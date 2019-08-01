August Events at Indigo: Join Bestselling Author Pierce Brown as he Discusses His New Book Dark Age, Plus, WWE Star Titus O'Neil Stops by For a Signing of His New Book There's No Such Thing as a Bad Kid

TORONTO, Aug. 1, 2019 /CNW/ - From bestselling authors to the most anticipated new releases, Indigo stores across Canada are thrilled to announce the following events in August.i

INDIGO X STACKT

Designed entirely out of shipping containers, stackt has taken unused land and transformed it into an experience of curated discovery. Indigo has opened its doors to stackt market all summer long to house a one-of-a-kind immersive book experience.

Dates and location:

Indigo X stackt

2-101 28 Bathurst Street

Toronto, ON

May 27 – August 31, 2019

Monday – Wednesday: 11AM – 7PM

Thursday – Saturday: 11AM – 8PM

Sunday: 11AM – 6PM

--

INDIGO PRESENTS: NEW PLANT PARENT WORKSHOP

Join Darryl Cheng, creator of Instagram's @houseplantjournal and author of New Plant Parent for an informative and interactive workshop on how to care for some of the most popular house plants. The session will begin with insights into house plant upkeep, tips and tricks on how to keep your plant children alive and well, followed by step by step guidance on how to pot your own plant to take home.

Ticket Price: $35 + tax & service fees, Ages 19+

Buy tickets here

Ticket price includes:

Instructional tips and tricks for planting your new tropical foliage

One (1) copy of New Plant Parent: Develop Your Green Thumb And Care For Your House-plant Family

One (1) tropical foliage plant

One (1) ceramic plant pot

One (1) welcome cocktail

Date and location:

Indigo Pop Up at Stackt

2-101 28 Bathurst Street

Toronto, ON

Thursday, August 1 at 7 p.m.

--

INDIGOKIDS PRESENTS: COMEDY MAGIC SHOW WITH ELLIOT SMITH

Prepare to be amazed! Join us for a morning of magical family fun with magician Elliott Smith, perfect for children ages 4+. This 1-hour interactive show will have you giggling and laughing, plus you'll have the chance to become the Magician's Assistant!

Ticket price: $15 + tax & services fees per child*.

Buy tickets here

*Children under the age of 16 must be accompanied by an adult.

Date and location:

Chapters Gloucester

Ottawa, ON

Sunday, August 4 at 9 a.m.

--

IN CONVERSATION: PIERCE BROWN

Join New York Times bestselling author, Pierce Brown, as he returns to the Red Rising universe to discuss his thrilling sequel to Iron Gold, Dark Age. Book signing to follow.



Event Guidelines:

Line-up will be available on a first-come, first-served basis.

Individuals must have purchased a copy of Dark Age to be in the book signing line; proof of purchase required from any Indigo, Chapters, Coles or Indigospirit location, or Indigo.ca.

to be in the book signing line; proof of purchase required from any Indigo, Chapters, Coles or Indigospirit location, or Indigo.ca. Backlist titles are permitted and will be signed.

Posed photography is allowed.

Dates and locations:

Indigo Eaton Centre

Toronto, ON

Thursday, August 8 at 7 p.m.

Chapters Chinook

Calgary, AB

Saturday, August 10 at 2 p.m.

Indigo Metrotown

Burnaby, BC

Sunday, August 11 at 2 p.m.

--

IN PERSON: ROBYN HARDING

Join bestselling author Robyn Harding as she signs copies of her latest novel, The Arrangement.



Date and location:

Indigo Langley Langley, BC

Saturday, August 10 at 12 p.m.

--



IN PERSON: TITUS O'NEIL

Join WWE superstar Titus O'Neil at he signs his new book, There's No Such Thing as a Bad Kid.

Event Guidelines:

Line-up will be available on a first-come, first-served basis

Individuals must have purchased a copy of There's No Such Thing as a Bad Kid to be in the book signing line; proof of purchase required from any Indigo, Chapters, Coles, Indigospirit, or Indigo.ca

to be in the book signing line; proof of purchase required from any Indigo, Chapters, Coles, Indigospirit, or Indigo.ca Posed photography is allowed

Date and location:

Indigo Eaton Centre

Toronto, ON

Saturday, August 10 at 2 p.m.



--

INDIGOKIDS PRESENTS: MOVE & GROOVE

Get ready to move, groove, and have FUN! This 1-hour interactive dance workshop with Luv2Groove™, perfect for ages 5+, is sure to help you express your creativity while getting lost in movement!



Ticket price: $15 + tax & services fees per child*.

Buy tickets here

*Children under the age of 16 must be accompanied by an adult.

Date and location:

Chapters South Keys

Ottawa, ON

Sunday, August 11 at 9 a.m.

--

INDIGO PRESENTS: POINTED PEN CALLIGRAPHY WORKSHOPS

Learn the basics of modern calligraphy with Pointed Pens & Ink in this 2-hour introductory workshop, taught by calligrapher Alicia Spence. You'll learn how to master each pen stroke, write the upper- and lower-case alphabet, and connect letters to form words and phrases with pointed pens dipped in ink. Lots of tips and tricks will be shared, and no experience is required. All supplies are included with registration, so you can continue your lettering journey at home!



Ticket Price: $99 + tax and service fees*

Buy tickets here

*Ticket price includes: Personalized Indigo Journal, Moblique Calligraphy Pen holder, Zebra G Nib Pen, Black Watercolour Ink & Ink Pots, Pointed Pen Calligraphy Workbook & Folder, Custom Name Cards, Cardstock

Date and location:

Indigo Bay & Bloor

Toronto, ON

Monday, August 12 at 7 p.m.

--

IN PERSON: SABRINA SCOTT

Join author and illustrator Sabrina Scott for a tarot card reading as she signs copies of her book, Witchbody.

Date and location:

Indigo Pop Up at Stackt

2-101 28 Bathurst Street

Toronto, ON

Saturday, August 17 at 1 p.m.

--

INDIGOKIDS PRESENTS: OUT OF THIS WORLD WITH MAD SCIENCE

Blast-Off! This Mad Science exclusive NASA-themed workshop is bursting with fun! You'll have a chance to guide a laser light through a maze, learn all about radar technology, and test everyday objects that have been used in outer space! This workshop is perfect for aspiring astronauts ages 4+!



Ticket Price: $20 + tax & services fees per child*.

Buy ticketshere

*Children under the age of 16 must be accompanied by an adult.

Date and location:

Indigo Pinecrest

Ottawa, ON

Sunday, August 18 at 9 a.m.

--

IN CONVERSATION: KELLY S. THOMPSON

Join author and former captain in the Canadian Armed Forces, Kelly S. Thompson, as she discusses her debut memoir, Girls Need Not Apply: Field Notes From The Forces. Book signing to follow.

Dates and locations:

Indigo Kingston

Kingston, ON

Monday, August 19 at 7 p.m.



Chapters Belleville

Belleville, ON

Wednesday, August 21 at 7 p.m.

Chapters Rideau

Ottawa, ON

Thursday, August 22 at 7 p.m.

--

INDIGO PRESENTS: IN-SEASON FLOWER ARRANGING

Create a seasonal lush or colourful table arrangement using flowers that can be found in the wild and your own gardens. This workshop is designed for beginners, hobbyists, flower lovers, and those who are just looking to try something new! We will provide all necessary tools and step-by-step instruction, as well as some tips & tricks of the trade.

Ticket Price: $65 + tax & service fees

Buy tickets here

Date and location:

Indigo Pinecrest

Ottawa, ON

Tuesday, August 20 at 7 p.m.

--

INDIGOPRESENTS: GEMSTONE INTENTION BRACELET WORKSHOP

Join us for a relaxed evening of bracelet-making to uplift, inspire and add a bit of intention into your summer! During this 90 min workshop, you will design and create your own gemstone and lava intention bracelet. With a beautiful selection of stones and beads for you to choose from, you can design your own custom piece. Add a drop of essential oil to the lava stones and carry the scent with you throughout the day.

Ticket Price: $32 + tax & service fees

Buy tickets here

Date and location:

Indigo Pinecrest

Ottawa, ON

Thursday, August 22 at 7 p.m.

--

IN CONVERSATION: ANNA PRIEMAZA

Join local YA author Anna Priemaza as she celebrates the launch of her latest novel, Fan the Fame. Book signing to follow.

Date and location:

Indigo West Edmonton Mall

Edmonton, AB

Saturday, August 24 at 1 p.m.

--

INDIGOKIDS PRESENTS: MONKEYING AROUND WITH MUSIC!

Get ready to rock and roll! Join us for a morning of musical mayhem with Ottawa's Monkey Rock Music. Little musicians and parents or caregivers will have a blast singing along, exploring instruments, and playing musical games! This event is perfect for kids aged 2-7. (Please note that that parents or caregivers need to stay and are welcome to participate.)

Ticket Price: $15 + tax & services fees per child*.

Buy tickets here

*Children under the age of 16 must be accompanied by an adult.

Date and location:

Chapters Kanata

Ottawa, ON

Sunday, August 25 at 9 a.m.

--

INDIGO PRESENTS: BRUSH CALLIGRAPHY WORKSHOP

Learn the basics of modern calligraphy with Brush Pens in the Brush Calligraphy Workshop, taught by calligrapher Alicia Spence. In this two-hour introductory workshop, you'll learn how to master each brush stroke with small and large brush pens, write the upper- and lower-case alphabet, and connect letters to form words and phrases. Lots of tips and tricks will be shared, and no experience is required. All supplies are included with registration, so you can continue your lettering journey at home!

Ticket Price: $99 + tax and service fees*

Buy tickets here

*Ticket price includes: Personalized Indigo Journal, 3 Brush Pens, Brush Calligraphy Workbook and Folder, Custom Name Cards & Coaster, Cardstock

Date and location:

Indigo Bay & Bloor

Toronto, ON

Monday, August 26 at 7 p.m.

--

INDIGO PRESENTS: INTRODUCTION TO CHALK LETTERING

Join us for a 2.5-hr workshop with hand-letterer and calligrapher Becca Courtice of The Happy Ever Crafter. In this workshop, you'll learn the basics of hand lettering, and then get the secret tricks to apply it flawlessly to any chalkboard. You will leave this workshop with new hand lettering skills, a small completed chalkboard of your own, and the skills to create endless new chalk art at home. Includes all of the tools and supplies (to keep!). No experience necessary.

Ticket Price: $100 + tax & service fees*

Buy tickets here

*Ticket includes: admission to event & all required materials.

Date and location:

Indigo Pinecrest

Ottawa, ON

Wednesday, August 28 at 7 p.m.

___________________________________ i At participating locations. Children under the age of 16 must be accompanied by an adult. Event materials August be limited and events are subject to cancellation or change without notice.

