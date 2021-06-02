MONTREAL, June 2, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - Héma-Québec has taken stock of the report of the Auditor General of Québec, made public today, and fully welcomes the recommendations made. In the next few years, Héma-Québec will work diligently on behalf of Quebecers to maintain the excellence and growth of its essential services.

The performance audit, which covered the period from April 2015 to March 2020, was conducted to validate whether Héma-Québec had met the needs of Quebecers for blood and plasma products in an efficient and timely manner. The audit focused especially on the supply aspects of blood and plasma-based products and the efficacy of the organization's information technology assets.

"We subscribe fully to the recommendations to achieve optimal management," Nathalie Fagnan, President and CEO Héma-Québec confirms. "Héma-Québec has already begun its transformation and developed a plan to upgrade technologically and operationally."

Héma-Québec in evolutionary mode

Risk management is a top priority for Héma-Québec and is fundamental to its mission. Its internal indicators and processes are constantly evolving to ensure the highest level of service to Québec's health network. Since its creation 22 years ago, a complete disruption of its blood and plasma collection activities has never happened, even in times of pandemic. Héma-Québec has always been able to supply quality blood products in sufficient quantity. In the past year, the organization has significantly improved its level of self-sufficiency in plasma, following a three-year stagnation period where the level hovered around 21%.

Major efforts are still needed, however, to upgrade Héma-Québec's technological and digital operations. An integrated management system must be implemented with donors and clients, among others, to ensure increased efficiency and sustain Héma-Québec's excellence.

Improving, transforming and optimizing the supply of blood products and making Québec self-sufficient in plasma collected locally will only be achieved by increasing the organization's collection capacity at a competitive cost. Without significant investments in labour and infrastructure, this will not happen. Héma-Québec is working closely with government authorities to meet these challenges.

"It is important to mention that Héma-Québec continues to supply Quebecers with all the blood products and plasma-derived products needed," Nathalie Fagnan stresses. "In an environment in which large segments of social and economic activities were disrupted, our organization dealt with all the major impacts of the pandemic and adapted its strategies to maintain an uninterrupted supply of blood and plasma products. This was possible, first and foremost, thanks to the commitment and confidence of donors and volunteers who answered the call. The work carried on seamlessly during the pandemic, thanks to our employees who compensated for systems and tools that must be optimized."

About Héma-Québec

Héma-Québec's mission is to efficiently meet the Quebec population's needs for blood and other high-quality biological products of human origin. Héma-Québec has 1,500 employees, nearly 255,000 donors of blood, plasma, stem cells, mothers' milk and human tissue, as well as thousands of volunteers at blood drive sites. Héma-Québec delivers nearly 820,000 human-derived biological products to Quebec hospitals every year to meet patients' needs.

Give blood. Give life.

SOURCE Héma-Québec

For further information: Héma-Québec, Media Line | 514-832-0871, https://www.hema-quebec.qc.ca/index.en.html

Related Links

http://www.hema-quebec.qc.ca/francais.htm

