palladium; UDL 10 g/t gold, 10 g/t platinum, 10 g/t palladium). Select samples were analyzed by Au-SCR24 1kg, Screen Fire Assay Au (0.05-1,000 ppm) by 1kg screen fire assay (50 g nominal sample weight). The sample pulp (1kg) is passed through a 100-micron stainless steel screen. Any material remaining on the screen (>100 micron) is retained and analyzed in its entirety by fire assay with gravimetric finish and reported as the Au (+) fraction. The material passing through the screen (<100 micron) is homogenized and two sub-samples are analyzed by fire assay with AAS finish. The average of the two AAS results is taken and reported as the Au (-) fraction result. All three values are used in calculating the combined gold content of the plus and minus fractions. The gold values for both the (+) 100 and (-) 100 micron fractions are reported together with the weight of each fraction as well as the calculated total gold content of the sample. Multi-element analysis (ME-ICP61, four-acid digestion, 35 element ICP-AES) was completed on all samples. Certified standards and blanks were inserted every 10 samples. ALS has its own QA/QC protocol using standards, blanks and duplicates.

This news release has been reviewed by Andrew Hussey, P.Geo., GIS Geologist and Database Manager for Aurion Resources, a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101. For more information on these projects please visit our website at www.aurionresources.com.

About Aurion Resources Ltd.

Aurion Resources Ltd. (Aurion) is a well-funded, Canadian exploration company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange (TSX-V: AU) and the OTCQX Best Market (OTCQX: AIRRF). Aurion's strategy is to generate or acquire early-stage precious metals exploration opportunities and advance them through direct exploration by our experienced team or by business partnerships and joint venture arrangements. Aurion's current focus is exploring on its Risti project, as well as advancing its joint venture properties with B2Gold Corp., Kinross Gold and KoBold Metals in Finland.

