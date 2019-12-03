Aurion Resources Announces the Appointment of Kerry E. Sparkes to the Board of Directors

TSX-V: AU

ST. JOHN'S, Dec. 3, 2019 /CNW/ - Aurion Resources Ltd. (TSX VENTURE: AU) ("Aurion" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Kerry E. Sparkes, M. Sc., P. Geo to the Board of Directors.

"We are excited to welcome Kerry to the Aurion Board of Directors," said David Lotan, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Aurion. "His long career and expertise in mineral exploration and major transactions will be of significant value to our team."

About Kerry E. Sparkes:

Mr. Sparkes has over 30 years experience in the mineral exploration business as both an exploration geologist and executive. His career has included the exploration, delineation and development of 2 major Canadian deposits, both of which were the subject of takeovers. He is currently the Vice President-Geology for Franco-Nevada Corp. and was previously Vice President-Exploration at Rainy River Resources Ltd., Vice President-Exploration at Messina Minerals, Inc., Senior Geologist at Voisey's Bay Nickel Co. Ltd., Exploration Manager of Archean Resources Ltd., as well as President of Sparkes Consulting, Inc.

Mr. Sparkes has previously held a number of board seats, including the Board of Directors of Sphinx Resources Ltd., Knight Metals Ltd., and was a founder and director of Orla Mining Ltd.

He received both his undergraduate and graduate degrees from the Memorial University of Newfoundland., and started his career as an exploration geologist for Noranda Exploration Co. Ltd.

Options Granted to Mr. Sparkes

In connection with the appointment to the Board, Mr. Sparkes has been issued 100,000 stock options at the commencement of his term, which shall vest in two equal tranches of 50,000 shares six (6) months and twelve (12) months after their date of grant. The options shall be priced at $1.79, and exercisable for five (5) years.

About Aurion Resources Ltd.

Aurion Resources Ltd. (Aurion) is a Canadian exploration company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange (TSX-V:AU). Aurion's strategy is to generate or acquire early stage precious metals exploration opportunities and advance them through direct exploration by our experienced team or by business partnerships and joint venture arrangements. Aurion's current focus is exploring on its Flagship Risti and Launi projects, as well as advancing joint venture arrangements with Kinross Gold Corp., B2 Gold Corp., and Strategic Resources Inc. in Finland.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

Michael Basha, Chief Executive Officer

