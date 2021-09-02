Aurion Provides an Exploration Update on its Joint Venture with B2Gold

ST. JOHN'S, NL, Sept. 2, 2021 /CNW/ - Aurion Resources Ltd. (TSXV: AU) (OTCQX: AIRRF) ("Aurion" or the "Company") announces an update on the exploration activities by its Joint Venture (JV) partner, B2Gold Corp. (TSX: BTO) ("B2Gold") on the JV property in the Central Lapland Greenstone Belt in northern Finland.

5,000 m diamond core drilling program commenced

A 5,000 m diamond core drilling program has commenced within the Kutuvuoma-Ikkari corridor in the eastern part of the JV property. The drill program is designed to test geochemical and geophysical anomalies within geologic setting that has been interpreted to extend 8 km between Kutuvuoma and Ikkari (Rupert Resources).

Key permits adjacent to Rupert Resources' Ikkari Discovery granted

Exploration permits located adjacent to Rupert Resources' Ikkari discovery were granted in June enabling commencement of exploration activities in these areas.

Other activities: Geophysical survey, base of till sampling and trenching programs

A drone geophysical magnetic survey was carried out during the first half of 2021 and base of till sampling and trenching programs are ongoing in the eastern part of the JV property.

Comments

"The granting of key exploration permits is an important step and enables exploration activities to advance within the highly prospective geologic setting along the Kutuvuoma-Ikkari corridor that has already demonstrated the potential for the existence of significant gold deposits," commented Matti Talikka, Aurion's CEO. "We're pleased to partner and co-operate with B2Gold on this very exciting JV property."

Links to figures associated with this release can be found on our website: https://aurionresources.com/site/assets/files/1395/nr21-13figures.pdf.

About Aurion Resources Ltd.

Aurion Resources Ltd. (Aurion) is a Canadian exploration company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange (TSX-V: AU) and the OTCQX Best Market (OTCQX: AIRRF). Aurion's strategy is to generate or acquire early-stage precious metals exploration opportunities and advance them through direct exploration byWebsite - https://www.aurionresources.com our experienced team or by business partnerships and joint venture arrangements. Aurion's current focus is exploring on its Flagship Risti and Launi projects and joint venture arrangements in Finland.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

Matti Talikka, CEO

